Herb and Fire Pizzeria Grand Rapids 2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Herb & Fire Pizzeria is dedicated to the quality of your customized pizza. Watch our expert team as they personalize your pizza with hand-made dough topped with scratch-made sauce, your choice of cheese, and fresh, premium ingredients. Sit back & relax as your pizza gets #FIREDUP in the wood oven.
Location
2121 Celebration Dr. NE #250, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Gallery
