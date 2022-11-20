Henry's Pub 618 5th Ave

A map showing the location of Henry's Pub 618 5th AveView gallery
Vodka

Well Vodka

$9.00

Tito's

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

ADD REDBULL

$2.00

Eds DragonBerry

$10.00

Eds Jackfruit

$10.00

Eds Orange

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel

$13.00

SVEDKA

$10.00

SVEDKA Cherry-Limeade

$10.00

SVEDKA Clem

$10.00

SVEDKA Razz

$10.00

SVEDKA Vanilla

$10.00

Uncle Eds Voka

$10.00

Seagrams Sweet Tea Vodka

$10.00

Well Vodka DBL

$18.00

Absolute Citron DBL

$20.00

Eds DragonBerry DBL

$20.00

Eds Jackfruit DBL

$20.00

Eds Orange DBL

$20.00

Grey Goose DBL

$28.00

Ketel DBL

$26.00

SVEDKA Cherry-Limeade DBL

$20.00

SVEDKA Clem DBL

$20.00

SVEDKA DBL

$20.00

SVEDKA Razz DBL

$20.00

SVEDKA Vanilla DBL

$20.00

Tito's DBL

$24.00

Uncle Eds Voka DBL

$20.00

Seagrams Sweet Tea DBL

$10.00

ADD REDBULL DBL

$2.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$9.00

Avion Silver

$15.00

Avion Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Repo

$10.00

Clase Azul Repo

$35.00

Clasa Gold

$55.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Primavera

$50.00

Don Julio 70th

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$10.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Suprema

$80.00

Herradura Ultra

$13.00

Hornitos Repo

$5.00

Illegal Silver

$10.00

Illegal Repo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$15.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Real Del Valle Blanco

$10.00

Real Del Valle Reposado

$10.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Repo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$10.00

Volcan Cristalino

$15.00Out of stock

Avion Reposado DBL

$30.00

Avion Silver DBL

$30.00

Casamigos Blanco DBL

$30.00

Casamigos Repo DBL

$32.00

Cazadores Blanco DBL

$20.00

Cazadores Repo DBL

$20.00

Clase Azul Repo DBL

$70.00

Clasa Gold DBL

$110.00

Don Julio 1942 DBL

$70.00

Don Julio 70th DBL

$40.00

Don Julio Anejo DBL

$30.00

Don Julio Blanco DBL

$26.00

Don Julio Primavera DBL

$100.00Out of stock

El Tesoro Blanco DBL

$20.00

El Tesoro Reposado DBL

$20.00

Herradura Suprema

$160.00

Herradura Ultra

$26.00

Hornitos Repo DBL

$10.00

Illegal Repo DBL

$24.00

Illegal Silver DBL

$20.00

Patron Anejo DBL

$36.00

Patron Repo DBL

$32.00

Patron Silver DBL

$30.00

Real Del Valle Blanco DBL

$20.00

Real Del Valle Repo DBL

$20.00Out of stock

Teremana Blanco DBL

$20.00

Teremana Repo DBL

$20.00

Tres Generaciones Blanco DBL

$18.00

Tres Generaciones Repo DBL

$18.00

Volcan Cristalino DBL

$30.00

Well Tequila DBL

$18.00

Gin

Well Gin

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Fords

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

BeefEater

$11.00

Well Gin DBL

$18.00

BeefEater DBL

$22.00

Bombay Saphire DBL

$24.00

Fords DBL

$20.00

Hendricks DBL

$26.00

Whiskey n Bourbon

Well Whiskey

$9.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Arrogant Bastard Bourbon

$12.00

Basil Hayden's

$14.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye

$14.00

Blanton's

$25.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Caribou Crossing

$11.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor

$25.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown XO

$14.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$10.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses

$15.00

I W Harper Bourbon

$9.00Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$5.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson 18

$30.00

Jefferson Reserve

$12.00

Jefferson's ocean

$25.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Larceny

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Red Breast 12yr

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Skrewball

$10.00

Slane

$10.00

Stagg Jr.

$23.00

Templeton Rye

$12.00

Toki

$13.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Weller 12 Year

$25.00

Weller Single Barrel

$50.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Well Whisky Dbl

$18.00

Angels Envy DBL

$24.00

Arrogant Bastard Bourbon DBL

$24.00

Basil Hayden DBL

$28.00

Basil Hayden's Dark Rye DBL

$28.00

Blanton's DBL

$50.00

Buffalo Trace DBL

$26.00

Bulliet Bourbon DBL

$22.00

Bulliet Rye DBL

$22.00

Caribou Crossing DBL

$22.00

Colonel E.H. Taylor DBL

$50.00

Crown Royal DBL

$24.00

Crown Apple DBL

$24.00

Crown XO DBL

$28.00

Eagle Rare DBL

$22.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch DBL

$20.00

Evan Williams DBL

$18.00

Fireball DBL

$18.00

Four Roses DBL

$30.00

I W Harper Bourbon DBL

$18.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$20.00

Jack Honey DBL

$10.00

Jameson DBL

$22.00

Jameson 18 DBL

$60.00

Jefferson Reserve DBL

$24.00

Jefferson's Ocean DBL

$50.00

Jim Beam DBL

$20.00

Knob Creek Bourbon DBL

$24.00

Knob Creek Rye DBL

$24.00

Larceny DBL

$20.00

Makers 46 DBL

$24.00

Makers Mark DBL

$22.00

Red Breast 12yr

$24.00

Rittenhouse Rye DBL

$20.00

Skrewball DBL

$20.00

Slane DBL

$20.00

Stagg Jr. DBL

$46.00

Templeton Rye DBL

$24.00

Toki DBL

$26.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$20.00

Well Whiskey DBL

$18.00

Weller 12 Year DBL

$50.00

Weller Single Barrel DBL

$100.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve DBL

$24.00

Rum

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$10.00

Meyers Dark

$10.00

Well Rum DBL

$18.00

Bacardi Silver DBL

$20.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$20.00

Malibu Rum DBL

$20.00

Meyers Dark DBL

$20.00

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$50.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$22.00

Laphroaig 10yr

$13.00

Macallen 12yr

$16.00

Macallen 18yr

$69.00

Oban 14yr

$20.00

Talisker 10yr

$14.00

Dewars White Label DBL

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$24.00

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$100.00

Lagavulin 16yr DBL

$44.00

Laphroaig 10yr DBL

$26.00Out of stock

Macallen 12yr DBL

$32.00

Macallen 18yr DBL

$138.00

Oban 14yr DBL

$40.00

Talisker 10yr DBL

$28.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Bailey's Irish Creme

$9.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Courvoisier

$16.00

DK Amaretto

$8.00

DK Apple Pucker

$8.00

DK Blue Curacao

$8.00

DK Butter Schnapps

$8.00

DK Melon

$8.00

DK Peachtree Schnapps

$8.00

DK Razzmatazz

$8.00

DK Triple Sec

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Minta

$10.00Out of stock

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy

$16.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Midori

$10.00

Remy Martin

$16.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germaine

$10.00

Bailey's DBL

$18.00

Campari DBL

$20.00

Chambord DBL

$16.00

Courvoisier DBL

$32.00

DK Amaretto DBL

$16.00

DK Apple Puck DBL

$16.00

DK Blue Curacao DBL

$16.00

DK Butter Schnapps DBL

$16.00

DK Melon DBL

$16.00

DK Peachtree DBL

$16.00

DK Razzmatazz DBL

$16.00

DK Triple Sec DBL

$16.00

Fernet Branca DBL

$20.00

Fernet Minta DBL

$20.00

Frangelico DBL

$20.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$20.00

Hennessy DBL

$32.00

Jagermeister DBL

$10.00

Kahlua DBL

$18.00

Midori DBL

$20.00

Remy Martin DBL

$32.00

Rumplemintz DBL

$20.00

Sambuca DBL

$20.00

St. Germaine DBL

$20.00

Small Plates

Ceviche

$16.00

Short Rib Poutine

$16.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Meatball - Polenta

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Green Beans

$9.00

Sharing Is Caring

Citrus Avocado Beet Salad

$14.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lined with chicken, tomatoes, black olives bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese & avocado, in ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Grilled romaine leaves, chopped hearts, our herbed croutons & cherry tomatoes topped with parmesan cheese, in caesar dressing

House Salad

$6.00

Chicken Wings (Grilled)

$14.00

Tossed in buffalo, BBQ or sweet chili sauce

Wagyu Burger

$16.00

Flat Top Impossible Burger

$16.00

7oz Impossible burger patty in between a 100% Vegan bun with vegan cheddar cheese, and a spread veganaise

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Our Cluckmoo Fried Chicken Breast topped w American Cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles & our homemade spread served on a warm toasted brioche bun! Cluck it up!

Bacon Hot Dog

$14.00

St Louis Ribs

$16.00

3/41b, BBQ or sweet chili sauce & seasoned fries

Fish & Chips

$26.00

Fresh Alaskan cod, golden fried in a light beer batter, with seasoned fries, our house tartar sauce & grilled lemon

Shrimp Polenta

$22.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Wagyu Ribeye

$78.00Out of stock

Special of the Day

$19.00Out of stock

EMP special

$12.00Out of stock

Sweets

Guinness Creme Brûlée

$11.00Out of stock

Sailing On Chocolate 2.0

$11.00

Warm fudge brownie, two scoops of French vanilla ice cream, cinnamon-sugar tortillas, chocolate syrup & whipped cream

Ice Cream 2 Scoop

$5.00

two scoops of French vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup & whipped cream

Sides

SD ASPARAGUS

$2.00Out of stock

SD AVOCADO

$1.00

SD BACON

$1.00

SD BASMATI RICE

$1.00Out of stock

SD BEEF PATTY

$2.00

SD BROCCOLINI

$2.00

SD BROWNIE

$3.50

SD CAJUN SEASONED SHRIMP

$5.00

SD CARROTS

$1.00

SD FRIED EGG

$2.00

SD GARLIC TOAST

$0.50

SD GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.00

SD GRILLED LEMOM

$0.50

SD GUACAMOLE

$1.00

SD IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$5.00

SD MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SD PICKLE SPEAR

$1.00

SD PICO

$1.00

SD PORK AL PASTOR

$6.00

SD SLICED PICKLES

$1.00

SD TOAST

$0.50

SD VEGGIES

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Liquor HH

Well Vodka HH

$5.00

Well Gin HH

$5.00

Well Rum HH

$5.00

Well Tequila HH

$5.00

Well Bourbon HH

$5.00

Well Vodka HH DBL

$10.00

Well Gin HH DBL

$10.00

Well Rum HH DBL

$10.00

Well Tequila HH DBL

$10.00

Well Bourbon HH DBL

$10.00

Beer HH

Alesmith .394 Pale Ale HH

$5.00

Blake's Cider HH

$5.00

Blue Moon HH

$5.00

Coors Light Pilsner HH

$5.00

ELE BLONDE

$5.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA HH

$5.00

Guiness Stout HH

$5.00

Harland Japanese Lager HH

$5.00

Henry's Hazy IPA HH

$5.00

Harlan Marzen Seasonal

$5.00Out of stock

Stella HH

$5.00

BEER SHOT

Black&Tan HH

$5.00

Dark Side O' Moon HH

$5.00

Snake Bite HH

$5.00

Ale Smith Octoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

Santa's Little Helper Imperial Stout

$5.00

Wine HH

House Cab HH

$5.00

House Chardonnay HH

$5.00

CLASSIC HP SHIRT

MENS SMALL

$25.00

MENS MED

$25.00

MENS LARGE

$25.00

MENS XL

$25.00

MENS XXL

$25.00

WOMENS XS

$25.00

WOMENS SMALL

$25.00

WOMENS MED

$25.00

WOMENS LARGE

$25.00

SPORTS T'S

WARRIORS T

$30.00

GIANTS T

$30.00

49'ERS T

$30.00

HP HOODIES

Crop Hoodie

$40.00

Unisex Hoodie

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

618 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
