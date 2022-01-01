Restaurant header imageView gallery

Herbie Burger 5660 Selmaraine Drive K05

review star

No reviews yet

5660 Selmaraine Drive K05

Culver City, CA 90230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Herbie Burgers

Herbie Burger

Herbie Burger

$11.95

Our signature savory house-made mushroom and black bean patty. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vegan cheddar, pickles and Herbie Sauce, on a toasted vegan brioche bun. Contains soy, wheat.

Tofu Chick'n

Tofu Chick'n Tenders

Tofu Chick'n Tenders

$11.95

House made tofu tenders seasoned in our special blend then battered and fried to golden perfection and served with your choice of dippin' sauce. (4-6 tenders per order) Contains soy, wheat.

Buffalo Tofu Tenders

Buffalo Tofu Tenders

$11.95

Our delicious tofu tenders served with buffalo sauce* and choice of blue cheese or ranch. Contains soy, wheat. *To keep tenders crispy during delivery, buffalo sauce is served on the side.

Classic Fried Chick'n Sandwich

Classic Fried Chick'n Sandwich

$11.95

Meaty tofu tenders on a toasted brioche bun with vegan mayo and house-made pickles. Contains soy, wheat.

Buffalo Fried Chick'n Sandwich

Buffalo Fried Chick'n Sandwich

$11.95

Meaty tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, on a toasted brioche bun with vegan mayo, pickles and topped with our house-made slaw. Contains soy, wheat.

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$13.95

Fresh oyster mushroom battered in our house blend and fried to perfection. Served with house-made pickles, Herbie Sauce and topped with cabbage slaw, on a toasted vegan brioche bun. Contains wheat and soy (Herbie Sauce and slaw sauce contains soy).

Wings

Oyster Mushroom Wings

Oyster Mushroom Wings

$11.95

Oyster mushroom "wings" fried to golden brown perfection and served with your choice of dippin' sauce. Contains wheat.

Buffalo Oyster Mushroom Wings

Buffalo Oyster Mushroom Wings

$11.95

Oyster mushroom "wings" fried to spicy golden brown perfection and served with buffalo sauce* and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Contains wheat. *To keep tenders crispy during delivery, buffalo sauce is served on the side.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$9.95

A classic for a reason! Cauliflower battered in our special house blend, fried crispy then tossed in buffalo sauce. Contains wheat.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.50

Fried to golden perfection. Choice of dippin' sauce.

Tots

Tots

$4.50

Crispy tots seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of sauce.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$8.50

Thick cut golden brown steak fries drenched* in cheesy deliciousness. Contains gluten. *To keep fries crispy during delivery, cheese sauce is served on the side.

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$8.50

Crispy tots seasoned to perfection and drenched in our delicious vegan cheese.

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$4.00

Charred broccoli tossed in our house seasoning blend, topped with fresh herbs and sesame seeds.

Vegan Elote

Vegan Elote

$6.00

Charred corn on the cob, topped with vegan mayo, chili, herbs and cashew Cojita cheese. Served with a lime wedge. Vegan mayo contains soy, Vegan Cojita contains nuts.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Red and green cabbage and pickled onions tossed in a creamy and tangy dressing. Contains soy.

Vegan Mac

Vegan Mac

$5.00Out of stock

A classic made vegan. Cheesy deliciousness. Contains gluten.

Dessert

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

House made vegan chocolate chip cookies. Subtle crunch on the outside and soft and gooey inside. Contains wheat.

Herbie Burgers

Herbie Burger

Herbie Burger

$12.95

Our signature savory house-made mushroom and black bean patty. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, vegan cheddar, pickles and Herbie Sauce, on a toasted vegan brioche bun. Contains soy, wheat.

Tofu Chick'n

Tofu Chick'n Tenders

Tofu Chick'n Tenders

$12.95

House made tofu tenders seasoned in our special blend then battered and fried to golden perfection and served with your choice of dippin' sauce. (4-6 tenders per order) Contains soy, wheat.

Buffalo Tofu Tenders

Buffalo Tofu Tenders

$12.95

Our delicious tofu tenders served with buffalo sauce* and choice of blue cheese or ranch. Contains soy, wheat. *To keep tenders crispy during delivery, buffalo sauce is served on the side.

Classic Fried Chick'n Sandwich

Classic Fried Chick'n Sandwich

$12.95

Meaty tofu tenders on a toasted brioche bun with vegan mayo and house-made pickles. Contains soy, wheat.

Buffalo Fried Chick'n Sandwich

Buffalo Fried Chick'n Sandwich

$12.95

Meaty tenders tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, on a toasted brioche bun with vegan mayo, pickles and topped with our house-made slaw. Contains soy, wheat.

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

Crispy Oyster Mushroom Sandwich

$14.95

Fresh oyster mushroom battered in our house blend and fried to perfection. Served with house-made pickles, Herbie Sauce and topped with cabbage slaw, on a toasted vegan brioche bun. Contains wheat and soy (Herbie Sauce and slaw sauce contains soy).

Wings

Oyster Mushroom Wings

Oyster Mushroom Wings

$12.95

Oyster mushroom "wings" fried to golden brown perfection and served with your choice of dippin' sauce. Contains wheat.

Buffalo Oyster Mushroom Wings

Buffalo Oyster Mushroom Wings

$12.95

Oyster mushroom "wings" fried to spicy golden brown perfection and served with buffalo sauce* and a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing. Contains wheat. *To keep tenders crispy during delivery, buffalo sauce is served on the side.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$9.95

A classic for a reason! Cauliflower battered in our special house blend, fried crispy then tossed in buffalo sauce. Contains wheat.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Fried to golden perfection. Choice of dippin' sauce.

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Thick cut golden brown steak fries drenched* in cheesy deliciousness. Contains gluten. *To keep fries crispy during delivery, cheese sauce is served on the side.

Tots

Tots

$5.00

Crispy tots seasoned to perfection and served with your choice of sauce.

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$9.00

Crispy tots seasoned to perfection and drenched in our delicious vegan cheese.

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$4.50

Charred broccoli tossed in our house seasoning blend, topped with fresh herbs and sesame seeds.

Vegan Elote

Vegan Elote

$6.00

Charred corn on the cob, topped with vegan mayo, chili, herbs and cashew Cojita cheese. Served with a lime wedge. Vegan mayo contains soy, Vegan Cojita contains nuts.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Red and green cabbage and pickled onions tossed in a creamy and tangy dressing. Contains soy.

Vegan Mac

Vegan Mac

$6.00Out of stock

A classic made vegan. Cheesy deliciousness. Contains gluten.

Dessert

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

House made vegan chocolate chip cookies. Subtle crunch on the outside and soft and gooey inside. Contains wheat.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

California inspired plant based burgers with savory house made patties, house made chick'n tenders and chick'n sandwiches. Healthy sides, fries and other plant-based delights.

Location

5660 Selmaraine Drive K05, Culver City, CA 90230

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Fresh Pita
orange starNo Reviews
4315 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Harajuku Taproom
orange star4.3 • 819
4410 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Blow Hookah Bar
orange starNo Reviews
4313 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Dear John's
orange star4.1 • 589
11208 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Playa
orange starNo Reviews
12105 W Waterfront Drive Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Culver City

AKASHA - Restaurant & Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 5,745
9543 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Hidden Garden
orange star4.6 • 2,942
4903 Sepulveda Blvd Culver City, CA 90230
View restaurantnext
Loqui - Culver City
orange star4.8 • 2,219
8830 Washington Blvd Suite 104 Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
LaRocco's Pizzeria - 3819 MAIN ST
orange star4.1 • 1,793
3819 MAIN ST CULVER CITY, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0010 - Culver City
orange star4.6 • 1,708
3891 Overland Ave Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Backstage Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,363
10400 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Culver City
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston