Restaurant header imageView gallery

HENRYS SOUL CAFE WASHINGTON DC

12 Reviews

$$

1704 U St NW

Washington DC, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seafood

Trout Filet Fish

$12.99

Whiting Filet Fish

$12.99

Bone Fish

$12.99

Salmon Cakes W/rice

$12.99

FRIED CATFISH

$13.99

Chicken/Turkey

Fried WINGS 4PC

$12.99

FRIED Chicken Half

$12.99

BBQ Chicken Half

$12.99

Smothered FRIED Chicken 1/2

$12.99

Baked CHICKEN(half) W/ Stuffing & Gravy

$12.99

Baked Turkey Wings W/Stuffing & Gravy

$13.95

Sliced Turkey With Stuffing & Gravy

$12.99

Thksg Day Slice Turkey

$0.01Out of stock

Thnkg Fried Chick

$0.01Out of stock

Thanksg Tleg

$0.01Out of stock

Beef

Meatloaf W/gravy

$11.95

BBQ Beef Ribs

$14.99

Liver & Onions

$11.99

MeatLoaf W/tomato Sauce

$11.99Out of stock

Pork

Bbq Pork Ribs

$15.00

Pork Chop

$14.99

Minced BBQ

$13.99

Pig Feet

$12.99

Chitterlings

$21.95

Pork Ribs

Half Slab Pork Ribs

$17.50

Whole Slab Pork Ribs

$29.00

Slab Beef Ribs

$31.00Out of stock

Vegetables/Sides

ALL Vegetables are cooked with smoked turkey

Small Bean soup

$3.99Out of stock

Small Cabbage

$3.99

Small Cole Slaw

$3.99

Small Collard Greens

$3.99

Small Corn

$3.99

Small Corn Bread Stuffing

$3.99

Small Soul Fries(wedges)

$3.99

Small Fried Okra

$3.99

Small Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Sm Mash Potatoes (Red Skin)

$3.99

Small Potato Salad

$3.99

Small String Beans

$3.99

Small White Rice

$3.99

Small yams

$3.99

SM Turkey chili

$3.49Out of stock

Large Beans Soup

$4.75Out of stock

Large Cabbage

$4.75

Large Candid Yams

$4.75

Large Cole Slaw

$4.75

Large Collard Greens

$4.75

Large Corn

$4.75

Large Corn Bread Stuffing

$4.75

Large Soul Fries (Wedges)

$5.99

Large Fried Okra

$4.75

Large Macaroni & Cheese

$4.75

Lg Mash Potatoes(red Skin)

$4.75

Large Potato Salad

$4.75

Large String Beans

$4.75

Large Stuffing

$4.75

Large White Rice

$4.75

Lg Turkey Chili

$4.75Out of stock

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$7.75

Bone Croaker Sandwich

$8.39

Whiting Filet Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Trout Filet Fish Sandwich

$7.99

Ribs (Pork) Sandwich

$12.00

Bbq Ribs (Beef) Sandwich

$13.00

Minced BBQ Sandwich

$7.25

Meatloaf Sandwich W/gravy

$6.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.99

Salmon Cake sandwich

$5.49

Side of turkey Wings

$8.39

side Pig Feet

$7.99

Side of chitterlings

$16.95

FRIED CATFISH

$9.25

MeatLoaf W/tomato Sauce

$5.99Out of stock

Subs

Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.49

Fish Filet Sub

$8.29

Wings

Fried Whl Wing

$2.15

8 Piece Fried Chicken Box

$11.99

Buffasoul Wings

5 BuffaSoul Wings

$5.49

10 BuffaSoul Wings

$10.99

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99Out of stock

20 Buff Soul Wings

$14.99

Desserts

SLICE sweet pot pie

$3.99

Banana Pudding

$4.99

Butter pound Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$0.65

Pie Speical(dark)

$11.00Out of stock

Pound Cake (copy)

$3.19Out of stock

Pie kit 24hr Ntc

$29.99

WHOLE POUND CAKE

$35.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE IcingPound

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon CAke

$3.50Out of stock

White Bread

$0.40

Wheat Bread

$0.40

Salad

House Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$5.99Out of stock

Seafood Pasta Salad

$9.99Out of stock

SIDE SALAD(in Place Of 1side)

$1.50Out of stock

small salad

$3.49Out of stock

Kids Meal

#2 chicken (2 Wings)

$7.25

#3 Slice Turkey

$7.25

#1 Fillet (Whiting)

$7.25

Soul Fries/wedges

Bottle MUMBO

BOTTLE MUMBO SAUCE

$5.00Out of stock

Sauces

EXTRA BBQ Sauce

$0.35

EXTRA Mumbo Sauce

$0.35

EXTRA Tarter sauce

$0.35

EXTRA Mild Sauce

$0.35

Vegetable Platter

Vegetable Platter

$8.35

LARGE

LARGE PEPSI

$1.75

LARGE ORANGE

$1.75Out of stock

LARGE DIET PEPSI

$1.75

LARGE MOUNTAIN DEW

$1.75

LARGE FRUIT PUNCH

$1.75Out of stock

LARGE TEA

$1.75

LARGE LEMONADE

$1.75

LARGE MIX

$1.75

LARGE DR PEPPER

$1.75Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.75

No Ice

$1.75

JUMBO

JUMBO PEPSI

$2.10

JUMBO DIET PEPSI

$2.10Out of stock

JUMBO MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.10Out of stock

JUMBO FRUIT PUNCH

$2.10Out of stock

JUMBO ORANGE

$2.10Out of stock

JUMBO TEA

$2.10

JUMBO LEMONADE

$2.10

JUMBO MIX

$2.10

JUMBO DR PEPPER

$2.10

Bottle Water

Bottle water

$1.59

REFILLS

REFILLS

$0.85

Bag

Bags

$0.05

HENRYS T SHIRT

T SHIRT

$19.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! FOR CATERING ORDERS 15 OR MORE PEOPLE CALL 202-888-7446 25% non refundable fee catering orders if not cancelled within 72 hours ALL takeout orders not picked up, 25% non refundable fee

Location

1704 U St NW, Washington DC, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery
HENRYS SOUL CAFE image
HENRYS SOUL CAFE image
HENRYS SOUL CAFE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Reveler's Hour
orange star5.0 • 1,222
1775 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
The DINER
orange starNo Reviews
2453 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Lucky Buns - AdMo - 2000 18th St. NW
orange starNo Reviews
2000 18th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
El Tamarindo
orange starNo Reviews
1785 Florida Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Perry's
orange starNo Reviews
1811 Columbia Road Northwest Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington DC

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington DC
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston