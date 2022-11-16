Restaurant header imageView gallery

Here Chicky Chicky

review star

No reviews yet

20340 West Lord Street

Brookfield, WI 53045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The "OG"
Tenders
Fries

Sandwiches

The "OG"

The "OG"

$11.99

Our Classic fried chicken sandwich, house pickles, Chicky sauce

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$11.99

Fried chicken breast, ghost powder and spices, house pickles, lemon aioli, romaine

Cali Chicky

Cali Chicky

$11.99

Fried Chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato and lemon aioli on toasted brioche.

Honey Buffalo Fried Chicken

Honey Buffalo Fried Chicken

$11.99

Honey- buffalo sauce, blue cheese, Chicago- style giardinara

Korean Fried Chicken

Korean Fried Chicken

$11.99

Twice- fried chicken breast, Korean spices, gochujang, kimchi, cilantro, green onions

Honey Butter Biscuit

Honey Butter Biscuit

$11.99

Fried chicken, honey butter, housemade biscuit

Fried Green Tomato Grilled Cheese

Fried Green Tomato Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Made with Wisconsin cheeses on sourdough

Not Sandwiches

BLT Fried Chicken Salad

BLT Fried Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fried chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, romaine, applewood- smoked bacon, chicken chips, cucumber ranch

Harissa Chicken Bowl

Harissa Chicken Bowl

$14.99

Harissa fried chicken over Israeli couscous mixed with chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, red onion, feta, mint &parsley in lemon- oil vinaigrette

Vindaloo Chicken Wrap

Vindaloo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

vindalooo spiced chicken, rice, red peppers, scallions, cucumbers, lettuce, cilantro, pickled red onions, wheat tortilla

Honey Buffalo Mac

Honey Buffalo Mac

$14.99

Our famous house-made mac topped with honey buffalo fried chicken and a fried green tomato

Chicken Chip Nachos

Chicken Chip Nachos

$15.99

Crispy chicken skins, black beans, cheese, tomatoes and lettuce topped with sweet chili creme fraiche and jalapeño wheels.

TV Dinner

TV Dinner

$18.99

2 chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, buttered corn medley and a warm chocolate chip cookie bake

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$8.99

served with Blue Cheese dipping

Tenders

Tenders

Tenders

$12.99

3 Tenders served with house pickles and one dipping.

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

$8.99

One Tender, dipping sauce, Fries or Mac, and Apple juice or Lemonaide

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.99
Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$5.99

Served with Chicky sauce

Vidalia Onion Rings

Vidalia Onion Rings

$5.99

soaked in buttermilk overnight, hand battered, and served with chicky sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.99

served with chicky sauce

Buttered Corn Medley

Buttered Corn Medley

$3.99

Buttered sweet corn with red & poblano peppers

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99
Apple Slaw

Apple Slaw

$3.99
Chicken Chips

Chicken Chips

$4.99

Fried chicken skins with Chicky sauce

Side Buttermilk Biscuit

Side Buttermilk Biscuit

$2.99

Served warm with honey butter

Mac & Cheese SIDE

Mac & Cheese SIDE

$6.99
Dipping sauce

Dipping sauce

$0.75
Chicken Tender SIDE

Chicken Tender SIDE

$4.49

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50
Whoopie Pie

Whoopie Pie

$2.99

Soda and Stuff

20oz Fountain Drink

20oz Fountain Drink

$2.99
16oz Fountain Drink

16oz Fountain Drink

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Perrier

$2.50
Bubble UP Lemon-Lime

Bubble UP Lemon-Lime

$2.99
Crush- Grape

Crush- Grape

$2.99
Dad's Red Cream Soda

Dad's Red Cream Soda

$2.99
Dad's Root Beer

Dad's Root Beer

$2.99
Green River Soda

Green River Soda

$2.99
Crush- Strawberry

Crush- Strawberry

$2.99
Cool Mountain- Blue Razz

Cool Mountain- Blue Razz

$2.99
Cool Mountain-Green Apple

Cool Mountain-Green Apple

$2.99

Frozen Drinks

Dreamsicle

Dreamsicle

$6.00

Swag

Pin

$0.99

Lighter

$3.99

Patch

$3.99
Glass

Glass

$15.99

*Drink not included.

Baseball Cap

$19.99Out of stock
Pink Zip Up Hoodie

Pink Zip Up Hoodie

$49.99
Purple Zip Up Hoodie

Purple Zip Up Hoodie

$49.99
T-Shirt Fried Chicken and Champagne

T-Shirt Fried Chicken and Champagne

$24.99
T-Shirt Fried Chicken and AM Radio

T-Shirt Fried Chicken and AM Radio

$24.99
T-Shirt Fried Chicken and Disco

T-Shirt Fried Chicken and Disco

$24.99
Pattern Bandana

Pattern Bandana

$12.99
Stripe Bandana

Stripe Bandana

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New fried chicken concept from Goddess and the Baker Restaurant Group. Fried Chicken and Champagne!

Website

Location

20340 West Lord Street, Brookfield, WI 53045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FreshFin - Brookfield - 240 N Lord St
orange starNo Reviews
240 N. Lord St Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
BelAir Cantina - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
250 High Street Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Mimosa Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
275 Regency Court Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Brookfield WI
orange starNo Reviews
19850 West Bluemound Road Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Goddess and The Baker - Brookfield
orange starNo Reviews
340 High Street Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Beyond The Board llc - 17800 West Bluemound Road Suite 4
orange starNo Reviews
17800 West Bluemound Road Suite 4 Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brookfield

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0256 - Brookfield, WI
orange star4.8 • 171
18000 W Bluemound Rd Brookfield, WI 53045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brookfield
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston