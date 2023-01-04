Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hereinafter

review star

No reviews yet

3430 N. Bank Rd.

Millersport, OH 43046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bar Snacks

Trio of Nuts

$5.50

Spicy, Sweet, Salty

GF Veggie Fritters

$8.50

Veggies, Potato, Gruyere Cheese

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

Calamari, Bon Bagay Sauce

GF Fried Oysters

$17.00

Oysters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

SM Charcuterie Board, meats, cheeses, dried fruits

$12.00

SM Charcuterie Board, meats, cheeses, dried fruits

LG Charcuterie Board, meats, cheeses, dried fruits

$24.00

LG Charcuterie Board, meats, cheeses, dried fruits

Bourbon Street Brussels

$11.00

Brussells, pmoegranted Fig Vin Bleu cheese

Crispy Okra

$11.00

Okra, House creoli sauce

Soup

Bowl Corn Chowder Soup

$8.00

Bowl Corn Chowder Soup

Bowl French Onion Soup provolone & parmesan

$7.00

Bowl of French Onion Soup

Soup of The Day - BOWL

$7.00

Chef's Soup of Day

Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Cajun croutons, shaved parm

Cuban Cobb Salad

$14.00

Ham, Eggs, Bacon, Avoc, Bleu cheese, onion & croutons

Sammys

Muffuletta

$14.00

Ham, Capicola, Salami, Prov on focaccia

The Cuban

$12.00

Mojo Pork, Tasso, Gruyere, Pickles

Southern Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Pimento, Fried green Tomato Bacon

Crispy Oyster Po Boy

$16.00

Small Plates

Jambalaya

$17.00

Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille & Rice

Gumbo

$17.00

Chicken, Adouille on Rice

Tavern Pie

$22.00

Short Rib, Root Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes

Braised Short Ribs

$22.00

Pimento grits, Creamed Spinach, demi sweet onion marmalade

Stuffed Blakened Trout

$22.00

Trout, andouille, dirty rice, steamed okra

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Pork Chop & Cabbage NYE

$24.00

Dessert

Bananas Foster Beignet

$8.00

Bananas Foster

Profiteroles

$8.00

Profiteroles, custard

Johnsons Ice Cream

$8.00

Johnson Ice Cream

Chef's Special Dessert

$7.00

Chef's Special Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Chocolate Truffles

$8.00

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

Nico Special

$6.00

Nico Special

Cocktail Spirit

Cocktail Vodka

$5.00+

Cocktail Gin - Beefeater London Dry

Cocktail Gin - Old Tom

Out of stock

Cocktail Rum - White

Cocktail Rum - Aged

Cocktail Agave - Tequila

Cocktail Agave - Mezcal

Cocktail Agave - Reposado

Cocktail Bourbon

Cocktail Rye

Cocktail Brandy - Apple Brandy

Out of stock

Cocktail Brandy - Cognac

Cocktail Brandy - Pisco

Vodka

.Titos COCKTAIL

$5.00+

Belvedere

$7.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Ketel One

$6.50+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$5.00+

Plymouth

$7.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Bombay Saphire

$7.00+

Rum

.Cruzan Estate Light

$5.00+

.Don Q Cristal White COCKTAIL

$5.00+

.Plantation Reserve 5 yr COCKTAIL

$5.00+

Appleton Estate 8yr Reserve

$7.00+

Appleton Estate Signature Blend

$7.00+

Bacardi Reserva 8yr Ocho

$7.00+

Cruzan Black Strap

$5.00+

Goslings Black Seal

$5.00+

Hamilton 86- Aged Rum

$5.00+

Plantation Dark OFTD Rum

$5.00+

Pussers Navy Rum

$7.00+

Smith and Cross

$7.00+

Agave

.Lunazul Blanco COCKTAIL

$5.00+

.Lunazul Reposado COCKTAIL

$5.00+

.Monte Alban Mezcal COCKTAIL

$5.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$8.00+

Bourbon

.Evan Williams COCKTAIL

$5.00+

Angels Envy Bourbon Port Cask

$10.00+

Bulliet Bourbon

$7.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon

$7.00+

Four Roses

$6.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.00+

Knob Creek Bourbon

$9.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Old Forrester Statesman

$15.00+

Weller Special Reserve GREEN LABEL

$18.00+

Wild Turkey 81

$5.00+

Wild Turkey LONGBRANCH

$8.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Rye

.Old Overholt Rye COCKTAIL

$5.00+

Angel's Envy Rye Caribbean Rum Cask

$22.00+

Elijah Craig Straight Rye

$8.00+

Jack Daniels Rye

$6.00+

Whistle Pig 10yr Rye

$18.00+

Jim Beam Rye

$5.00+

Knob Creek RYE

$6.00+

Scotch

.Dewars White Label COCKTAIL

$5.00+

Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask

$18.00+

Glenlivet 14 yr

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00+

Lagavulin 16 yr

$18.00+

Laphroaig 10 yr

$14.00+

Macallan 12 Yr

$18.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$9.00+

Brandy

Salignac VS Cognac (Cocktail)

$5.00+

Barsol Pisco

$5.00+

Modifiers

Amaro Montenegro

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

Apricot Liqueur- Rothman

$5.00

Benedictine

$5.00+

Campari

$5.00

Chartreuse Green

$5.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$5.00+

Cherry Heering

$9.00+

Cocchi Americano

$5.00

Cocchi di Torino

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00+

Crème de Violette

$5.00+

Luxardo Maraschino

$5.00

Paramount creme de cacao dark

$5.00

Pierre Ferand Dry Curacao

$5.00

St Germain

$5.00+

St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$5.00

Voltage Absinthe

$5.00+

Drambuie

$5.00+

Happy Hour Beer/Wine

Tecate

$4.00

GLS Macedon, Pinot Noir, Macedonia

$5.00

GLS Arca Nova Vino Verde, Portugal

$9.00

GLS La Vigne Du Roy, France

$10.00

GLS Poema, Cava, Spain

$9.00

Coffee

Regular

$4.95

Decaf

$4.95

Non Alcoholic

Mocktail

$6.00

Sodas

Soda

$2.50

EE soda

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Hereinafter is a cocktail tavern specializing in classic cocktails. Heretofore Wine Shop is a bottle wine shop selling lesser known varietals and regions.

Location

3430 N. Bank Rd., Millersport, OH 43046

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Hereinafter LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

Buckeye Lake Winery
orange star4.1 • 507
13750 Rosewood Rd NE Thornville, OH 43076
View restaurantnext
Clay's Cafe - Hebron, OH
orange starNo Reviews
808 West Main Street Hebron, OH 43025
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market Street Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext
Schaffner's Drive In
orange star4.7 • 743
601 W Market St Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext
LaPaloma Restaurant - Heath, Ohio
orange starNo Reviews
1112 Hebron Rd. Heath, OH 43056
View restaurantnext
OX-B's - Heath (Indian Mound Mall)
orange starNo Reviews
771 S. 30th st Heath, OH 43056
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Millersport
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston