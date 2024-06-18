Restaurant info

Nestled in Charleston’s Wagener Terrace neighborhood, Herd Provisions is Charleston’s whole-animal butcher shop, restaurant and boutique grocery destination. Herd Provisions was founded on the pillars of humanely raised and sustainably sourced food, community and quality. For 20 years, Herd Provisions’ Owner Alec Bradford has run Leaping Waters Farm in the mountains of SW Virginia, raising one of the oldest and rarest breeds on the planet – Ancient White Park cattle. Offering shared plates, steaks, burgers, salads and more, Herd Provisions speaks to a variety of palates with its casual yet refined menu. Helmed by Exec Chef Jeanne Oleksiak, the ever-evolving menus are driven by seasonal ingredients, boasting signature meats from Leaping Waters Farm alongside true farm-to-table starters, shareable dishes and entrees. The restaurant always has exciting happenings including an extensive cocktail & mocktail menu, weekly wine deals, monthly wine tastings, live music and daily happy hour.