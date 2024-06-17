Herban Market
3078 Maddux Way, Ste 300
Franklin, TN 37069
DRINKS
Espresso Beverages
- Espresso$4.00
- Americano
espresso* and filtered water$4.00
- Cortado
equal parts espresso* and steamed milk$4.50
- Cappuccino
1/3 espresso* and 2/3 steamed milk$5.00
- Latte
espresso* with steamed milk$5.00
- Cuban
latte with sweetened condensed milk*$5.50
- Mocha
latte with mocha* sauce$5.50
- Jacob's Cap
cappuccino with milk + honey + cinnamon* + house-made mushroom blend$6.50
- Pistachio Brittle Latte$8.00
Filter Coffee
Alternative Beverages
- Matcha Latte
organic DoMatcha Summer Harvest matcha green tea + whole milk + honey + cinnamon$7.50
- Golden Milk Latte
golden milk mix* + whole milk + honey + cinnamon$7.50
- Mud\Wtr Latte
mud\wtr blend + honey + whole milk$7.50
- Chai Latte
rishi chai* + whole milk + cinnamon*$5.50
- Hot Chocolate
mocha* + whole milk + cocoa powder*$4.50
- Hot Tea
organic varieties including serveral varieties from High Garden$4.00
- Iced Tea
brewed unsweet black tea*$2.75
- Steamer$3.50
- Kombucha-On-Draft-Booch$7.00
- Kombucha-On-Draft-Walker Bros.$7.00
- Kombucha Frozen-Booch$7.00
Smoothies
BREAKFAST
- Herban Classic Breakfast
grass-fed bavette steak, potato hash (w/ bell peppers* & onion*), 2 pastured eggs any way, choice of house-made english muffin* or house-made sourdough toast, fruit jam$19.00
- Ayla's Banana Pancakes
pancake made of pastured eggs, cassava flour, brown rice flour, bananas, macadamia milk, vanilla, cinnamon, with side of maple syrup and house-made coconut whipped cream$10.00
- Build-A-Bowl
customize with 1 olive oil, 3 toppings, optional meat$14.00
- Avocado Toast-Matts Special
house-made sourdough* open-faced, avocado mash, sliced avocado, 2 fried pastured eggs, sprouts*, red onion*, tomatoes*, hm traditional dark balsamic, chipotle cheddar$14.00
- Breakfast Burrito
flour tortilla*, pastured chorizo sausage, pastured egg, avocado*, refried beans* (flavored w/ pastured bacon fat), mozzarella, with house-made salsa*$16.00
- Breakfast Tacos
3 house-made heirloom corn tortillas*, refried beans*(flavored w/ pastured bacon fat), scrambled eggs, pastured bacon, avocado*, queso fresco*, cilantro*, house-made salsa*$14.00
- The New Focaccia
hosue-made focaccia bread*, local pastured scrabled egg custard, pastured ham, caramelized onions*, muentser cheese, avocado mayo, arugula*, HM lemon fused olive oil vinagrette$14.00
- Chilaquiles Rojo
shredded chicken*, sunny-side eggs, avocado*, queso fresco*, tortilla chips (g/f), crema*, cilantro*, lime*$18.00
- Breakfast Pizza
pastured eggs, pastured fennel sausage, pastured bacon, pastured ham, mozzarella, cilatro*, aleppo chili*, date maple syrup*$19.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
pastured sausage patty, egg custard, cheddar, garlic avocado-mayo on english muffin$12.00
All Day Sides
- Fingerling Potato Salad
fingerling potatoes*, fresh dill*, dill pollen*, house-made avocado mayo$4.00
- Brussels Slaw
brussel sprouts*, apples*, spices*, spices*, mint*, soy-free mayo, acv*$4.00
- Quinoa & Sweet Potato Salad
tomato*, cucumber*, bell peppers*, toasted cashews*, mint*, parsley*, maple curry vinaigrette$4.00
- Apple Sauce
house-made w/ apples*, cinnamon*, maple syrup*$3.50
- Fruit Salad
cup of seasonal fruit*, maple syrup*$5.00
- Side Salad
local greens, heirloom carrots*, raw cucumber*, baby tomatoes*, dressing$4.00
- Soup Of The Day Tomato
organic varieties$10.00
- Potato Hash
potatoes*, bell peppers*, onion*, spices*$5.00