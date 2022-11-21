Herb & Beet - The Woodlands
Build Your Own Greens
Create your own masterpiece... we'll take care of the rest. Dressings come on the side unless specified.
**TURKEY CHILI SPECIAL**
BRISKET TACO TUESDAY
(2) House Smoked Brisket Tacos- Roasted Corn Salsa, Cotija, Crispy Onions, & BBQ Sauce. Served on Butter-Flour Tortillas
Smoked Turkey Club
House smoked turkey sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast. Layered with crispy bacon, tomato, provolone, fresh greens, and herb remoulade. Served with Beet & Sweets or our Mixed Greens Salad!
Harvest Health Nut
Local Kale, House Smoked Turkey, Cranberries, Butternut Squash, Red Bell Pepper, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Cornbread Croutons, Cranberry Vinaigrette.
The BRISKET Melt
House Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, Pickles, Crispy Onions, Fancy Sauce. Melted between Texas Toast.
Smoked Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp Romaine, Cornbread Croutons, Parmesan, Smoked Chicken, Caesar Dressing.
Hippie Melt
Our favorite Seasonal Sandwich is back! Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Eggplant, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, and Pesto Mayo- Served on our Toasted Local Ciabatta Roll. Served with Beet Chips or Mixed Greens Salad!
Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls
House-made mac n' cheese, wrapped in crispy wonton sheets and served with our zesty Texas Sauce. Vegetarian.
Brisket Eggrolls
Deep fried eggrolls filled with Brisket, Manchego Cheese, and Roasted Corn Salsa. Served with a spicy chili-glaze sauce!
Indecisive Eggrolls
For the indecisive egg roll lover... one Brisket egg roll and one Mac n' cheese egg roll. Served with both sauces!
Deviled Eggs
Traditional southern-style deviled eggs (5 halves), topped with crisp house-smoked bacon and garnished with sweet paprika. Gluten Free.
Avocado Beet Toast
Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.
Texas Onion
Hearty beef-based onion soup- garnished with manchego cheese toast and local ciabatta croutons.
Tomato Bisque
Pureed tomatoes, carrots, & celery with a touch of cream & local honey. Vegetarian. Gluten Free without Croutons.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Spicy chicken tortilla- thickened with corn tortillas and house-smoked chicken. Gluten Free. Dairy Free.
Butternut Bisque
Mmm... that sounds good. I'll have that. Vegetarian.
Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)
Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado and buttery blue cheese- tossed with grilled chicken and a smoky poblano ranch. Garnished with a deviled egg and our house-smoked hickory bacon. Gluten Free.
Brisket Salad
Romaine lettuce, creamy buttermilk dressing, crispy onions and house-smoked brisket topped with our sweet tea BBQ sauce.
Big Chicken (GF)
Tender baby mixed greens, roasted red & gold peppers, shaved carrots and grated manchego cheese- tossed with a creamy herb dijon dressing and topped with crispy tortilla strips. Your choice of Crispy, Grilled or Smoked chicken! Gluten Free.
Southwest Steak Salad (GF)
Grilled tri-tip steak, peppery arugula, fresh cotija cheese, roasted corn salsa, spicy pepitas and crispy tortilla strips- tossed in our Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.
Beetnik (GF)
Baby arugula lettuce, earthy beets, creamy goat cheese.and local candied walnuts- tossed in a white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Cajun Shrimp Salad
Hearty spinach salad tossed with red onion, cherry tomatoes and fresh cucumber. Served with our champagne vinaigrette and topped with blackened gulf shrimp. Gluten Free (without toast).
The Jackalope
Organic spinach and baby arugula lettuce, crisp jicima, sesame seeds, and local almonds. Served with house smoked jackfruit and tossed in a spicy Asian Sesame Dressing. Vegan. Dairy Free.
Health Nut Salad
Atkinson Farm's Kale, quinoa, mint, diced red bell peppers, fresh avocado, green grapes, and crunchy almonds. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and garnished with local sunflower seeds. Vegan. Gluten Free (without toast).
Berry Mand-ilow
Organic Baby Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Local Pecans, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Mandarin Orange, Rosemary-Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Classic Beet
Tender mixed greens, local beets, house-made ciabatta croutons and sunflower seeds- tossed in our herb vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Dairy Free.
Hail Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan reggiano, house-made cornbread croutons, and caesar dressing- topped with a parmesan crisp.
The Rocket
Peppery arugula, rich parmesan reggiano, fresh cucumber and pomegranate laurels- tossed in a rosemary balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten Free (without toast).
The Wedge of Life
Baby iceberg wedge, pickled champagne onions, creamy blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and a dash of parsley. Served with our house-made buttermilk dressing. Gluten Free.
Popeye & Olive Oil
Organic spinach, red onion, and freshly peeled mandarin oranges- garnished with our house-made herb salt, local almonds, white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Vegan. Dairy Free. Gluten Free.
Beet & Sweet Chips
Thinly sliced local beets and sweet potatoes sprinkled with sea salt- made daily and fried to perfection! A house favorite! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy Free.
Market Veggies
Delivered daily from Atkinson's Farm. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and a dash of lemon juice. Give us a call for our daily selection! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy-Free.
Texas Cornbread
Our specialty! House made with cheddar cheese, thyme, and a dash of green chili. Want MORE CORNBREAD? Buy a whole loaf for $20! Vegetarian.
Mac N' Cheese
Rich, creamy mac n cheese made with cavatappi noodles and baked with crispy panko bread crumbs. Vegetarian.
Rosemary Potatoes
Marble new potatoes- tossed in rosemary and our house herb oil. Roasted to perfection! Vegetarian. Gluten-Free.
Sweet Potato Mash
VEGAN!
Side Mixed Greens Salad
Small side salad- Local Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, English Cucumber, Herb Vinaigrette Dressing. Vegan. Dairy-Free. Gluten-Free.
BOX #1 (serves 3-4)
Includes 1# protein, 1 quart sized side, and 1 "family sized" House Green. House Greens can be substituted for extra side or loaf of cornbread.
BOX #2 (serves 5-6)
Includes 2# protein, 2 quart sized sides, and 1 "family sized" House Green. House Greens can be substituted for extra side or loaf of cornbread.
BOX #3 (serves 7-8)
Includes 3# protein, 3 quart sized sides, and 2 "family sized" House Greens. House Greens can be substituted for extra side or loaf of cornbread.
Half Smoked Brisket
Texas raised, black angus brisket. House smoked for 12 hours over pecan wood. Served with a side of our Sweet Tea BBQ Sauce. 4-5 lb half brisket
Whole Smoked Brisket
Texas raised, black angus brisket. House smoked for 12 hours over pecan wood. Served with a side of our Sweet Tea BBQ Sauce. 8-10 lb half brisket
Panko Crusted Mac n' Cheese
Four-cheese, house-made mac topped with crispy parmesan and panko crumble.
Roasted Marble Potatoes
Marble potatoes tossed with rosemary, garlic, and butter - roasted to perfection.
Local Market Veggies
Locally sourced from Atkinson's Farm in Spring, TX. Choose one, or enjoy a medley of all three!
Vegan Sweet Potato Mash
Sweet Potatoes, seasoned with a bit of cinnamon and vanilla. Completely VEGAN!
Signature Beet & Sweet Chips
Local beets and sweet potatoes thinly sliced and lightly fried. One of our signature sides!
Cornbread Loaf
House-made Green Chili Cornbread. Our personal favorite...