Vegan
Food Trucks

Herban Frequency At Axelrad Beer Garden: 1517 Alabama Street Houston TX 77004

1517 Alabama Street

Houston, TX 77004

Popular Items

The Bunn-B 🍔
All Star Loaded Fries 🍟
The Phatty Melt 2.0

After School Menu

All Star Loaded Fries 🍟

All Star Loaded Fries 🍟

$15.00

Our Chuck Taylor Classic burger remixed into a gourmet loaded fry basket drippin’ with house-made Trill-OG & FrEQ sawse, organic caramelized onions and hella seasoned beefy crumbles.

Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓

Bunn-B Loaded Fries 🍟 🥓

$15.00

Our Western BBQ Bae-Con Loaded Fries featuring hella seasoned beefy crumbles, bae'con, Bawse BBQ Sawse, Trill-OG Sawse, and fried onions. A FrEQ Fam Favorite!

Thick & Pretty Loaded Fries 🍟

$15.00

Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Our Thick & Pretty Melt remixed into a bed of loaded fries. Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with an organic caramelized onion mix, dripping in Trill O.G.& Phatty sawse.

O.G. Burger Menu 🍔

The Bunn-B 🍔

The Bunn-B 🍔

$19.75

Named after the legendary Bun-B. Our Western BBQ burger with Bawse Sawse, Trill OG Sawse, Fried Onions, & pickles. A FrEQ favorite! We challenge you to spit a hot 16 like Bun B after devouring this burger. Complimentary fries included with the order.

The Chuck Taylor Classic 🍔

The Chuck Taylor Classic 🍔

$19.75Out of stock

The OG…What’s more American than Chuck Taylor’s?! This is our plant-based take on the classic American burger. Drippin’ with house-made Trill-OG & FrEQ sawse, organic caramelized onions, and pickles on a toasty, buttery pretzel bun. Tailored with flavor and no chuck (You see what we did there?!) Complimentary fries included with the order.

Phatties [Phatty Melts]

The Phatty Melt 2.0

The Phatty Melt 2.0

$22.00

Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Hella seasoned double patties with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping sawse & cheese. Try the Phatty Melt 2.0...same delicious flavors with a remixed sauce. Served with our infamous fries. We promise that it’ll be one of the BEST things you’ve ever put in your mouth. Read our reviews for proof! 💜😝💚

Thick N Pretty Melt

Thick N Pretty Melt

$22.00

Who doesn't love a BADDIE with a Phatty?! Remix #3. Hella seasoned double patties with cheese, an organic caramelized onion mix and dripping in FrEQ Sawse & Phatty Sawse. Served with our infamous fries. We’ve been told that this melt gives Whataburger’s a run for their money!

Phatty Fries

Phatty Fries

$15.00

Reeeeemiiix!! We've put all of the flavors of our Phatty on bed of loaded fries! Hella seasoned beefy crumbles with organic, caramelized onions & peppers, dripping with in house Phatty sawse & Trill O.G. sawse!

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The DOPEST #GOURMET Restaurant in Houston that's 100% Plant Bass'd/Vegan. Food Network Celebrity Chef approved. #WhereTheFrEQzAt schedule posted on IG @herbanfrequencypullup

Website

Location

1517 Alabama Street, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

