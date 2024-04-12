Herbs Indian restaurant and Bar 4401 Little Road
No reviews yet
4401 Little Road
Arlington, TX 76016
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizer Vegetable
- Samosa$8.99
Crispy pastry with savory filling including potato, peas, fresh basil, and various spices
- Samosa Chat$9.99
Crispy samosa topped with tomato, onion, yogurt, mint, & tamarind sauce
- Spiced Fritter Mixed Veg Pakora$8.99
Mixed vegetables coated with gram flour batter & fried
- Cheese Fritter Paneer Pakora$10.99
Cottage cheese (paneer) coated with gram flour batter, fried & topped with fresh cilantro
- Gobhi Manchurian$10.99
Cauliflower florets coated with flour & sautéed in a sauce
- Avocado Bhel Chat$10.99
Avocado, tomato, onion, mixed in herbs, & spices
Herbs Special Non-Veg Appetizer
- Mint Lamb Tawa$15.99
Mint & herbs; spicey marinated lamb cooked on a pan
- Rosemary Chicken Tawa$13.99
Rosemary, garlic, ginger, & herbs; spicey marinated chicken cooked on a pan
- Basil Fish$14.99
Basil, garlic, ginger, lemon, & herbs; spicey marinated fish cook on a tawa
- Methi Chicken Tikka$13.99
Yogurt, methi, ginger, & garlic; mild-spicey marinated chicken breast cooked in cylindrical clay oven
- Lamb Kabab$15.99
Mixed herbs & mild ground spices; marinated lamb cubes roasted in a cylindrical clay oven
- Spicy Fish Tikka$14.99
Yogurt, methi, chili sauce, & mixed herbs; marinated fish fillet cooked in a cylindrical clay oven
- Scallops$14.99
Garlic & rosemary marinated scallops with coconut sauce
Nepali Appetizer
- Chicken Momo$10.99
Chicken momo (Nepali style dumpling): steamed dumpling with chicken, mixed vegetables, & spices
- Chicken Chowmein$10.99
Chicken chow-mein: pan stir-fried noodles with chicken, mixed vegetables, & herbs
- Malakhu Ko Macha$10.99
Malt fish coated with Nepali style flour batter & fried
- Chicken Sausage$8.99
Grilled sausage served with Nepali style chutney
- Chicken Sadako$10.99
Herbs & ground nepali spices; marinates chicken breast, served with salad
- Chicken Sekuwa$13.99
Freshly marinated rooster chicken with species & herbs; roasted in a clay oven
- Chicken Chili$11.99
Freshly marinated chicken with spices & herbs; stri-fried and coated with sauce
- Naan Pizza Chicken Naanizza$14.99
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, pesto, artichoke, tomato, bell paper; topped on a naan bread
- chicken Lollipop$9.99
Veg Appetizer (Nepali Style)
- Nepali Style Dumpling Vegetable Momo$8.99
Steamed dumpling stuffed with mixed vegetables & spices
- Vegi Chow-Mein$9.99
Pan stir-fried noodles with mixed vegetables & herbs
- Mustang Ko Aloo$9.99
Roasted & stir-fried mustang style potato served with Nepali chutney
- Naan Pizza Veg Naanizza$11.99
Mozzarella cheese, pesto, artichoke, tomato, bell pepper; topped on a naan flat bread
Salad & Soup
- Quinoa Kale Salad$9.99
Kale, avocado, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, feta cheese, mustard dressing, topped with honey & quinoa
- Herbs House-Salad$9.99
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry-tomato, avocado with basil-lemon dressing
- Indian Style Kuchumber Salad$8.99
Garbanzo beans, chopped cumber, red onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon juice with basil
Soup
Tandoori Sizzler/ Platter
- Basil Paneer Tikka$17.99
Paneer dices marinated with ground herbs; bell pepper, onion; baked in a cylindrical clay oven and topped with basil herbs
- Subji Tikka$16.99
Fresh seasonal mixed vegetables marinated with light spices and yogurt, added lemonjuice, ginger, and roasted in a cylindrical clay oven
- Tandoori Chicken$20.99
Bone-chicken marinated overnight with yogurt, spices; roasted in a cylindrical clay oven
- Methi Malaya Chicken Tikka$19.99
Chicken marinated with mild spices, yogurt, fenugreek seeds; roasted in a cylindrical clay oven
- Mint Lamb Kabab$20.99
Lamb cubes marinated with mild ground spices, mint; roasted in a cylindrical clay oven
- Rock of Lamb$29.99
Lamb marinated with garam (mixed) masala, cardamon; roasted in a cylindrical clay oven and served with mustang flavored potato
- Tandoori shrimp$30.99
Sea bass fish marinated with mustard, spices; added honey, dill and served with sauteed vegetables
- Tandoori Mix Grill$32.99
Assorted lamb and chicken grilled item includes (lamb kabab, tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, lamb chop)
- Tandoori Tofu$16.99
- Salmon Tikka$21.99
Herbs Vegetable Entrée
- Dal Frontier$14.99
Black lentils simmered with tomatoes, cream, garam masala; added butter
- Panchmela Dal$13.99
Mixed five types of lentils, tempered with garlic and light spice
- Herbs Palak Paneer$15.99
Spinach and cubes of homemade cottage-cheese; cooked in traditional way and topped with herbs
- Shahi Paneer$15.99
Cubes of cottage cheese; simmered in a creamy honey tomato butter sauce and topped with herbs
- Mattar Paneer$15.99
Cubes of cottage cheese and peas cooked with rich creamy sauce
- Paneer Kadahi$15.99
Golden fried cottage cheese cooked with bell pepper, onion, and topped with herbs
- Aloo Gobhi$14.99
Fresh cauliflower and potato cooked with herbs and spices
- Chana Masala$14.99
Chick peas (garbanzo beans) cooked with aamchur (mango) powder and spices
- Malai Kofta$15.99
Deep fried vegetable dumpling; cooked in creamy tomato sauce
- Sautéed Vegetable$13.99
Seasonal vegetable sautéed with herb and spices
- Aloo Baigan$13.99
Eggplant and potato cooked with Indian spices
- Bhindi Masala$13.99
Okra cooked with onion, tomatoes, Indian spices
- Paneer tikka Masala$14.99
- Kadahi Mushroom$14.99
Chicken Entrée
- Butter Chicken$17.99
Shredded tandoori chicken cooked in a creamy tomato; mixed vegetables sauce; added butter
- Chicken Tikka Masala$17.99
The traditional favorite boneless chicken breast chunks cooked in a creamy tomato sauce
- Chicken Kadahi$16.99
Medium spiced dry chicken cooked with onion and bell pepper
- Chicken Korma$16.99
Chicken cooked in a moderately mild cream gravy sauce with added cashew nuts
- Chicken Vindaloo$16.99
Chicken chunks and potatoes cooked with spicy and tangy gravy
- Herbs House Chicken Curry$16.99
Tender chicken chunks cooked in village style curry gravy
Lamb Entrée
- Lamb Rogan Josh$20.99
Aromatic lamb curry; added spices (a classic lamb curry from the valley of kashmir)
- Lamb Vindaloo$20.99
Cubes of lamb and potatoes cooked with spicy and tangy gravy
- Herbs Lamb Kadahi$20.99
Cubes of lamb cooked with mint onion and pepper
- Lamb Korma$20.99
Lamb in a moderately mild cream sauce with cashew nuts
Seafood Entrée
- Coconut Fish Curry$19.99
Sea basa fish simmered in a madras curry sauce, added fresh coconut milk
- Kadaahi Fish$19.99
Fish, onion pepper cooked with fresh onion tomato sauce
- Herbs Basil Fish Curry$19.99
Sea basa fish simmered in a basil pesto sauce
- Sea Food Curry$22.99
Shrimp & fish cooked in a herbs and spices; added coconut sauce
Fresh Bread
- Plain Naan$3.99
Fresh flat bread baked in a cylindrical clay oven
- Butter Naan$4.25
Fresh flat bread baked in a cylindrical clay oven and coated with butter
- Garlic Naan$4.99
Fresh flat bread baked in a cylindrical clay oven and coated with garlic butter
- Rosemary Pesto Naan$5.99
Fresh flat bread baked in a cylindrical clay oven and coated with Parmesan rosemary pesto sauce
- Kabuli Naan$5.99
Fresh flat bread baked in a cylindrical clay oven and stuffed with sweet raisin, shredded coconut, cherry, cashew
- Chicken Kulcha$6.99
Flat bread stuffed with chopped chicken, cheese
- Herbs Kulcha$6.99
Flat bread stuffed with basil mozzarella, Parmesan cheese
- Tandoori Roti$4.99
Whole wheat bread cooked in a clay oven
- Herbs Assorted Bread$12.99
Bread basket of plain naan, garlic naan, and herbs kulcha
- Lachha Paratha$5.99
- Aloo paratha$6.99
- Poori$5.99
Rice / Biryani
- Saffron Rice$4.99
Saffron flavored long grain basmati rice
- Mughlai Vegetable Biryani$15.99
Fresh veggies and basmati rice cooked with whole spices
- Dum Ki Chicken Biryani$18.99
Aromatic basmati rice cooked with chicken and Indian spices in dum style
- Herbs Lamb Biryani$21.99
Basmati rice simmered in lamb curry laced with rosewater and saffron
- Plain Rice$3.99
Herbs Dessert
Drinks Menu
Soft Drinks
- Coke$3.99
- Diet Coke$3.99
- Sprite$3.99
- Dr. Pepper$3.99
- Lemonaide$3.99
- Mango Lassi$4.99
- Sweet Lassi$4.99
- Salt Lassi$4.99
- Mango Juice$3.99
- Orange Juice$4.99
- Apple Juice$4.99
- Masala Tea$3.99
- Unsweet Ice Tea$3.99
- Sweet Ice Tea$3.99
- Coffee$3.99
- Hot Lemon & Honey$4.99
- Root beer$4.99
- Shirley Temple$4.99
- LED up Drink for Kids$5.99
- Arnold Palmer$6.99
Birthday Special
Dessert special
Kids Happy Hours Drinks
Happy Hour Food
Happy Hours
Wines and Champange
White Wine
Red wine
Cocktails
Herbs Cocktails Drink
- Well Magarita$9.99
- Premium Margarita$12.99
- Classic Martini$9.99
- Appletini$10.99
- Pineappletini$10.99
- straight up Martini$10.99
- Dirty Martini$10.99
- Pina colada$10.99
- Mai Tai$10.99
- Pineapple Tai$10.99
- Cosmopolitan$10.99
- Other Margarita (jalapeno, Avocado)$12.99
- Long Island Ice Tea$12.99
- Leamon Drop$9.99
- Herbs smokey Old Fashion$12.99
- Old Fashion$10.99
- Tequila Sunrise$10.99
- Strawberry Daiquiri$12.99
- Moscow mule$10.99
- Whiskey highball$12.99
- Floradora$12.99
- Irish Mule$12.99
- Gin Gin Mule$12.99
- Mojito$9.99
- Sex on the Beach$10.99
- white sangria$12.99