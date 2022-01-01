- Home
Herb Thai Restaurant
5 Reviews
$$
414 East Avenue D
Copperas Cove, TX 76522
Popular Items
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Deep fried spring rolls with mixed vegetable and glass noodles.
Vegetable and Beef Dumplings
A choice of dumpling filled with mushroom, minced chicken and shrimp
Fried Calamari
Crispy fresh calamari served with sweet chili sauce and spicy mayonnaise.
Herb Thai Chicken Wings
Deep-fried chicken wings marinated in turmeric fish sauce and shallots.
Crispy Wontons
Fried Pickles
Fried Tofu
Soup & Salad
Tum Yum Soup**(S)
Spicy soup with lemongrass and mushroom. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetables
Tom Kha Soup (S)
Coconut soup with mushroom and galangal. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetable
Wonton Soup (S)
Chicken broth soup with minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin and bok choy.
Herb Thai Papaya Salad**
Spiced papaya salad with string beans, tomato, peanut.
Herb Thai Salad
Mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, red onion, tomato and bean sprouts served with peanut dressing.
Tum Yum Soup**(L)
Spicy soup with lemongrass and mushroom. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetables
Wonton Soup (L)
Chicken broth soup with minced chicken and shrimp wrapped in wonton skin and napa.
Tom Kha Soup (L)
Coconut soup with mushrooms and galangal. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetables.
Chicken Noodle Soup (L)
Chicken broth soup with chicken and flat noodles.
Tom Yum Noodle Soup (L)
Spicy soup with lemongrass, mushroom and flat noodles. Choices of chicken/shrimp/soft tofu/vegetables.
Seafood Salad
Mixed shrimp, calamari, napa, white onion, red onion, cilantro, carrot, steamed glass noodle with Thai lime spicy sauce.
Vegetable soup
Noodles
Pad Thai Noodle
Stir Wok-fried thin rice noodles served with tamarind, red onion, bean sprouts, egg, scallion and ground peanuts.
Pad See Eiw Noodle
Stir Wok-fried angel hair noodles served with black sweet soy sauce, egg and Chinese broccoli.
Pad Kee Mao Noodle (Drunken Noodle)**
Stir Wok-fried spicy spaghetti noodles served with egg, basil leaves and bell peppers.
Pad Woon Sen Noodle
Stir Wok-fried glass noodles served with egg, ear mushroom, napa, onion, scallion, carrot, bell pepper, celery, tomato and bean sauce.
Singapore Noodle
Stir Wok-fried Angel hair noodles served with mixed vegetable, egg, onion, bell pepper and yellow curry powder.
Fried Rice
Herb Thai Fried Rice
Thai fried rice served with Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, cilantro and egg.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple fried rice served with yellow curry powder, cashew nut, onion and cilantro.
Basil Fried Rice**
Basil fried rice served with onion, cilantro, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves.
Sauteed
Pad Kra Pow**
Sauteed garlic with basil sauce, string beans, onion, bell pepper, chili and basil leaves.
Cashew Nut**
Sauteed cashew nut, carrot, bell pepper, scallion, baby corn and water chestnut in chili-garlic sauce.
Pad Priki Khing**
Sauteed bell peppers, string beans and kaffir lime leaves with prik khing chili paste.
Sautéed Mixed Vegetable
Curry
Green Curry**
Thai style green curry with bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, basil leaves and string beans simmered in coconut milk.
Yellow Curry**
Yellow curry paste with tomato, potato, bell pepper and onion simmered in coconut milk.
Massaman Curry
Thai Indian inspired spices blended in chili paste with onion, potato and peanut simmered in coconut milk.
Special
Whole Fish Dish (Red Snapper)
Fried Whole fish with sweet and chili sauce. Serve with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of jasmine rice.
Salmon
Grilled filleted salmon topped with choices of Green Curry, Massaman Curry or Basil Sauce. Serve with mushroom, steamed mixed vegetables and a side of jasmine rice.
Praram Long Song
Sauteed crispy chicken with American broccoli in a peanut curry and coconut milk sauce. Serve with a side of jasmine rice.
Crispy Pork Belly
Home-made crispy pork belly with choices of Basil sauce or prik khing chili paste. Serve with a side of jasmine rice.
Crispy Chicken Noodle
Stir Wok-fried Angel hair noodles served with mixed vegetable, egg, onion, bell pepper and yellow curry powder and on top with crispy chicken.
Crab Fried Rice
Fried rice with jumbo white crabmeat, egg, onion and cilantro.
Kow Soi*
Northern style curry noodle soup served with egg noodles, white meat chicken, pickles, red onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, dried chili and crispy egg noodles.
Orange Chicken
Todays special
Crispy Pork Belly Salad
Home-made crispy pork belly seasoned with red onions, scallions, tomatoes, mint leaves, chili, lime juice and herb thai sauce.
Fish Fillet
Deep fried fish fillet sauteed with bell peppers, string beans and kaffir lime leaves on prik khing chili paste.
Kids
Sides
Beer
White Wine
Red Wine
Sparkling Wine
shots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
414 East Avenue D, Copperas Cove, TX 76522