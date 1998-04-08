Main picView gallery

H147 @ the Beach 99 Park Avenue

147 larchmont avenue

Larchmont, NY 10538

BEER

NITE LITE

$6.00

KCBC

$12.00Out of stock

5 BOUROUGHS SUMMER

$7.00

BUD LITE

$6.00

Cigar City

$10.00

CORONA

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

GUAYABERA

$8.00Out of stock

Two Hearted

$12.00Out of stock

WINE & SELTZER

TRULY

$7.00

NOMADICO SP. WHT

$14.00

NOMADICO WHT

$12.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$12.00Out of stock

NOMADICO ROSE

$12.00

NOMADICO RED

$12.00

MARGERUEM ROSE

$16.00Out of stock

SANGRIA

$12.00Out of stock

SODA

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COFFEE & TEA

iced tea

$3.00

coffee

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$3.50

WATER & JUICE

water

$2.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Quick`

$3.00

pellegrino

$3.50

Lemonaid

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

FROM THE GRILL

HAMBURGER

$8.00

BEAN & MUSHROOM BURGER

$10.00

Topped with sriracha-sesame aioli, lettuce, tomato and avocado

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

GRILLED CHORIZO ON A BUN

$7.50

HOT DOG

$5.50

FRIED GOODIES

FRIED SHRIMP

$14.00

CHICKEN CROQUETTES

$6.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00Out of stock

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

FROM THE GARDEN

GARDEN SALAD

$10.00

GRILLED SUMMER VEGETABLES

$14.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

SANDWICHES

BLT

$10.00

HAM & CHEESE

$10.00

SMOKED TURKEY CLUB

$14.00

Housemade aioli, lettuce, tomato, bacon and avocado

TUNA MELT

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN CEASAR WRAP

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BAHN MI

$12.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

CHICKEN CAPRESE PANINI

$14.00

GRILLED VEGETABLE PANINI

$14.00

CUBAN SANDWICH

$15.00

GRAB & GO

HUMMUS & CRUDITE

$8.50

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$12.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$5.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$7.00

CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE

$15.00Out of stock

MINI BRIE STYLE CHEESE

$12.00

Doritos

$2.00

Lays

$2.00

POPCORN

$2.00

FROZEN TREATS

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE BAR

STRAWBERRY SHORT CAKE BAR

$4.00
Sundae Cup

Sundae Cup

$2.00
Twix Bar

Twix Bar

$4.00
Small Cups

Small Cups

$1.50
VANILLA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

VANILLA ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SANDWICH

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE SANDWICH

$5.00
KLONDIKE COOKIES & CREAM SANDWICH

KLONDIKE COOKIES & CREAM SANDWICH

$5.00
Almond Bar

Almond Bar

$4.50
Drumstick

Drumstick

$4.00
Dove Choclate

Dove Choclate

$5.00
MAGNUM ALMOND BAR

MAGNUM ALMOND BAR

$6.00
MAGNUM COOKIE DUET BAR

MAGNUM COOKIE DUET BAR

$6.00
MAGNUM DOUBLE CARAMEL BAR

MAGNUM DOUBLE CARAMEL BAR

$6.00
FROZEN FRUIT BARS, MARINOS

FROZEN FRUIT BARS, MARINOS

$4.00

MARINOS SMALL ICE

$3.00

PALETAS

$4.00

SPECIALS

WATERMELON

$3.00

SIDE

SIDE CHICKEN

$8.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE TUNA SALAD

$7.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$14.00

SWAG

KOOZIE

$3.00

Shirt

$20.00
Heritage 147 is now serving up our farm to table food at Manor Beach in Larchmont

147 larchmont avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

Main pic

