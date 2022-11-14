Bars & Lounges
American
Herd & Horns
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Herd & Horns Sports Bar and Grill is a North Dakota State University Bison themed sports bar and restaurant located next to the university. Burgers. Beer. Bison.
Location
1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo, ND 58102
Gallery