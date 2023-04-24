Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage 485

review star

No reviews yet

485 Main Street

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$4.50

Coke

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet coke

$3.95

French Press Coffee

$6.00

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.25

Ice Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.50

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Sprite

$3.95

Tonic

$4.50

Heritage Cocktails

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Dirty Shirely

$10.00

Empress Refresher

$12.00

Heritage Old Fashioned

$13.00

Spring Fever Spritz

$12.00

Summer Sangria

$11.00

Sweet Peach Mule

$11.00

The Tall Rock

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

485 Main Street, Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

