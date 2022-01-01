Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Herb & Alchemy Coffee

66 Reviews

1165 W Diversey

Chicago, IL 60614

Cardamom Freddo
Latte
Real Vanilla Latte

Coffee

Lemongrass Cold Brew

$3.95+

Organic Peruvian coffee infused with organic whole herb lemongrass and steeped overnight. A full, smooth drink, with a hint of brightness and a clean finish.

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso and water, giving it an intensity similar to that of brewed coffee

Au Lait

$3.45+

Equal parts filtered coffee and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$3.45+

The classic drink, made with espresso and equal parts milk and foam

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso with equal parts milk (4 oz)

Espresso

$2.95

A "double-shot" (2 oz)

Latte

$3.45+

Espresso with steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.25

A traditional, Italian-style espresso-macchiato - a double shot of espresso with a thin layer of foamed milk on top (2 oz)

House Blend

$2.45+

A blend of Java and Costa Rica beans, roasted slightly past medium for a well-bodied, flavorful cup.

Seasonal: Lemon Verbana

$2.95+

Our rich house blend brightened with Lemon Verbana for a delicious, relaxing way to enjoy springtime.

Rosemary Infused

Rosemary Infused

$2.95+

Our House blend, infused with organic whole herb rosemary.

Cinnamon Licorice

Cinnamon Licorice

$2.95+

Our House blend infused with organic whole herb cinnamon and licorice root

Iced

$2.95+

Our brewed coffees, chilled and served over ice.

Red Eye

$3.45+

French Press

$4.95Out of stock

Pour Over

$4.45Out of stock

Organic Loose Leaf Tea

All our teas are organic, loose-leaf and brewed to order
Organic 5th Chakra Blend

Organic 5th Chakra Blend

$3.95

A warming blend that soothes the throat made with organic licorice root, marshmallow root, Echinacea root, organic orange peel, cassia cinnamon bark, ginger root, organic cloves.

Organic Chai Tea

Organic Chai Tea

$3.95

A slightly smoother flavor than traditional black tea based chais. Organic ginger root, organic cinnamon bark, organic and fair trade red rooibos tea, organic cardamom, organic and fair trade cloves, and organic and fair trade nutmeg.

Organic Chamomile

$3.95
Organic Elderberry

Organic Elderberry

$3.95

Honeybush tea base, vibrant bilberries, elder berries, lycii berries, blueberries, blackberry leaf, raspberry leaf, rosehips, acai berry powder. All organic.

Organic Jasmine Green

Organic Jasmine Green

$3.95
Organic Mint leaf tea

Organic Mint leaf tea

$3.95
Organic Nepalese Black

Organic Nepalese Black

$3.95
Organic Nettle Leaf

Organic Nettle Leaf

$3.95
Organic Rosebud

Organic Rosebud

$3.95
Organic White Peony

Organic White Peony

$3.95

Specialty Drinks

Cacao Mocha

$4.25+

Organic cacao with either lavender or mint, a touch or organic coconut sugar added to espresso and your choice of milk. 8 oz: 2 shots of espresso 12 oz: 3 shots of espresso 16 oz: 4 shots of espresso

Cardamom Freddo

Cardamom Freddo

$5.25

Cardamom-infused espresso with maple syrup and foamed milk of choice (12 oz)

Chai Tea Latte

$4.95+

Steeped organic chai tea with honey & milk of choice

Heart Chakra Latte

$4.95+

Beetroot and black cherry juices, whole herb rose hip and schissandra berry, honey and vanilla extract in an oat milk base. Served hot or iced.

Lavender Hot Cacao

Lavender Hot Cacao

$3.95+

Organic cacao, touch of real lavender and coconut sugar with your choice of milk.

Moringa Matcha

Moringa Matcha

$4.95+

Moringa and Matcha, sweetened with whole dates in an oat milk base. Served hot or iced.

Real Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Made with real organic vanilla extract and raw sugar

Seasonal: Dandelion-Chicory Root Latte

$4.95+

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$4.45+

Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon, Black Pepper and a touch of dates.

Baked Goods

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$2.95

Brownie, Belgian Chocolate

$4.25

Cookie, Choc. Chip (v, gf)

$2.75

Date Bar

$4.45
Fruit & Oat Bar (v)

Fruit & Oat Bar (v)

$2.95Out of stock

Muffin, Blueberry Lemon

$3.95

Muffin, Cacao Choc. Chip (gf, df)

$4.45
Muffin, Lemon Poppyseed (v)

Muffin, Lemon Poppyseed (v)

$3.95Out of stock
Pop Tart (Fig/Apple)

Pop Tart (Fig/Apple)

$3.95Out of stock
Scone, Cardamom Raspberry

Scone, Cardamom Raspberry

$3.95Out of stock

Scone, Cranberry Orange

$3.95

Scone, Rosemary Goat Cheese

$3.95

Local, Organic Fare by White Oak Gourmet

Local organic meals and snacks prepared by White Oak Gourmet.
Black Bean Avocado Wrap Travel Pack

Black Bean Avocado Wrap Travel Pack

$7.50

Organic Black Beans with guac avocado purée, corn, green & red onion, sweet peppers, lettuce, pickled cabbage, radish & carrot on Rudi's organic grain wrap. Vegan.

Chicken Salad Travel Pack w/Wrap

$8.95

Organic chicken breast with green onion, cranberry, mayonnaise and celery on Rudi's organic grain wrap. With fruit and nuts.

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Pasture raised boneless chicken breast, farro (wheat), tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, roasted peppers, chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice & peel, vinegar, herbs, spices, salt, pepper. Chickpea hummus: chickpeas, peppers, olive oil, garlic, lemon, spices, salt & pepper.

Mediterranean Vegetable Bowl

Mediterranean Vegetable Bowl

$9.95

Farro (wheat), tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, roasted peppers, chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, lemon juice & peel, vinegar, herbs, spices, salt, pepper. Chickpea hummus: chickpeas, peppers, olive oil, garlic, lemon, spices, salt & pepper. (vegan)

Pad Thai - Tofu Bowl

$9.95
Thai Quinoa Salad

Thai Quinoa Salad

$5.95

Zesty, fresh Thai style saladwith quinoa, green onion, cucumber, carrot, peppers, radish, and fresh herbs with a lime vinaigrette. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Vegan Chickpea Salad

Vegan Chickpea Salad

$4.95

Organic hard boiled egg, nuts, fresh & dried fruit, cheese.

Pad Thai Chicken Bowl

$12.95

Breakfast Items

Egg Sandwich, Ham

$7.75Out of stock

Egg Sandwich, Mushroom

$7.75Out of stock

Quiche, Seasonal Veggie

$4.25

Grab & Go

Orange

$1.95

Mush Overnight Oats

$3.75

Oat Meal (Mylk Labs)

$3.75

Coconut Water, Harmless Harvest

$4.00

Sparkling Water, S. Pelegrino

$2.75

Still Water, Acqua Panna

$2.00

Peach

$5.00

NessAlla Kombucha

Mango Turmeric

$5.00

NessAlla Kombucha

Black Lemon

$4.25

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Water

Dandelion Ginger

$4.25

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Water

Elderberry Maqui

$4.25Out of stock

Grapefruit Quince

$4.25

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Water

Turmeric Saffron

$4.25

Rishi Sparkling Botanical Water

Clothing

T-Shirt (Men's)

$20.00

T-Shirt (Women's)

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Drink Containers

16 oz H&A Tumbler

$29.50

16 oz H&A Camper Mug

$25.00

Retail Coffee

Herb & Alchemy House Blend

$14.95

Herb & Alchemy Espresso Blend

$14.95

Herbal Coffee

$18.95

Boosted Coffee

$18.95
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Herb Infused Coffee and functional beverages.

Website

Location

1165 W Diversey, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

Herb & Alchemy image
Herb & Alchemy image
Herb & Alchemy image

