Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Thai

Herb Thai Restaurant

5 Reviews

$$

414 East Avenue D

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai Noodle
Spring Rolls
Herb Thai Fried Rice

Appetizers

——————————

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Deep fried spring rolls with mixed vegetable and glass noodles.

Vegetable and Beef Dumplings

$8.95

A choice of dumpling filled with mushroom, minced chicken and shrimp

Fried Calamari

$8.95

Crispy fresh calamari served with sweet chili sauce and spicy mayonnaise.

Herb Thai Chicken Wings

$8.95

Deep-fried chicken wings marinated in turmeric fish sauce and shallots.

Crispy Wontons

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$5.95Out of stock

Fried Tofu

$5.95

Soup & Salad

Tum Yum Soup**(S)

$7.95

Spicy soup with lemongrass and mushroom. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetables

Tom Kha Soup (S)

$7.95Out of stock

Coconut soup with mushroom and galangal. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetable

Wonton Soup (S)

$7.95Out of stock

Chicken broth soup with minced chicken wrapped in wonton skin and bok choy.

Herb Thai Papaya Salad**

$7.95

Spiced papaya salad with string beans, tomato, peanut.

Herb Thai Salad

$7.95

Mixed greens, carrot, cucumber, red onion, tomato and bean sprouts served with peanut dressing.

Tum Yum Soup**(L)

$10.95

Spicy soup with lemongrass and mushroom. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetables

Wonton Soup (L)

$10.95

Chicken broth soup with minced chicken and shrimp wrapped in wonton skin and napa.

Tom Kha Soup (L)

$10.95Out of stock

Coconut soup with mushrooms and galangal. Choices of chicken/shrimp/ soft tofu/ vegetables.

Chicken Noodle Soup (L)

$12.95

Chicken broth soup with chicken and flat noodles.

Tom Yum Noodle Soup (L)

$12.95

Spicy soup with lemongrass, mushroom and flat noodles. Choices of chicken/shrimp/soft tofu/vegetables.

Seafood Salad

$12.95

Mixed shrimp, calamari, napa, white onion, red onion, cilantro, carrot, steamed glass noodle with Thai lime spicy sauce.

Vegetable soup

$8.95+

Noodles

Pad Thai Noodle

Stir Wok-fried thin rice noodles served with tamarind, red onion, bean sprouts, egg, scallion and ground peanuts.

Pad See Eiw Noodle

Stir Wok-fried angel hair noodles served with black sweet soy sauce, egg and Chinese broccoli.

Pad Kee Mao Noodle (Drunken Noodle)**

Stir Wok-fried spicy spaghetti noodles served with egg, basil leaves and bell peppers.

Pad Woon Sen Noodle

Stir Wok-fried glass noodles served with egg, ear mushroom, napa, onion, scallion, carrot, bell pepper, celery, tomato and bean sauce.

Singapore Noodle

Stir Wok-fried Angel hair noodles served with mixed vegetable, egg, onion, bell pepper and yellow curry powder.

Fried Rice

Herb Thai Fried Rice

Thai fried rice served with Chinese broccoli, tomato, onion, cilantro and egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple fried rice served with yellow curry powder, cashew nut, onion and cilantro.

Basil Fried Rice**

Basil fried rice served with onion, cilantro, bell pepper, egg and basil leaves.

Sauteed

Pad Kra Pow**

Sauteed garlic with basil sauce, string beans, onion, bell pepper, chili and basil leaves.

Cashew Nut**

Sauteed cashew nut, carrot, bell pepper, scallion, baby corn and water chestnut in chili-garlic sauce.

Pad Priki Khing**

Sauteed bell peppers, string beans and kaffir lime leaves with prik khing chili paste.

Sautéed Mixed Vegetable

Curry

Green Curry**

Thai style green curry with bamboo shoot, eggplant, bell pepper, basil leaves and string beans simmered in coconut milk.

Yellow Curry**

Yellow curry paste with tomato, potato, bell pepper and onion simmered in coconut milk.

Massaman Curry

Thai Indian inspired spices blended in chili paste with onion, potato and peanut simmered in coconut milk.

Special

Whole Fish Dish (Red Snapper)

$17.95Out of stock

Fried Whole fish with sweet and chili sauce. Serve with steamed mixed vegetables and a side of jasmine rice.

Salmon

$17.95

Grilled filleted salmon topped with choices of Green Curry, Massaman Curry or Basil Sauce. Serve with mushroom, steamed mixed vegetables and a side of jasmine rice.

Praram Long Song

$16.95

Sauteed crispy chicken with American broccoli in a peanut curry and coconut milk sauce. Serve with a side of jasmine rice.

Crispy Pork Belly

$16.95

Home-made crispy pork belly with choices of Basil sauce or prik khing chili paste. Serve with a side of jasmine rice.

Crispy Chicken Noodle

$16.95

Stir Wok-fried Angel hair noodles served with mixed vegetable, egg, onion, bell pepper and yellow curry powder and on top with crispy chicken.

Crab Fried Rice

$17.95Out of stock

Fried rice with jumbo white crabmeat, egg, onion and cilantro.

Kow Soi*

$16.95

Northern style curry noodle soup served with egg noodles, white meat chicken, pickles, red onion, cilantro, bean sprouts, dried chili and crispy egg noodles.

Orange Chicken

$13.95

Todays special

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Pork Belly Salad

$16.95

Home-made crispy pork belly seasoned with red onions, scallions, tomatoes, mint leaves, chili, lime juice and herb thai sauce.

Fish Fillet

$17.95

Deep fried fish fillet sauteed with bell peppers, string beans and kaffir lime leaves on prik khing chili paste.

Kids

Chicken Nugget & French Fries

$6.95

Corn Dog and French Fries

$6.95

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.95

Kid Fried Rice

$7.95

Sides

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steam Mixed Vegetable

$5.00

Steamed Noodle

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

lunch salad

$1.50

shrimp

$3.00

calamari

$3.00

beef

$3.00

chicken

$2.00

pork

$2.00

veggies

$2.00

tofu

$2.00

side sauce (small)

$0.50

side sauce (large)

$1.00

Side fried rice

$4.75

Side jasmine rice

$1.50

NA Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$1.50

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Bottle of Perrier lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Green Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Hot tea

$2.50

Beer

Bud light platinum

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

blue moon

$5.00

heineken

$5.00

corona extra

$5.00

angry orchard

$5.00

White Wine

chardonnay

$7.00

Pinot Grigio (ecco)

$7.00

Pinot Grigio (mezzacorona)

$7.00

sauvignon blanc

$7.00

moscato (MYX)

$7.00

pink Muscato (Barefoot)

$7.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon (Josh)

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon (Woodbridge)

$7.00

Red Zinfandel (Old Wine

$7.00

Sparkling Wine

prosecco

$6.00

shots

shot

$5.00

desert

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

414 East Avenue D, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Directions

Gallery
Herb Thai Restaurant image
Herb Thai Restaurant image
Herb Thai Restaurant image
Map
More near Copperas Cove
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston