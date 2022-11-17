Main picView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Sandwiches

Herb & Fire Pizzeria Grandville 3180 44th St. SW

review star

No reviews yet

3180 44th St. SW

Grandville, MI 49418

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Pizza
Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks
The Uccello

Signature Pizzas

Vestito Di Bianco

Vestito Di Bianco

$10.95

White Sauce, Mozzarella,Applewood Smoked Bacon, Garlic Wilted Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Zucchini,

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$10.95

Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, House Blend Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Red Onion

Vegetale

Vegetale

$10.95

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Gorgonzola, Charred Artichokes, Broccoli, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Grilled Red Onions, Sicilian Olives

Campagnola

Campagnola

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Family Recipe Sausage, Garlic Mushrooms, Grilled Red Onion, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, Basil

Diavola

Diavola

$10.95

Spicy Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Pepperoni

Quattro Formaggi

Quattro Formaggi

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Provolone, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano, Oregano

Margherita

Margherita

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Basil

The Uccello

The Uccello

$10.95

Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, Italian Ham, Pepperoni, Capicola, Family Recipe Sausage, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Romano Garlic Butter Crust

CBG

CBG

$10.95

Roasted Garlic & Tomato Aioli, Smoked Gouda, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Spinach

Create Your Own Pizza

$10.95

Choose From Any Toppings And Create Your Own

Fresh Salads

Chopped Caesar

Chopped Caesar

$10.95

Romaine, Roasted Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Grilled Artichokes, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan

Spinach & Goat

Spinach & Goat

$10.95

Baby Spinach, Apple, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese, Sweet Oregano Vinaigrette

Create Your Own Salad

$10.95

Choose From Any Toppings And Create Your Own

Sides & Desserts

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

Cheesy Garlic Breadsticks

$5.95

(8) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce.

Large Breadsticks

$10.95

(16) Housemade Dough, Signature Garlic Butter, Oregano, and Mozzarella served with our side of our Signature sauce and Ranch.

Nutella Bites

Nutella Bites

$5.95

(5) Pastries filled with Nutella Mousse, topped with powder sugar

Large Nutella Bites

$9.95

(10) Pastries filled with Nutella Mousse, topped with powder sugar

Meatballs

Meatballs

$3.95

(5) Hand-Rolled Family Recipe Meatballs, Signature Sauce, Mozzarella, and Romano

Side Caesar

Side Caesar

$4.95

Chopped romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing

Cookies & Krispies

Dippers

Sides of sauce

Dough Ball

$3.00

Cauliflower Crust

$5.00

Gluten Free Crust

$5.00

Fired Up Specials!

$7.95 1 topping pizza

$7.95 1 topping pizza

$7.95

One Sauce, One Cheese, One Topping

Apple Crisp Pizza

Apple Crisp Pizza

$10.95

Housemade Dough, Apple Pie Filling, Cinnamon Sugar Crumble, Oats, Finished with Caramel Drizzle & Powdered Sugar

$1 American Cancer Society Donation

$1 American Cancer Society Donation

$1.00

$1 Donation to the American Cancer Society

$5 American Cancer Society Donation

$5 American Cancer Society Donation

$5.00

$5 Donation to the American Cancer Society

$10 American Cancer Society Donation

$10 American Cancer Society Donation

$10.00

$10 Donation to the American Cancer Society

Kid's Meal

Cheese or 1-topping kids sized pizza with a drink & apple or gogurt

Kids 1- Topping Pizza

$4.95

Drinks

2 Liter

2 Liter

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.49

Sparkling ice

$2.95

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$0.95

Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream

$3.95

Jones Soda

$3.95

Shine water

$3.95

Redbull Watermelon

$4.00

San Pelligrino Water

$3.95

Liquid Death

$3.95

Essentia

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Herb & Fire Pizzeria is dedicated to the quality of your customized pizza. Watch our expert team as they personalize your pizza with hand-made dough topped with scratch-made sauce, your choice of cheese, and fresh, premium ingredients. Sit back & relax as your pizza gets #FIREDUP in the wood oven.

Website

Location

3180 44th St. SW, Grandville, MI 49418

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boardwalk Subs - Wyoming
orange star4.0 • 125
901 Gezon Parkway Wyoming, MI 49509
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Byron Center
orange star4.4 • 196
8233 Byron Center Byron Center, MI 49315
View restaurantnext
BreeJo's Pizza and Pub
orange star4.3 • 595
6209 Division Ave S Grand Rapids, MI 49548
View restaurantnext
Boardwalk Subs - Standale
orange starNo Reviews
4154 Lake Michigan Drive Standale, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
DJ's Pizza Pub
orange star4.5 • 26
3471 Kelly Street Hudsonville, MI 49426
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Grandville
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston