American
Bars & Lounges
Mediterranean

Here and Now

review star

No reviews yet

433 NW 1st Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Brussel Sprouts
Chicken Cheese Steak
Wedge Salad

CHOW

Lamb Lollipops

$26.00Out of stock

Pork Tacos

$16.00

Wings

$16.00

Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Peach Burrata

$17.00

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Salsa n Chips

$10.00

Bone Marrow

$17.00Out of stock

Bacon Wrap Dates

$15.00

Charred Octopus

$22.00Out of stock

Roasted Duck

$32.00

Cauliflower Bomb

$24.00

Charcuterie Board

$30.00

Mussels

Fish Dip

$16.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$14.00

BBQ PORK NACHOS

$16.00

QUESIDILLA

Meatball and Ricotta

$14.00

BETWEEN THE BREAD

H&N Burger

$15.00

Chorizo Frita

$16.00

Caprese Sandwich

$15.00

California Chicken

$16.00

Steak Cheese Steak

$18.00

Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

SALADS & SOUP

Goat Cheese Salad

$15.00

Grilled Caesar Salad

$13.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Soup Of The Day

$8.00

ENTREES

Mojo Chicken Thigh

$28.00

Ribeye

$50.00

Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

$24.00

Chicken Parm Pasta

$26.00

Short Rib

$42.00

Salmon W/piccata Sauce

$26.00

DESSERT

Brownie And Cookie

$12.00

SIDES

CHEFS VEGETABLE

$7.00

SEASONED FRIES

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$8.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$12.00

STREET CORN

$10.00

Crostini

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Congri

$8.00

Pasta

$6.00

Soup Bread

$5.00

Chicken Breast

$10.00

Avacado

$3.50

3 oz Salsa no chips

$2.00

Roasted Pots

$7.00

EACH Shrimp

$5.00

Celery Stixs

$1.50

Sweet Potato

$7.00

Burger Patty only

$12.00

Salmon Only

$14.00

Sauces

Blue cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$1.25

Sriracha Aiolo

$1.25

Chipotle aioli

$1.25

Caesar

$1.25

Guava Bbq

$1.25

Cilantro Garlic Aoil

$1.25

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75
Sunday10:30 am - 1:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:30 am
Come in and enjoy!!

433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

