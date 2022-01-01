Herbie Burger 5660 Selmaraine Drive K05
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
California inspired plant based burgers with savory house made patties, house made chick'n tenders and chick'n sandwiches. Healthy sides, fries and other plant-based delights.
5660 Selmaraine Drive K05, Culver City, CA 90230
