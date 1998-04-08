Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage 147

147 Larchmont Avenue

Larchmont, NY 10538

Popular Items

KIDS BURGER
Heritage Burger
Crispy Potatoes

Sharing

Chicken Croquettes

$7.00

made with free range chicken and served with garlic aioli

Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

garlic aioli & brava sauce

Shrimp Al Ajillo

$16.00

wild Gulf shrimp, California EVO, garlic, chili & crusty bread

Wild Mushroom Ragu

$14.00

anson mills grits, herbs, sherry, smoked hazelnuts

Hummus

$9.00

Rancho Gordo Heirloom Chickpeas, Za’atar, White Miso, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs & Homemade Flatbread

Roasted Sunchokes

$9.00

Roasted Sunchokes, saba, herbs & pine nuts

Boquerones & Tomato

Boquerones & Tomato

$14.00

confit cherry tomato, spanish anchovy, sourdough & basil

Kashke

$12.00

warm roasted eggplant & yogurt dip, toasted walnuts, mint oil & saffron

Sherry Glazed Chorizo

$12.00

slow braised greens, heirloom beans & garlic

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Roasted Honeynut Squash

$14.00

Roasted honeynut squash, NY stracciatella, walnut dressing & herbs

Graze

Mixed Farm Greens

$14.00

radish, herbs, sharp cheese, crispy kitchen scrap; comes with White Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Beet Salad

$14.00

roasted & raw beets, spiced goat cheese, sieved egg, spicy greens & herbs

Little Gem Salad

$16.00

avocado, smokey blue cheese, bacon, red wine vinaigrette

Comfort

Heritage Burger

$18.00

Two 4oz patties, tomato jam, lettuce, special sauce

Farmhouse BLT

$15.00

sour dough, cheesy cheese, bacon relish, charred greens

Grown Up Mac N' Cheese

$18.00

organic trumpet pasta, Jasper Hills Farm cheese sauce, aji amarillo, wild mushrooms & red onion

Substantial

Backyard Noodle Bowl

$19.00

pot liquor dashi, winter veggies, seaweed, jammy egg, mushrooms, sesame and scallion

Grass Fed Local Steak

$34.00Out of stock

braised greens, creamy potato gratín, truffle-veal jus

Roasted ABF Chicken

$28.00

pumpkin-parsnip purée, baby carrots, pistachio dukkah

Heirloom Bean & Mushroom Burger

Heirloom Bean & Mushroom Burger

$18.00

avocado, sesame-sriracha aioli, lettuce

Moulard Duck Breast

$32.00

brown butter-soaked fingerling sweet potato, chili & fenucreek braised greens, pear glaze, walnut

Pork Sugo & Pappardelle

$28.00

berkshire pork, kojinut squash, apple cider, madiera, pine nut & sage

Pan Seared Shrimp & Scallops

$36.00

toasted Israeli cous cous, garbanzos, roasted roots & fall vegetable salad

Big Board

Our selection of artisanal cheese and charcuterie.

2 Cheese Board

$14.00

3 Cheese Board

$20.00

4 Cheese Board

$26.00

2 Meat Board

$14.00

3 Meat Board

$20.00

4 Meat Board

$26.00

Small Chef's Board

$26.00

Medium Chef's Board

$38.00

Large Chef's Board

$50.00

Sweet

DOUGHNUTS

$8.00

spiced cream, cinnamon sugar

Ricotta Pound Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Ricotta Pound Cake, chamomile, lemon curd & jammy raspberries

Mocha Cheesecake

$12.00

sesame crust, espresso ganache

Put the Lime in the Coconut

$12.00

coconut-mango panna cotta, raspberry gelee, toasted coconut vegan & gluten free

Kids

KIDS CHX SANDWICH

$14.00

CHX TENDERS

$12.00

KIDS PASTA

$6.00

KIDS MAC

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

KIDS STEAK

$16.00

Specials

Cod "Ajarriero" Style

$32.00

pan seared cod, Spanish style tomato-seafood stew, potatoes & green beans

Pork & Parsnips

Pork & Parsnips

$16.00Out of stock

Pan seared duroc pork loin, parsnip 3 ways, fruit & nut crumble

Seared Sea Scallops App

$20.00

bacon-fat seared, ginger-turmeric fall squash & chestnut dressing

Cocktails

Americana

$14.00

rittenhouse rye, montenegro amaro, carpano antica vermouth

Larchmont Revival

$14.00

elijah craig bourbon, maraschinio, bitters

Fresh Squeeze

$14.00

gin, starlino orange, st. germain & citrus served on the rocks

Plum Luck

$14.00

gin, fresh plum purée, cherry liquor & citrus

Pisco Sour

$13.00

pisco, fresh citrus, egg whites & bitters, served up

the Botanist

$14.00

vodka, lemon, cointreau, lavender

Secret Garden

$14.00

Tropic Thunder

$14.00

Mambo Margarita

$14.00

tanteo blanco, mezcal, citrus, honey, chili

PSL

$14.00Out of stock

vodka, fresh pumpkin purée, fall spice syrup, Elemakuli Tiki bitters

Rum No Coke

$14.00

diplomatico reserva rum, amaro montenegro, birch, soda water

Heritage Sangria

$8.00

Heritage Martini

$8.00

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Special Drink

$14.00

Wine Bottle

Paula Kornell Sparkling

$60.00

Brut Méthode Champenoise CA nv Chardonnay • Pinot Noir

Red Tail Rose

$52.00

Liq. Geo. Rose Garnacha

$40.00

Malabaila Favorita

$42.00

Nortico Alvarinho

$44.00

Clay Shannon

$48.00

Betsy Vineyard Lake Cty, CA ‘18 Sauvignon Blanc

Vigilance

$48.00

Red Hills Lake County, CA ‘18 Chardonnay

Coteaux de Gennois SB

$48.00

Macanita Branco

$50.00

Giornata il Campo Bianco

$52.00

Paso Robles, CA ‘17 Pinot Grigio • Falanghina • Vermentino • Verdelho

Muri Gries Pinot Grigio

$52.00

Cadiou Chablis

$55.00

Leirana Albarino

$55.00

Margerum M5 White

$56.00

Los Olivos District, CA ‘18 Grenache Blanc • Viognier • Marsanne • Rousanne

Giornato Fiano

$60.00

Ilya Sauvignon Blanc

$70.00

Brocard "Butteaux" Chablis

$80.00

Chiron “Nectar Dance”

$120.00

Luis Seabra Xisto Cru

$120.00

Young Hagen Chardonnay

$140.00

Littorai Mays Canyon Chardonnay

$168.00

Rivas Malbec

$48.00

Bussola "Ripasso"

$50.00

Chateau Maris

$50.00

A Que Toscano

$50.00

Anthony Nappa Wine Bordo Antico

$52.00

North Fork, NY ‘18 Cabernet Franc • Merlot

Quinta de Saes Tinto

$52.00Out of stock

La Antigua Classico

$54.00

Malabaila "Aja"

$55.00

Stafford Hill

$56.00

Willamette Valley, OR ‘18 Pinot Noir

High Valley Vineyard

$56.00

High Valley, CA ‘17 Cabernet Sauvignon

Idlewild Wines Red

$60.00

the Bird Flora & Fauna CA ‘19 Barbera • Nebbiolo • Dolcetto

Andrew Rich Pinot Noir

$60.00

A Portela

$60.00

Neal Zinfandel

$60.00

COS "Cerasuolo"

$60.00

Jessiaume "Clos de Clos"

$63.00

Margerum M5 Red

$64.00

Los Olivos District, CA ‘18 Grenache • Syrah • Mourvédre

Colinot "Le Bouquet de Groseille"

$68.00

Vara Y Pulgar

$68.00

Black Powder Cabernet

$75.00

Castell di Ama "Montebuoi"

$75.00

Ayres "Ribbon Ridge"

$84.00

Dom Maravilhas "Cuvee Santo"

$100.00

LMR Cabernet Sauvignon

$102.00

Flanagan Pinot Noir

$110.00

Paitin "Sori Paitin"

$115.00

Relic Ritual

$125.00

Native 9 Pinot Noir

$130.00

Bridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$185.00

Giornato il Campo Rosso

$52.00

Paso Robles, CA ‘16 Sangiovese • Aglianico • Barbera • Merlot

Cold Beverages

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Cola

$3.50

Diet Cola

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Grape

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Heritage Fizz

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.00

GLASSWARE

HERITAGE BEER GLASS

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Farm-to-Fork Comfort Food Sustainably Sourced/Locally Grown/Handmade community-based and chef-driven kitchen & eatery

Website

Location

147 Larchmont Avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

Directions

