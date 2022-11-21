Restaurant header imageView gallery

Herb & Beet - The Woodlands

1,255 Reviews

$$

448 Sawdust Road

Spring, TX 77380

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)
Hail Caesar
Brisket Eggrolls

SEASONAL

Build Your Own Greens

$8.00

Create your own masterpiece... we'll take care of the rest. Dressings come on the side unless specified.

**TURKEY CHILI SPECIAL**

$6.00Out of stock
BRISKET TACO TUESDAY

BRISKET TACO TUESDAY

$12.50Out of stock

(2) House Smoked Brisket Tacos- Roasted Corn Salsa, Cotija, Crispy Onions, & BBQ Sauce. Served on Butter-Flour Tortillas

Smoked Turkey Club

$14.25

House smoked turkey sandwiched between two slices of Texas toast. Layered with crispy bacon, tomato, provolone, fresh greens, and herb remoulade. Served with Beet & Sweets or our Mixed Greens Salad!

Harvest Health Nut

$14.25

Local Kale, House Smoked Turkey, Cranberries, Butternut Squash, Red Bell Pepper, Spicy Pumpkin Seeds, Cornbread Croutons, Cranberry Vinaigrette.

The BRISKET Melt

$14.25

House Smoked Brisket, Cheddar, Pickles, Crispy Onions, Fancy Sauce. Melted between Texas Toast.

Smoked Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.25

Crisp Romaine, Cornbread Croutons, Parmesan, Smoked Chicken, Caesar Dressing.

Hippie Melt

$14.25

Our favorite Seasonal Sandwich is back! Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Eggplant, Poblano Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Arugula, and Pesto Mayo- Served on our Toasted Local Ciabatta Roll. Served with Beet Chips or Mixed Greens Salad!

SPECIAL BOTTLED DRESSING

$10.00

BITES

Delectable starters to kick off your meal! To share or not to share...
Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls

Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls

$6.00

House-made mac n' cheese, wrapped in crispy wonton sheets and served with our zesty Texas Sauce. Vegetarian.

Brisket Eggrolls

Brisket Eggrolls

$7.50

Deep fried eggrolls filled with Brisket, Manchego Cheese, and Roasted Corn Salsa. Served with a spicy chili-glaze sauce!

Indecisive Eggrolls

$7.00

For the indecisive egg roll lover... one Brisket egg roll and one Mac n' cheese egg roll. Served with both sauces!

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Traditional southern-style deviled eggs (5 halves), topped with crisp house-smoked bacon and garnished with sweet paprika. Gluten Free.

Avocado Beet Toast

Avocado Beet Toast

$6.00

Crisp local ciabatta (3) topped with house-made beet hummus, fresh avocado and cotija cheese- drizzled with a robust balsamic reduction. OUR FAVORITE! Vegetarian.

SOUPS

Made fresh daily. Be sure to check our Social Media for Specials!
Texas Onion

Texas Onion

$6.00Out of stock

Hearty beef-based onion soup- garnished with manchego cheese toast and local ciabatta croutons.

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Pureed tomatoes, carrots, & celery with a touch of cream & local honey. Vegetarian. Gluten Free without Croutons.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Spicy chicken tortilla- thickened with corn tortillas and house-smoked chicken. Gluten Free. Dairy Free.

Butternut Bisque

Butternut Bisque

$6.00

Mmm... that sounds good. I'll have that. Vegetarian.

TEXAS GREENS

Full sized salads with ALL the fixins! Customize your lettuce, protein or dressing to make it your own! Gluten free, Vegetarian or Vegan? Be sure to select your dietary restrictions. Most dishes only need a few tweaks... we've got it covered!
Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)

Hickory Smoked Cobb (GF)

$14.25

Crisp romaine, grape tomatoes, fresh avocado and buttery blue cheese- tossed with grilled chicken and a smoky poblano ranch. Garnished with a deviled egg and our house-smoked hickory bacon. Gluten Free.

Brisket Salad

Brisket Salad

$15.25

Romaine lettuce, creamy buttermilk dressing, crispy onions and house-smoked brisket topped with our sweet tea BBQ sauce.

Big Chicken (GF)

Big Chicken (GF)

$14.25

Tender baby mixed greens, roasted red & gold peppers, shaved carrots and grated manchego cheese- tossed with a creamy herb dijon dressing and topped with crispy tortilla strips. Your choice of Crispy, Grilled or Smoked chicken! Gluten Free.

Southwest Steak Salad (GF)

Southwest Steak Salad (GF)

$15.75

Grilled tri-tip steak, peppery arugula, fresh cotija cheese, roasted corn salsa, spicy pepitas and crispy tortilla strips- tossed in our Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette. Gluten Free.

Beetnik (GF)

Beetnik (GF)

$14.25

Baby arugula lettuce, earthy beets, creamy goat cheese.and local candied walnuts- tossed in a white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.

Cajun Shrimp Salad

Cajun Shrimp Salad

$15.25

Hearty spinach salad tossed with red onion, cherry tomatoes and fresh cucumber. Served with our champagne vinaigrette and topped with blackened gulf shrimp. Gluten Free (without toast).

The Jackalope

The Jackalope

$14.25Out of stock

Organic spinach and baby arugula lettuce, crisp jicima, sesame seeds, and local almonds. Served with house smoked jackfruit and tossed in a spicy Asian Sesame Dressing. Vegan. Dairy Free.

Health Nut Salad

Health Nut Salad

$14.25

Atkinson Farm's Kale, quinoa, mint, diced red bell peppers, fresh avocado, green grapes, and crunchy almonds. Tossed in a citrus vinaigrette and garnished with local sunflower seeds. Vegan. Gluten Free (without toast).

Berry Mand-ilow

$14.25

Organic Baby Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Local Pecans, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Mandarin Orange, Rosemary-Balsamic Vinaigrette.

HOUSE GREENS

Full salads, but a bit less filling than our Texas Greens. "Beef Up" your salad and make it a TEXAN!
Classic Beet

Classic Beet

$9.50

Tender mixed greens, local beets, house-made ciabatta croutons and sunflower seeds- tossed in our herb vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Dairy Free.

Hail Caesar

Hail Caesar

$9.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan reggiano, house-made cornbread croutons, and caesar dressing- topped with a parmesan crisp.

The Rocket

The Rocket

$9.50

Peppery arugula, rich parmesan reggiano, fresh cucumber and pomegranate laurels- tossed in a rosemary balsamic vinaigrette. Vegetarian. Gluten Free (without toast).

The Wedge of Life

The Wedge of Life

$9.50

Baby iceberg wedge, pickled champagne onions, creamy blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes and a dash of parsley. Served with our house-made buttermilk dressing. Gluten Free.

Popeye & Olive Oil

Popeye & Olive Oil

$9.50

Organic spinach, red onion, and freshly peeled mandarin oranges- garnished with our house-made herb salt, local almonds, white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Vegan. Dairy Free. Gluten Free.

LONE STAR PLATE

1) Choose your protein 2) Choose TWO side dishes 3) Enjoy your combo creation!
Grilled Chicken Plate

Grilled Chicken Plate

$14.25
Crispy Chicken Plate

Crispy Chicken Plate

$14.25
Smoked Chicken Plate

Smoked Chicken Plate

$14.25
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$15.75
Grilled Steak Plate

Grilled Steak Plate

$15.75
Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$15.75

Veggie Plate

$14.25
Jackfruit Plate

Jackfruit Plate

$14.25

Smoked Salmon Plate

$15.75

Smoked Turkey Plate

$15.75

HOUSE PLATE

$11.00

SANDWICHES

Toasted local Ciabatta, pickled champagne red onions, crisp greens, & house-made remoulade- Your choice of protein!

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Brisket Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Shrimp Sandwich

$10.50

Jackfruit Sandwich

$9.50

Veggie Sandwich

$9.50

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

TINY SPROUTS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.50

Three pieces of crispy chicken served with your choice of Beet & Sweet Chips or Market Veggies.

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.50

Two toasty grilled cheese sandwiches on local ciabatta bread. Served with your choice of Beet & Sweet Chips or Market Veggies.

SIDES

Beet & Sweet Chips

Beet & Sweet Chips

$5.00

Thinly sliced local beets and sweet potatoes sprinkled with sea salt- made daily and fried to perfection! A house favorite! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy Free.

Market Veggies

Market Veggies

$5.00

Delivered daily from Atkinson's Farm. Lightly seasoned with salt, pepper and a dash of lemon juice. Give us a call for our daily selection! Vegan. Gluten-Free. Dairy-Free.

Texas Cornbread

Texas Cornbread

$5.00+

Our specialty! House made with cheddar cheese, thyme, and a dash of green chili. Want MORE CORNBREAD? Buy a whole loaf for $20! Vegetarian.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$5.00

Rich, creamy mac n cheese made with cavatappi noodles and baked with crispy panko bread crumbs. Vegetarian.

Rosemary Potatoes

Rosemary Potatoes

$5.00

Marble new potatoes- tossed in rosemary and our house herb oil. Roasted to perfection! Vegetarian. Gluten-Free.

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

VEGAN!

Side Mixed Greens Salad

$5.00

Small side salad- Local Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, English Cucumber, Herb Vinaigrette Dressing. Vegan. Dairy-Free. Gluten-Free.

EXTRAS

CORNBREAD (1PC)

$2.50

SALAD TOAST (1PC)

$0.50

SIDE BEET HUMMUS

$3.00

SIDE CORN SALSA

$2.00

SIDE CORNBREAD CROUTONS

$1.25

SIDE CRSPY ONIONS

$1.25

SIDE AVOCADO

$2.00

SIDE PROTEIN

SIDE QUINOA

$3.00

SIDE SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE DRESSING

$0.50

Side Beets

$3.00

DESSERT

Vegan Choc Chip Cookie

$3.50

Big A$$ Snickerdoodle

$5.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Olive Oil Cake

$6.00

Pumpkin Loaf Slice W/ Cream Cheese Frosting

$5.00Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.00Out of stock

HOUSE BEVERAGES

MINT BASIL LEMONADE

$3.25

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

COLD BREW COFFEE

$3.50

BLACK ICED TEA

$3.25

SWEET TEA

$3.25

SEASONAL LEMONADE *STRAWBERRY*

$3.25

DIET COKE

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.25

PRICKLY PEAR LEMONADE

$3.25

MEXI COLA

$3.50

WATER

DUBLIN ORANGE CREME SODA

$3.50

ST. ARNOLD ROOT BEER

$4.00

FAMILY MEALS

BOX #1 (serves 3-4)

$50.00

Includes 1# protein, 1 quart sized side, and 1 "family sized" House Green. House Greens can be substituted for extra side or loaf of cornbread.

BOX #2 (serves 5-6)

$75.00

Includes 2# protein, 2 quart sized sides, and 1 "family sized" House Green. House Greens can be substituted for extra side or loaf of cornbread.

BOX #3 (serves 7-8)

$140.00

Includes 3# protein, 3 quart sized sides, and 2 "family sized" House Greens. House Greens can be substituted for extra side or loaf of cornbread.

A'LA CARTE LARGE ORDER

CATERING HOUSE GREENS

CATERING HOUSE GREENS

$25.00+
CATERING TEXAS GREENS

CATERING TEXAS GREENS

$50.00+
PROTEINS

PROTEINS

Please note- HALF AND WHOLE BRISKET orders may need up to 24 hours advanced notice. Thank you!

SOUPS

$15.00

Your favorite soups- by the quart!

SIDES

$15.00+
CORNBREAD LOAF

CORNBREAD LOAF

$15.00

GALLON DRINKS

ICED TEA BY THE GALLON

$13.00

LEMONADE BY THE GALLON

$14.00

THE BIRD

10-12lb Whole Smoked Turkey

10-12lb Whole Smoked Turkey

$80.00Out of stock

Brined for 22 hours and smoked in house over pecan wood. 10-12 lbs each turkey, served whole.

THE BRISKET

Half Smoked Brisket

Half Smoked Brisket

$75.00

Texas raised, black angus brisket. House smoked for 12 hours over pecan wood. Served with a side of our Sweet Tea BBQ Sauce. 4-5 lb half brisket

Whole Smoked Brisket

Whole Smoked Brisket

$140.00Out of stock

Texas raised, black angus brisket. House smoked for 12 hours over pecan wood. Served with a side of our Sweet Tea BBQ Sauce. 8-10 lb half brisket

THE SIDES

Panko Crusted Mac n' Cheese

Panko Crusted Mac n' Cheese

$15.00+

Four-cheese, house-made mac topped with crispy parmesan and panko crumble.

Roasted Marble Potatoes

Roasted Marble Potatoes

$15.00+

Marble potatoes tossed with rosemary, garlic, and butter - roasted to perfection.

Local Market Veggies

Local Market Veggies

$15.00+

Locally sourced from Atkinson's Farm in Spring, TX. Choose one, or enjoy a medley of all three!

Vegan Sweet Potato Mash

Vegan Sweet Potato Mash

$15.00+

Sweet Potatoes, seasoned with a bit of cinnamon and vanilla. Completely VEGAN!

Signature Beet & Sweet Chips

Signature Beet & Sweet Chips

$15.00+

Local beets and sweet potatoes thinly sliced and lightly fried. One of our signature sides!

Cornbread Loaf

Cornbread Loaf

$15.00

House-made Green Chili Cornbread. Our personal favorite...