Greek
Mediterranean
Herb and Olive Marketa
159 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Modern market and dining concept highlighting the influence of Greek products on Mediterranean cuisine.
Location
172 plandome rd, manhasset, NY 11030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Greek Xpress - Franklin Square
No Reviews
182 New Hyde Park Road Franklin Square, NY 11010
View restaurant