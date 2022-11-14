Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Herd & Horns

review star

No reviews yet

1414 12th Ave N Ste F

Fargo, ND 58102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Club Sandwich
Chicken Strips
WRAP Chicken Caesar

Appetizers

Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Poblano chicken with cumin lime sauce. Served with fresh fried tortilla chips, lettuce, shredded cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo and a side of salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

A flour tortilla melted with cheddar jack cheese, cumin lime aioli, pulled chicken, poblano peppers, and pico. Served with sides of lettuce and sour cream.

Boneless Wings (12)

$14.99

Twelve (12) boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Chicken Strips

$13.99

Four chicken strips served with French fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chips, Salsa And Queso

$9.99

Fresh fried tortilla chips served with a side of spicy salsa and homemade queso.

Pizza Rolls

$12.99

Italian sausage, pepperoni, marinara and melted mozzarella cheese ina crispy egg roll wrapper. Served with a side of marinara.

Loaded Fries

$14.99

Herd and Horns Specially seasoned French fries loaded with cheese sauce, shredded chicken, BBQ sauce and bacon bits

Pickle Fries

$10.99

Delicious juicy pickles coated in a savory crunchy breading and served with our house sriracha ranch dressing.

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Waffle sweet potato fries sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar and served with maple bacon cream cheese dip.

Pretzel Bites

$10.99

Fresh baked soft Bavarian pretzel bites served with Queso and spicy brown mustard

Mozzarella Wedges

$12.99Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Cup White Chicken Chili

$6.50

Made fresh daily and served with a fresh baked cheesy crostini. Specialty of the house!

Bowl White Chicken Chili

$8.50

Made fresh daily and served with a fresh baked cheesy crostini. Specialty of the house!

House Salad

$9.99

Fresh romaine lettuce, carrots, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar jack cheese served with croutons and your choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.99

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, croutons, grilled chicken and a side of homemade Caesar dressing.

Cobb

$14.99

Fresh romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, black olives, and red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Walnut Apple Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine, crisp apple slices, walnuts, feta cheese, and dried cranberries. Served with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$11.99

Black olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and zesty Feta cheese on a bed of fresh chopped romaine and sprinkled with Greek seasoning. Served with your choice of dressing

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast glazed with Buffalo sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce and tomato on a freshly toasted bun

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Sliced prime rib served Philly style on a hoagie with Swiss cheese, peppers and mushrooms

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, tomato, Swiss cheese and lettuce. Served with garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta bun

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Traditional club sandwich with ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato topped with garlic aioli and served on toasted sourdough bread.

Cubano

$14.99

Pulled pork, ham, pickles and spicy brown mustard served on toasted sourdough with melted Swiss cheese.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.99

House-made meatloaf coated in a tangy glaze topped with bacon and crispy onion straws. Served on a fresh hoagie.

WRAP Chicken Caesar

$13.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy Caesar dressing and served in a flour tortilla.

WRAP Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Grilled chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese, served in a flour tortilla.

WRAP California

$13.99

Served cold with sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and a drizzle of southwestern ranch dressing in a flour tortilla.

WRAP Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, and creamy ranch dressing served in a flour tortilla

WRAP Carribean Jerk

$13.99

Burgers

H&H Burger

$14.99

Two fresh NDSU premium ground beef patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and H&H sauce.

Boom Boom Burger

$14.99

Fresh NDSU premium ground beef, pulled chicken, Swiss cheese, Boom Boom sauce and coleslaw

The Union Burger

$13.99

Fresh NDSU premium ground beef served with cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws.

Mushroom and Swiss

$13.99

Fresh premium NDSU ground beef, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli

The Fargo Fire Burger

$14.99

Fresh NDSU premium ground beef topped with jalapeños, sautéed onions, pepper jack cheese, and buffalo cream cheese. This one's got a little heat!

The Cure Burger

$14.99

Made to cure whatever ails you. Fresh premium NDSU ground beef patty, maple cream cheese, fried egg, American cheese and bacon on a toasted ciabatta

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Fresh NDSU premium ground beef patty & your choice of add-ons:

Tacos

Poblano Chicken Tacos

$13.99

Cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico and cumin lime aioli served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.

Korean Tacos

$12.99

Grilled steak cooked in a Korean BBQ sauce with spicy Asian slaw, carrots, green onions and finished with a drizzle of sriracha ranch dressing.

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Two delicious soft tacos loaded with tender shrimp. Topped with cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico and spiced up in our delicious signature Boom Boom sauce. Served with tortilla chips and salsa.

Pork Carnitas Tacos

$12.99

Juicy pork carnitas topped with house made coleslaw and drizzled with chipotle honey sauce

Mac & Cheese

Mama’s Mac

$11.99

Cavatappi pasta and cheesy mac sauce topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$13.99

Cavatappi pasta, cheesy ranch mac sauce, grilled chicken and bacon. Topped with tomatoes and ranch dressing.

Garlic Shrimp Mac

$14.99

Cavatappi pasta and cheesy mac sauce spiced up with garlic pepper sauce and loaded with tender grilled shrimp. Topped with breadcrumbs, tomatoes, and poblano peppers.

Sides

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Little Herd

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.99

Two chicken strips, French fries, and your choice of dipping sauce. Kids 12 and under, please

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.99

Fresh NDSU premium ground beef patty, American cheese, and a side of French fries. Kids 12 and under, please

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

American cheese melted between two thick slices of Sourdough. Served with a side of French fries. Kids 12 and under, please

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.99

Cavatappi pasta and cheesy mac sauce. Served with a side of French fries. Kids 12 and under, please.

College Menu

College Grilled Cheese

$6.00

American cheese melted between two thick pieces of sourdough. Valid college ID will be requested upon pick-up.

Merchandise

Short Sleeve Shirt

$20.00

Hat

$20.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Diet Mountain Dew

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mug Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

OJ

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Curbside Pickup

Curbside Pickup

Please enter color, make and model of vehicle in the special request area.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Herd & Horns Sports Bar and Grill is a North Dakota State University Bison themed sports bar and restaurant located next to the university. Burgers. Beer. Bison.

Website

Location

1414 12th Ave N Ste F, Fargo, ND 58102

Directions

Gallery
Herd & Horns image
Herd & Horns image

Similar restaurants in your area

701 Eateries - 701 N. University
orange starNo Reviews
701 N. University Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
The Boiler Room
orange starNo Reviews
210 Broadway Suite 90 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Sol Ave. Kitchen
orange star4.9 • 123
1408 1st Ave N Ste 2 Moorhead, MN 56560
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Wild Bill's Sports Saloon - Fargo
orange starNo Reviews
1776 45th St S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fargo

Mezzaluna
orange star4.7 • 941
309 Roberts St. N. Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Blackbird Woodfire
orange star4.6 • 803
206 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Front Street Taproom
orange star4.8 • 490
614 Main Ave Fargo Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
The Shack on Broadway
orange star4.7 • 447
3215 Broadway N Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Luna Fargo
orange star4.7 • 406
1545 University Drive S Fargo, ND 58103
View restaurantnext
DCR Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 123
630 1st Ave. N, Suite 6 Fargo, ND 58102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fargo
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
No reviews yet
Becker
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Elk River
review star
No reviews yet
Albertville
review star
Avg 4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston