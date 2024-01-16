This restaurant does not have any images
Hen's Hideaway 222 East 6th Street
222 East 6th Street
Kinsley, KS 67547
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
- The Hired Hand
Sausage patty, egg, American cheese, on a Buttermilk Biscuit.$4.49
- Farmers Delight
Sausage patty, 2 slices of bacon, egg, and American Cheese on a buttermilk biscuit.$5.59
- The Light Chore Day
Sliced ham, egg, Spinach leaves, American cheese served on a warm Croissant.$4.99
- Early Riser
1 buttermilk biscuit with sausage gravy$4.99
- Breakfast Burrito$4.29
Pastries & Doughnuts
- Glaze Doughnuts
Glazed Doughnuts$1.29
- Cinnamon Roll
Glazed Cinnamon Roll$2.99
- Caramel Pecan Roll
Carmel, Pecans with sweet dough$3.99
- Danish Roll
Filling -filled sweet danish roll$2.79
- Cake Doughnut
Moist cake doughnut with variety of toppings$1.49
- Fruit Turnovers
Seasonal Fruit filled pastry$2.79
- Doughnut Holes
Glazed- sweet yeast dough$2.49
- Long Johns
Yeast dough filled with filling$1.79
- Apple strudel Stick
Cake Doughnut with Sour Cream glaze$2.09
- Pastry Flips
Pastry dough with fruit fillings$3.00
- Jumbo Muffins
sweet variety of seasonal fruits in a moist batter$2.99
- Dozen Glaze Doughnuts$14.69
- 1/2 Dozen Bakers Choice Doughnuts$9.99
- Dozen Bakers Choice Mixed Doughnuts$18.99
- Churro$1.69
- Strawberry Cream Cheese Ring$1.79
- Plain Long John$1.79
- Apple Danish$3.69
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
- Silo of Rings
Thick cut, crunchy, beer battered onion rings, served stacked high, with a zesty dipping sauce.$12.99
- Dairy Melts
Golden brown fried cheese curd's$8.99
- Spicy Shots
Breaded Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers$9.99
- Buckeroo Bites
4-petite beef wellington pastries, seasoned puréed mushrooms, served with creamy horseradish sauce.$13.99
- Fried Okra
Crispy breaded okra$8.99
- Wing Ding
Bone in Chicken Wings, choice of sauce$12.99
Salads
- Garden Master
Fresh Spring Mixed Lettuce, Fresh Sliced Veggies, Chopped Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, and Garlic Curtons, Shredded Cheese your choice of dressing.$6.99
- Deli Salads
Homemade varity of salads$1.99
- Crispy Breaded Chicken Salad
Crispy Breaded Chicken Chunks, on Fresh Spring mixed lettuce, hard boiled Eggs, Seasonal fresh chopped Veggies, Shredded Cheese, garlic croutons, your choice of dressing.$7.99
- Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Fresh Spring Mixed Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, Sliced Avocado, Smoked Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Garlic croutons, your choice of dressing.$9.99
Sandwiches
- Hay Stacker
Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef$7.99
- Out the Gate
Slow Roasted Roast Beef Sandwich$7.99
- Wilbur Delight$7.29
- The Clucker
Slow roasted Chicken Breast$7.69
- The Henny Penny
chunks all white chicken salad$8.50OUT OF STOCK
- The Sod Buster
Classic BLT!$7.29
- Off to Market
Philly Steak & Cheese$10.59
- The Pizza Mania
Pizza Sauce, Pepperoni, Shredded Cheese$7.99
- Meatball Overload
Tender Meatballs in Marinara Sauce$7.99
- The Gobbler$7.29
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger
A fresh 100% ground beef patty, seasoned, grilled, 2 strips of smoky bacon & served on a toasted bun.$10.99
- Hired Hand Burger
100% ground beef patty, served on a toasted bun$8.99
- Mini Market Sliders
2 Mini Grilled Beef patties severed on toasted slider buns.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- KC BBQ Cattlemen's Burger
A fresh 100% ground beef patty ,crispy fried onion ring, Sweet and Tangy BBQ Sauce, all served on a toasted bun.$9.99
- Bacon Cheeseburger, fried Egg
BIG BOY BURGER! 100 % fresh ground beef patty, smoky grilled bacon, Fried Egg, all served on a toasted bun.$12.99
- Foot Long Corn Dog
All Beef footlong golden fried corn dog. Better than the State Fair!$7.99
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$9.99
Entrees
- Chicken Dance
Crispy breaded chicken strips$8.50
- Trail Boss
Crispy battered Chicken Fried Steak, served with country gravy, choice of two sides$15.99
- Pork Producer
Xl large battered, seasoned, fried tenderized pork loin, served on a warm bun, with onions, and lettuce. served with 2 sides$13.99
- The Hideaway
Marinated grilled chicken breast, with a spicy aioli sauce served with choice of 2 sides$13.99
- Farmers Daughter
Grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, gilled mushrooms, provolone cheese. Served with chocie of 2 sides$15.99
- Rancher 12 oz.
Top quality 12 oz. Ribeye steak, grilled to perfection served with choice of 2 sides$30.99
- Rancher 14 oz.
Top quality 14oz. Ribeye steak, grilled to perfection served with choice of 2 sides$35.99
- The City Slicker
Tender, rich 8 oz. steak from the middle of the tenderloin, wrapped in bacon, grilled to perfection served with choice of 2 sides$29.99
- The Farm Hand
generous gentlemen's cut 12 oz. KC strip, grilled to perfection severed with choice of 2 sides$29.99
- The Boss
Hand rubbed, slow roasted Beef perfection! served with beef au jus, or creamy homemade horseradish served with choice of 2 sides$39.99OUT OF STOCK
- Top Chop
10 oz. bone in center cut loin pork chop, served with choice of 2 sides$19.99OUT OF STOCK
Kids Meal
- KIDS Junior Cattlemen's Burger
Grilled Beef Patty on a toasted bun served with choice of 1 side.$4.99
- KIDS Junior Chicken Dance
One large Crispy breaded chicken strip served with choice of one side.$4.99
- KIDS- Junior Porker on a Stick
Honey battered corn dog served with choice of one side.$4.99
- KIDS- Grilled Cheese Please
Toasty, Grilled Amercian Cheese on 2 slices of buttered bread, choice of one side .$4.99OUT OF STOCK
Evening Dessert
Fried Sides
Cluck Cluck Options
Pork Producer
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Xl large battered, seasoned, fried tenderized pork loin, served on a warm bun, with onions, and lettuce.$10.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow Cooked, Tender Pulled Pork, with a Kicken BBQ sauce, served on a toasted bun.$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Zesty Pulled Pork Nachos
Slow Cooked Pulled Pork, with veggies, served on warm corn tortilla chips, with a white Queso sauce, and Kicken BBQ sauce, with your choice of toppings.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Porker on a Stick
State Fair ALL year! 2 Crispy Battered Corn Dogs.$6.99
Lunch Specials
Daily Lunch Special
Beverages
Hot Drinks
- Espresso
A full flavored, concentrated form of coffee served in shots$2.65
- Double Espresso
Grinds, tamps and brews twice for an extra strong flavor and aroma$2.95
- Americano
Hot water with a shot of espresso$2.99
- Latte
Strong coffee blended with milk$4.95
- Cappuccino
Milk foam infused coffee$4.95
- Latte Macchiato
Milk foam infused coffee$5.45
- Café Mocha$5.65
- House Coffee$2.49
Cold Drinks
- Iced Espresso
cold extraction process resulting in a light flavor experience$2.95
- Iced Latte
cold extraction process resulting in a strong coffee blended with milk$5.25
- Iced Cappuccino
Coffee infused into milk foam$5.45
- Iced Macchiato
Cold coffee infused into milk topped milk foam$5.65
- Fountain Drink
Coke Products$2.49
- Iced Tea
Unsweet/ Sweet Tea$2.49
- Weekly Signature Drink$6.99
- Iced Mocha$5.65
- Kids Fountian Drink$0.99
Grab & Go
Merchandiser
- 12 oz Plain MIlk
2% milk$2.19
- 12 oz. Chocolate Milk
2% milk with Chocolate$2.49
- 14 oz. Carmel Iced Coffee
Prairie Farms iced coffee$3.99
- 14 oz. Mocha Iced Coffee
Prairie Farms iced coffee$3.99
- Cheese Pleasers
Cheese Pleasers$3.99
- Fresh Fruit Cups
Seasonal Fruit assortmant$3.79
- Bug Juice Bottle
Varity of Flavors$1.99
- 16 oz. Bottle Water
Bottled Water$0.99
- Yogurt Parfitt$4.99
- Orange Juice$2.99
- Glenwood Jerky$6.49
- Charcuterie Lunch Box$8.99
- Red Bull$3.99
Bakery
Bakery Item
- Cookies
Variety of choices$1.59
- Pie by the slice
Variety of fruit and cream pies served by the slice$3.99
- Cake by the slice
Variety of moist, rich cake flavors$2.79
- Sweet Bread by the slice
Soft and moist sweet bread$2.75
- Brownies/ Bars$2.99
- Gourmet Dessert
A step above a regular dessert. Treat yourself to a gourmet TREAT!$6.99
Come in and enjoy!
