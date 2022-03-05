Heritage Cafe
22691 E Aurora Pkwy Unit B 8-9,
Aurora, CO 80016
Popular Items
Specialty Drinks
Coffee & Juice
Espresso Drinks (Copy)
Specials
Burnt Ends Benny
Donuts
Made to order, tossed in cinnamon sugar with a cream cheese frosting drizzle. 8 mini donuts to an order.
Carnitas Bowls
Scratch made pork carnitas slow roasted over night with fresh pineapple, jalapeño and cilantro. Topped with a couple eggs, green chili cheese and avocado.
Pumpkin Pancakes-Stack
Three yummy pumpkin pancakes served with cream cheese and cinnamon syrup on side.
Pumpkin Pancakes-Side
Two yummy pumpkin pancakes served with cream cheese and cinnamon syrup on side.
Huevos Rancheros
Roasted Benny
Appetizer
Cinnamonster
The best cinnamon roll on the planet! We’re up for the challenge.
Candied Bacon
Our Apple Cider Bacon, dipped in a brown sugar and red pepper spicy concoction and caramelized in the oven.
Loaded HB
Yep! We said it. Just like a baked potato, only not. It’s hash browns with melted cheese, bacon & jalapeños.
Hash Brown Bites
Golden, crispy and delicious balls of hash browns served with your favorite savory dipping sauce.
Morning Bites
Warm, baked bread pudding. Bite sized and perfect to share! Five per order.
Benedict's
The Classic
English Muffin and poached egg topped with all natural shaved ham piled high and finished with our scratch made hollandaise sauce.
Country Benny
Biscuit, hand breaded chicken fried chicken, scrambled eggs and cheese. Topped with your choice of gravy. Get in MY Belly!
Friendly Classic
Classic Benny made with gluten friendly with Deby’s GF English muffin.
Friendly Steak
You Had Me At Kobe Benny made gluten friendly with Deby’s GF English Muffin.
Steak Benny
English Muffin and Poached Egg, topped with Certified Angus Skirt Steak; finished with our scratch made hollandaise sauce
Friendly Brisket
Benny made gluten friendly with Deby’s GF English Muffin . Loaded with our premium smoked brisket topped with our scratch made hollandaise sauce.
Brisket Benny
Our premium smoked brisket topped with our scratch made hollandaise sauce.
Bowls
Grits Bowl
Start with grits, pick your protein (Limit 1) and veggies, then top with any of our savory sauces, cheese and a couple of eggs cooked your way.
HB Bowl
Start with hash browns , pick your protein (Limit 1) and veggies, then top with any of our savory sauces, cheese and a couple of eggs cooked your way.
Classic's
Avocado Toast
Sliced challah smothered in smashed avocado topped with two eggs however you like em’. Served with hash browns.
Basic B - Cakes
Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.
Basic B - FT
Two slices of our Challah French toast with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.
Basic B - GF Waffle
Gluten friendly waffle with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.
Basic B - Toast
Two slices of toast, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.
Basic B - Waffle
One sweet crispy waffle with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.
Basic B-GF Cakes
Two gluten friendly fluffy pancakes with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.
Biscuits & Gravy Meal
Two monster biscuits smothered in choice of gravy, two eggs and hash browns
Breakfast Burrito
Egg, hash browns, locally made chorizo, or choice of meat and cheese smothered in pork green chili or hatch chile queso.
Chicken and Waffles
Belgian waffle with chicken fried chicken smothered in your choice of jalapeño or country gravy and two eggs any style
Chicken Fried Chicken and Eggs
Red Bird Chicken, hand dipped and fried to order, choice of gravy, two eggs and hash browns
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Premium skirt steak (yes, you read that right), hand dipped and fried to order, jalapeño gravy or country gravy, two eggs and hash browns
Ham Steak & Eggs
Super duper high quality ham, two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of bread
Heritage Hash
Smoked brisket or Local Custom Corned Beef mixed with sautéed peppers, onions and potatoes. Finished with a couple eggs on top.
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Premium skirt steak—not your typical breakfast steak, but we promise, you’ll love it—with two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of bread
The Charlie
Thanks for the inspiration Charlie! A couple of eggs, choice of meat and cheese all between a couple slices of challah toast. Hash browns on the side
Kids
LIL B-Toast
Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese
Yummy grilled cheese on Challah bread with American Cheese. Comes with one side.
LIL B-French Toast
Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and one slice of French Toast.
LIL B-GF Pancake
Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and one Gluten Friendly pancake.
LIL B-Pancake
Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and one pancake.
Cheese Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection. Comes with one side.
Chicken Tenders
Hand dipped and battered Red Bird Chicken breast fried to perfection and cut into strips. Comes with one side.
Kid's Drink
Lunch
BLTSA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and smashed avocado on challah bread. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.
Burger
Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles served on a brioche bun. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.
Chicken Club
Red Bird Chicken, seared and topped with bacon and Swiss. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.
Hot Ham & Cheese
Our premium ham, sliced thin and piled high, topped with melted white cheddar and cream cheese. Served on sliced challah bread. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand dipped and breaded Red Bird chicken breast, fried and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.
Caesar Salad
Romaine tossed in classic Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of chicken or skirt steak.
Merchandise
Omelette's
Sides
Avocado
Bacon
Two slices Apple Cider smoked bacon.
Biscuit & Gravy-SINGLE
One biscuit with choice of Country or Jalapeno gravy.
Biscuit - SINGLE-PLAIN
Challah Toast
Two slices toasted.
Challah Toast (white)
Cottage Cheese
Deby's GF English Muffin
Egg -1
Eggs-2
English Muffin
One toasted English Muffin.
French Fries
French Toast
Fresh Fruit
Mix of fresh seasonal fruit.
Grits
Ham Steak
Hash Browns
Impossible Sausage
Two pattys of Impossible Sausage.
Pancake-1
Pancakes
Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar. Butter and maple syrup on side.
Salad
Sausage Links
Two sausage links.
Sausage Patties
Two sausage patties.
Savory Sauce - Pint
Savory Sauce - Quart
Savory Sauce - Small Side
Ham-Shaved
Single Grilled Chicken Breast
Skirt Steak
Sliced Tomatoes
Smoked Brisket
Sourdough Toast
Twice slices of Sourdough toast.
Two slices toasted.
Sweet Sauce- Pint
Sweet Sauce- Quart
Sweet Sauce- Small Side
Tortilla
One 12-inch flour tortilla.
Turkey Sausage
Three links of Turkey Sausage.
Wheat Toast
Two slices toasted.
Ham-Diced
Sweet Treats
French Toast
Full portion of our amazing Challah bread French Toast. Choose from our list of yummy sweet toppings.
Stack Of Cakes
Three of our fluffy scratch pancakes with your choice of sweet topping.
Stuffed French Toast
Starts with two slices our Challah bread French Toast filled with whipped mascarpone cheese and topped with fresh berries, caramel sauce, crème anglaise and whipped cream.
Belgian Waffle
One crispy sweet waffle with your choice of sweet toppings.
GF Pancakes
Three gluten friendly pancakes with your choice of sweet toppings. All toppings are gluten friendly!
GF Waffle
One crispy, sweet gluten friendly waffle. Comes with your choice of sweet topping (all are gluten friendly!)
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family Owned Scratch Kitchen using only the finest ingredients.
22691 E Aurora Pkwy Unit B 8-9,, Aurora, CO 80016