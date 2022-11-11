  • Home
Herb and Fire Pizzeria Grand Rapids 2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250

No reviews yet

2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
$7.95 1 topping pizza
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

Signature Pizzas

Vestito Di Bianco

Vestito Di Bianco

$10.95

White Sauce, Mozzarella,Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garlic Wilted Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Zucchini,

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, House Blend Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion

Vegetale

Vegetale

$10.95

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Charred Artichokes, Broccoli, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, Sicilian Olives

Campagnola

Campagnola

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Family Recipe Sausage, Garlic Mushrooms, Grilled Red Onion, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

Diavola

Diavola

$10.95

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Oregano

Margherita

Margherita

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil

The Uccello

The Uccello

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Ham, Pepperoni, Capicola, Family Recipe Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romano Garlic Butter Crust

CBG

CBG

$10.95

Roasted Garlic & Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach

Create Your Own Pizza

$10.95

Choose From Any Toppings And Create Your Own

Fresh Salads

Chopped Caesar

Chopped Caesar

$10.95

Romaine, Roasted Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Grilled Artichokes, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan

Spinach & Goat

Spinach & Goat

$10.95

Baby Spinach, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sweet Oregano Vinaigrette

Create Your Own Salad

$10.95

Choose From Any Toppings And Create Your Own

Fired Up Specials!

$7.95 1 topping pizza

$7.95 1 topping pizza

$7.95

One Sauce, One Cheese, One Topping

Apple Crisp Pizza

Apple Crisp Pizza

$10.95

Housemade Dough, Apple Pie Filling, Cinnamon Sugar Crumble, Oats, Finished with Caramel Drizzle & Powdered Sugar

$1 American Cancer Society Donation

$1 American Cancer Society Donation

$1.00

$1 Donation to the American Cancer Society

$5 American Cancer Society Donation

$5 American Cancer Society Donation

$5.00

$5 Donation to the American Cancer Society

$10 American Cancer Society Donation

$10 American Cancer Society Donation

$10.00

$10 Donation to the American Cancer Society

Sides & Desserts

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$5.95

(8) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce.

Large Breadsticks

$10.95

(16) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce and Ranch.

Nutella Bites

Nutella Bites

$5.95

(5) Pastries filled with Nutella Mousse, topped with powder sugar

Large Nutella Bites

$9.95

(10) Pastries filled with Nutella Mousse, topped with powder sugar

Meatballs

Meatballs

$3.95

(5) Hand-Rolled Family Recipe Meatballs, Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, and Romano

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.95

Chopped romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Cookies & Krispies

Dippers

Sides of sauce

Side of Broccoli

$1.95Out of stock

Gogurt

$0.95

Kid's Meal

Cheese or 1-topping kids sized pizza with a drink & apple or gogurt

Kids 1- Topping Pizza

$4.95

Drinks

2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.49

Smart Water

$2.95

Liquid Death

$3.00

San Pelligrino Water

$3.95

Vitamin Water Bottles

$2.95

Sparkling ice

$2.95

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$0.95

Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream

$3.95

Jones Soda

$3.95

Redbull Cans

$4.00

20oz Coke Brand Bottles

$2.95Out of stock

20oz Powerade Bottles

$2.95

20oz Lemonade Bottles

$2.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Herb & Fire Pizzeria is dedicated to the quality of your customized pizza. Watch our expert team as they personalize your pizza with hand-made dough topped with scratch-made sauce, your choice of cheese, and fresh, premium ingredients. Sit back & relax as your pizza gets #FIREDUP in the wood oven.

Website

Location

2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

