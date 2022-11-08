Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean

Herb and Olive Marketa

159 Reviews

$$

172 plandome rd

manhasset, NY 11030

Order Again

Popular Items

Horiatiki Salad
Falafel
Kotopoulo

Dips

Tzatziki Dip W/ Pita

Tzatziki Dip W/ Pita

$12.00

Yogurt, Cucumber, Garlic

Fava Dip W/ Pita

Fava Dip W/ Pita

$10.00

Smooth Greek Yellow Split Peas, Red Onions

Dip Trio

Dip Trio

$22.00

Tzatziki, Melitzana, Fava

Side Tzatziki

$2.36

Side Pita

$2.36

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Hummus

$11.00

Chickpeas, Tahini, Cumin

Land

Paidakia

Paidakia

$44.00

New Zealand Lamb Chops, Lemon Oregano Drizzle, Parsley Potato

Kotopoulo

$26.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Corn Salad

Konstosouvli

Konstosouvli

$30.00Out of stock

Marinated Pork, Grilled Vegetables, Tomato Chutney

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$38.00Out of stock

Boneless Slow Cooked Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Bourbon Sauce

Brizola

Brizola

$42.00

14oz Grilled Ribeye Steak, Smashed Fried Potato, Herb Sauce

Kebab

$28.00

Ground Beef, Tomato Sauce, Wild Rice

Meze

Saganaki

$14.00

Fried Sheep Cheese with Metaxa-12 Greek Brandy

Falafel

Falafel

$14.00

House Blend Falafel with Tahini

Kefte

$16.00

$16.00
Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$16.00

Pork Village Sausage with Leeks

Tyrokeftedes

Tyrokeftedes

$16.00

Cheese Croquette, Tomato Jam

Grilled Haloumi

Grilled Haloumi

$15.00

Traditional Cypriot Cheese

Veggie Crisps

$15.00

Fried Eggplant, Zucchini Chips, Tzatziki

Calamari

$24.00

Fried Calamari, Tomato Sauce

Grilled Octopus

$30.00

Grilled Octopus, Fava, Capers, Onions, Tomatoes

Salads

Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Pesto
Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$19.00

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Barrel-Aged Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$18.00

Beets, Mixed Greens, Almonds, Goat Cheese, Champagne Raisin Vinaigrette

Burrata

$20.00

$20.00

Fattoush

$18.00

Mixed Greens, Pita Points, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Scallions, Radish, Pomegranate Vinaigrette

Prasini

$16.00

Sea

Grilled Wild Salmon with Lemon Oil and Parsley Potato
Grilled Wild Salmon

$32.00

$32.00

Shrimp Youvetsi

$28.00

Orzo, Vegetables, Metsovone Smoked Cheese, Bisque Sauce

Red Grouper

$42.00

Broccoli, Califlower, Carrots, Caper Sauce

Sides

Feta Potato Chips

$12.00

Spanakorizo

$11.00

Side ~ Grilled Vegetables

$10.00

Lemon Potatoes

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Side Anchovies (5pc)

$3.00

Side Feta (6pc)

$3.00

Side Salmon

$15.00

Wild Rice

$8.00

Baked Sweet Potatoes

$10.00

Broccoli / Cauliflower

$12.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.00

Greek Spice Rubbed Fried Chicken Fingers, served with Chips or Crudites

Kids Pasta Butter

$13.00

Kids Pasta Tomato Sauce

$13.00

Dessert

Decontructed Milk Custard Cream, Roasted Almonds, Phyllo

Assorted Greek Cookies

$10.00

Assorted Mini Greek Pastries

$12.00

Greek Yogurt

$10.00

Thick Village Yogurt with Spooned Sweets and Honey

Bougatsa

$10.00

Semolina Custard Pie with Confection Sugar and Cinnamon

Galaktoboureko

$10.00
Chocolate Souffle

Chocolate Souffle

$16.00Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato, Creme Anglaise

Gelato

$7.00

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Kiounefe

$16.00

Baked Katifi, Cheese, Homemade Gelato Pistachio

Pasta & Risotto

Spaghetti, Ground House Blend Beef, Tomato Sauce
Pesto Gnocchi

Pesto Gnocchi

$18.00

Creamy Basil Pesto Sauce

Mushroom Risotto

Mushroom Risotto

$21.00

Black Truffle, Parmesan Cheese

Makaronia Me Kima

$25.00

$25.00
Garidomakaronada (Shrimp Pasta)

Garidomakaronada (Shrimp Pasta)

$25.00

Shrimps, Vegetables, Parmesan Cheese, Shrimp Bisque Broth, Tomato Sauce

Pumpkin Risotto

$22.00

Cream Cheese, Chives

Mini Pita

Chorizo Pita

$16.00

Chorizo, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese

Grilled Chicken Pita

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Garlic Mayo, Tomatoes

Pork Pita

$18.00

Pork, Tzatziki, Onions, Smoked Paprika

check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern market and dining concept highlighting the influence of Greek products on Mediterranean cuisine.

Website

Location

172 plandome rd, manhasset, NY 11030

Directions

Gallery
Herb&Olive image
Herb&Olive image
Herb&Olive image

Map
