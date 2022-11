12" ALL THE FEELS PIZZA

$18.00

Pepperoni, Sausage, Peppers, Onions, AND Mushrooms! This pie will put you in your feels! Cooked in our open-fire wood stoked oven, this 12 inch pizza is Neapolitan in style and will have that delicious crusty char that we love! *Recreate a fresh out of the oven experience at home: preheat your oven to 350 degrees, use parchment paper to set pizza directly on to a baking sheet, heat for 5 minutes, remove from oven and enjoy!