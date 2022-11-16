Here Chicky Chicky
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
New fried chicken concept from Goddess and the Baker Restaurant Group. Fried Chicken and Champagne!
Location
20340 West Lord Street, Brookfield, WI 53045
