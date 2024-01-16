- Home
Henry's Diner 155 Bank Street
155 Bank Street
Burlington, VT 05401
Lunch
Taste Of Greece
- Souvlaki Gyro Platter$14.95
Greek platters served with spanakopita (spinach pie), Greek salad, tzatiki sauce and grilled pita bread.
- Chicken Gyro Platter$14.95
Greek platters served with spanakopita (spinach pie), Greek salad, tzatiki sauce and grilled pita bread.
- Lamb Gyro Platter$14.95
Greek platters served with spanakopita (spinach pie), Greek salad, tzatiki sauce and grilled pita bread.
- Spanakopita Platter$13.95
Greek platters served with spanakopita (spinach pie), Greek salad, tzatiki sauce and grilled pita bread.
- Grilled Pita Bread with Tzatiki Sauce$3.50
- Large Greek Salad with Grilled Pita$12.25
Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini and our homemade Greek dressing.
- Small Greek Salad with Grilled Pita$8.50
Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini and our homemade Greek dressing
Traditional Greek Gyros
- Lamb Gyro$12.95
Traditional lamb gyro meat on pita bread with tzatiki, lettuce, tomato and onion. All gyros are served with French Fries and a pickle
- Chicken Gyro$12.95
Chicken breast marinated in Greek olive oil, lemon and herbs on pita bread with tzatiki, lettuce, tomato and onion. All gyros are served with French Fries and a pickle
- Souvlaki Gyro$12.95
Marinated pork tenderloin on a skewer served on pita bread with tzatiki, lettuce, tomato and onion. All gyros are served with French Fries and a pickle
- Greek Salad Gyro$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini, cucumbers, Greek dressing and tzatiki. All gyros are served with French Fries and a pickle
Grilled Sandwiches
- Reuben Grilled Sandwich$11.95
Corned beef or turkey on marble rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
- Rachel Grilled Sandwich$11.95
Corned beef, 1000 Island dressing, swiss cheese and coleslaw served on marble rye bread. Served with chips and a pickle.
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.25
Served with chips and a pickle.
- Grilled Cheese with Bacon Sandwich$9.75
Served with chips and a pickle.
- Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich$10.95
Served with chips and a pickle.
- Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.95
Served on a bun. Served with chips and a pickle.
- Western Grilled Sandwich$9.50
Egg, ham, green peppers and onion. Served with chips and a pickle.
- Grilled All Beef Hot Dog$5.50
Served with chips and a pickle.
- Corn Dog$5.50
Served with chips and a pickle.
Burlington's Best Philly!
- Steak and Cheese Philly$12.95
Grilled shaved sirloin steak, fresh mushrooms, onion, green peppers and American cheese. Served with French Fries and a pickle
- Chicken Philly$12.95
Grilled marinated chicken, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers and American cheese. Served with French Fries and a pickle.
Soups, Salads, And Cold Plates
- Tossed Salad$4.25+
Greens, tomato, cucumber and onion.
- Soup and Salad Combo$8.50
Cup of soup with a side salad. Soup flavors vary by day.
- Greek Salad with Grilled Pita$8.50+
Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, pepperoncini and our homemade Greek dressing
- Chef Salad$9.95+
Greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese and hard boiled egg
Complete Meals
- Hamburger Steak Meal$14.95
With grilled onions and gravy. Served with soup du jour or dinner salad, choice of 2 fresh sides, bread and butter.
- Chicken Fried Steak Meal$14.95
With sausage gravy. Served with soup du jour or dinner salad, choice of two fresh sides, bread and butter.
- Grilled Marinated Chicken Breasts Meal$14.95
Marinated chicken breast in olive oil and herbs. Served with soup du jour or dinner salad, choice of 2 fresh sides, bread and butter.
- Grilled Beef Liver Meal$12.95
With grilled onions and bacon. Served with soup du jour or dinner salad, choice of 2 fresh sides, bread and butter.
Burgers
- Veggie Burger$10.95
Veggie friendly on a grilled burger bun
- Turkey Burger$10.95
Savory seasoned on a buttered grilled bun
- Classic Burger$10.25
Simple and delicious hand pattied burger. All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Patty Melt Burger$10.95
Hand-pattied burger on grilled rye with onion and swiss cheese. All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Traditional Cheese Burger$10.95
All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Bacon Vermont Cheddar Burger$12.95
All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Mushroom and Swiss Burger$11.95
All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Apollo Burger$12.95
Topped with an over hard egg and American cheese. All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Western Burger$12.95
Topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion rings. All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
- Spanish Burger$10.95
Homemade black bean salsa topped with cheddar cheese. All burgers are 6oz of homemade patties of ground beef and comes with French fries and a pickle.
Baskets
Chicken Wraps
Clubs
- Fried Chicken Tender Club$13.95
- Grilled Chicken Breast Club$13.95
With bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and coleslaw
- Vermont Turkey Club$13.95
With bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
- Baked Ham and Cheese Club$13.95
With bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
- Cheeseburger Club$13.95
With bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
- Hamburger Club$13.95
With bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with French fries and coleslaw.
Cold Sandwiches
Hot Sandwiches
Lunch Side Orders
- Side of French Fries$3.95
- Side of Home Fries$3.95
- Side of Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
- Side of Onion Rings$6.95
- Side of Mashed Potatoes$3.25
With choice of turkey or beef gravy.
- Side of Coleslaw$3.75
- Side of Cottage Cheese$3.75
- Side of Apple Sauce$3.25
- Side of Vegetable du Jour$4.25
Vegetables vary by day.
- Side of Baked Beans$3.25
- Soup du Jour Cup$4.25
Soup flavors vary by day
- Soup du Jour Bowl$5.25
Soup flavors vary by day
- Eggs$1.50+
- Side House Gravy$1.50
Children's Menu
- Children's One Egg, Home Fries, Toast, Ham Bacon or Sausage$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of meat and children's drink.
- Children's Silver Dollar Pancakes$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's drink.
- Children's Two Slices of French Toast$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's drink.
- Children's Bowl of Oatmeal with Toast$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Kraft Macaroni and Cheese$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Grilled Cheese$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Hot Dog$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Corn Dog$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Chicken Tenders$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Hamburger$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Cheeseburger$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
- Children's Sandwich$6.95
Age 10 and under. Includes choice of children's side and drink.
Desserts
Condiments
Breakfast
Henry's Specialties
- Sausage Gravy over Biscuits$10.95
Creamy homemade gravy with crumbled sausage over a buttermilk biscuit. Served with home fries.
- Eggs Benedict$13.95
Two poached eggs, grilled Canadian bacon on a grilled English Muffin, topped with our own delicious hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
- Irish Eggs Benedict$14.95
Two poached eggs, corned beef hash over a grilled English muffin, topped with our own delicious hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
- Veggie Eggs Benedict$13.25
Two poached eggs, grilled tomato and fresh spinach over a grilled English muffin, topped with our own delicious hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
- Hungry Henry$15.50
Three eggs any style, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, short stack of pancakes or French toast, home fries and toast, English muffin or biscuit
- Little Henry$12.95
Smaller Hungry Henry! Two Eggs any style, your choice of ham, bacon or sausage, one pancake or slice of French toast, home fries and one slice of toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$14.95
Steak fried in a crispy batter covered in sausage gravy with two eggs any style, home fries and toast, biscuit or English muffin.
- Steak and Eggs$16.95
Grilled strip steak cooked to your liking, served with 2 eggs, home fries and toast.
- Loaded Home Fries Plate$10.95
A big plate of grilled home fries with diced bacon, mushrooms, scallions, tomatoes, green peppers and Vermont cheddar. Great as an appetizer when you just can't wait!
Skillets
- All Meat Skillet$12.95
Chopped Bacon, ham, and sausage. Breakfast Skillets are served with home fries, Vermont cheddar, topped with 2 eggs any style served with toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
- The Veggie Skillet$12.95
Diced tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and mushrooms. Breakfast Skillets are served with home fries, Vermont cheddar, topped with 2 eggs any style served with toast, biscuit, or English muffin
- The Vermonter Skillet$13.95
Homemade corned beef hash. Breakfast Skillets are served with home fries, Vermont cheddar, topped with 2 eggs any style served with toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
- The Philly Skillet$13.25
Shaved sirloin steak with grilled green peppers, onions, and mushrooms. Breakfast Skillets are served with home fries, Vermont cheddar, topped with 2 eggs any style served with toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
- The Athena Skillet$13.25
Fresh spinach and onions grilled with feta cheese. Breakfast Skillets are served with home fries, Vermont cheddar, topped with 2 eggs any style served with toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
Breakfast Sandwich
- Santorini Breakfast Sandwich$9.25
One egg cooked over hard with grilled spinach, tomato and feta cheese, all on grilled homemade Greek bread, served with home fries
- Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
Your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin. One egg any style. Choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or veggie (spinach and tomato). Choice of American, Swiss, Vermont cheddar, provolone or feta, served with home fries
Eggs
- One Farm Fresh Egg$6.50
All eggs are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
- Two Farm Fresh Eggs$8.50
All eggs are served with home fries and your choice of meat and toast, biscuit, or English muffin.
- Hash and Two Eggs$12.25
2 eggs any style with home made corned beef hash. All eggs are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit, or English muffin
Omelette
- Vegetarian Omelette$11.95
Tomatoes, onion, green peppers and mushrooms. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Greek Omelette$12.25
Green peppers, onion, tomato and feta. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Spinach and Cheddar Omelette$11.95
Fresh spinach and Vermont cheddar. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Denver Omelette$12.25
Ham, green peppers, onion and Vermont cheddar. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Spanish Omelette$12.25
Stuffed with our homemade black bean salsa and cheddar cheese. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Western Omelette$12.25
Ham, green peppers and onions. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Three Meat and Vermont Cheddar Omelette$12.25
Chopped bacon, ham and sausage with melted Vermont cheddar. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Philly Cheese Steak Omelette$12.95
Shaved rib eye, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and American cheese. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Ham and Cheddar Omelette$12.25
Diced ham and Vermont cheddar. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
- Cheese Omelette$11.25
Your choice of American, Swiss, Vermont Cheddar, provolone or feta. All omelettes are served with home fries and your choice of toast, biscuit or an English muffin.
Sweet Stuff
Breakfast Side Orders
- Hollandaise 2oz$2.95
- Bagel$3.75
- Toast, English Muffin Or Biscuit$2.50
- Fresh Muffin$3.50
- Side of Home Fries$3.95
- Side of Ham$4.95
- Side of Bacon$4.95
- Side of Sausage$4.95
- Side of Corned Beef Hash$7.50
- Side of Turkey Bacon$5.95
- Side of Turkey Sausage$5.95
- Side of Veggie Sausage$5.95
- Side of One Slice of French Toast$4.50
- Side of One Pancake$4.50
- Side of Sausage Gravy$3.95
Beverages
- Soda$2.95
- Coffee$2.75
New England Coffee Company
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Unsweetened Ice Tea$2.75
- Juice$3.25+
- Hot Chocolate$3.95
with whipped cream
- Hot Cider$3.95
with a cinnamon stick
- Milk$2.25+
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Milkshakes$7.95
- Floats$5.95
- Bottled Soda$3.25
Old fashioned Henry's soda in a glass bottle.
- Iced Coffee$3.25
- Iced Tea$2.95
Weekend Specials
4:20 Weekend Specials
- Greek Yogurt$3.95
- Hash brown casserole$4.95
Homemade cheesy hash browns with a blend of colby and cheddar cheese
- Baked Ham Benni$15.95
Shaved ham with cheddar on a grilled english muffin, topped with our house made hollandaise sauce . Served with seasoned homefries
- Green leaf Omelette$13.95
Spinach, broccoli, green peppers and cheddar served with hash brown casserole and choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit
- Herb Marinated Chicken Skillet$13.95
Seasoned homefries topped with bacon, cheddar, chicken and 2 eggs any style. Served with choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit
- Hash breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Henry’s homemade hash, egg over hard with cheddar on grilled sourdough. Served with seasoned homefries
- Belgian waffle$12.95
With fresh Strawberries topped with whipped cream.
- Mile high Shepherd's Pie$13.95
Homemade meatloaf layered with mashed potatoes and corn. Topped with gravy and served with buttermilk biscuit
Merchandise
T-Shit
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
155 Bank Street, Burlington, VT 05401
