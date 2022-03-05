Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

22691 E Aurora Pkwy Unit B 8-9,

Aurora, CO 80016

Order Again

Popular Items

Basic B - Cakes
Bacon
Cinnamonster

Specialty Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$7.65

Hot Chocolate

$4.35

Chocolate Milk

$4.68

Milk

$5.45

Dazbog Nitro Cold Brew

$7.65Out of stock

Hot Tea

$4.35

Iced Chai

$7.65

Iced Coffee

$4.68

Hot Chocolate-Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Hot Chocolate-Snickers

$6.50

Hot Cinnamon Toast Chai Tea

$7.95

Coffee & Juice

Daz Bog Coffee

$4.35

Cranberry Juice

$4.35

Apple Juice

$4.35

Tomato Juice

$4.35

Pineapple Juice

$4.35

OJ

$5.45

Fresh Squeezed

Grapefruit

$5.45Out of stock

Fresh Squeezed

Lemonade

$5.45

Fresh Squeezed

Soda

Coke

$4.13

Diet Coke

$4.13

Sprite

$4.13

Dr. Pepper

$4.13

Club Soda

$4.13

Iced Tea

$4.13

Arnold Palmer

$4.13

Splashers

Heritage Splash

$6.55

Heritage Splash - Lemonade

$6.55

Espresso Drinks (Copy)

Latte

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Maple Spice Latte

$6.50

Mocha Latte

$6.50

White Mocha Latte

$6.50

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$6.50

Oat Milk

$2.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.50

Hazelnut Latte

$6.50

Caramel Latte

$6.50

Espresso Shot

$0.95

Syrup Shot

$1.25

Almond Milk

$2.00

Specials

Burnt Ends Benny

$20.85Out of stock

Donuts

$9.95

Made to order, tossed in cinnamon sugar with a cream cheese frosting drizzle. 8 mini donuts to an order.

Carnitas Bowls

$16.95Out of stock

Scratch made pork carnitas slow roasted over night with fresh pineapple, jalapeño and cilantro. Topped with a couple eggs, green chili cheese and avocado.

Pumpkin Pancakes-Stack

$14.95

Three yummy pumpkin pancakes served with cream cheese and cinnamon syrup on side.

Pumpkin Pancakes-Side

$9.95

Two yummy pumpkin pancakes served with cream cheese and cinnamon syrup on side.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.95Out of stock

Roasted Benny

$17.95

Appetizer

Cinnamonster

Cinnamonster

$9.08

The best cinnamon roll on the planet! We’re up for the challenge.

Candied Bacon

$10.95

Our Apple Cider Bacon, dipped in a brown sugar and red pepper spicy concoction and caramelized in the oven.

Loaded HB

Loaded HB

$10.73

Yep! We said it. Just like a baked potato, only not. It’s hash browns with melted cheese, bacon & jalapeños.

Hash Brown Bites

Hash Brown Bites

$10.73

Golden, crispy and delicious balls of hash browns served with your favorite savory dipping sauce.

Morning Bites

$10.73

Warm, baked bread pudding. Bite sized and perfect to share! Five per order.

Benedict's

The Classic

The Classic

$17.55

English Muffin and poached egg topped with all natural shaved ham piled high and finished with our scratch made hollandaise sauce.

Country Benny

Country Benny

$19.75

Biscuit, hand breaded chicken fried chicken, scrambled eggs and cheese. Topped with your choice of gravy. Get in MY Belly!

Friendly Classic

$19.75

Classic Benny made with gluten friendly with Deby’s GF English muffin.

Friendly Steak

$23.05

You Had Me At Kobe Benny made gluten friendly with Deby’s GF English Muffin.

Steak Benny

$20.85

English Muffin and Poached Egg, topped with Certified Angus Skirt Steak; finished with our scratch made hollandaise sauce

Friendly Brisket

$21.95

Benny made gluten friendly with Deby’s GF English Muffin . Loaded with our premium smoked brisket topped with our scratch made hollandaise sauce.

Brisket Benny

$19.75

Our premium smoked brisket topped with our scratch made hollandaise sauce.

Bowls

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$17.55

Start with grits, pick your protein (Limit 1) and veggies, then top with any of our savory sauces, cheese and a couple of eggs cooked your way.

HB Bowl

$17.55

Start with hash browns , pick your protein (Limit 1) and veggies, then top with any of our savory sauces, cheese and a couple of eggs cooked your way.

Classic's

Avocado Toast

$15.35

Sliced challah smothered in smashed avocado topped with two eggs however you like em’. Served with hash browns.

Basic B - Cakes

Basic B - Cakes

$16.45

Two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.

Basic B - FT

$16.45

Two slices of our Challah French toast with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.

Basic B - GF Waffle

$16.45

Gluten friendly waffle with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.

Basic B - Toast

$16.45

Two slices of toast, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.

Basic B - Waffle

$16.45

One sweet crispy waffle with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.

Basic B-GF Cakes

Basic B-GF Cakes

$16.45

Two gluten friendly fluffy pancakes with your choice of sweet topping, two eggs, breakfast meat and hash browns.

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$16.45

Two monster biscuits smothered in choice of gravy, two eggs and hash browns

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.35

Egg, hash browns, locally made chorizo, or choice of meat and cheese smothered in pork green chili or hatch chile queso.

Chicken and Waffles

$20.85

Belgian waffle with chicken fried chicken smothered in your choice of jalapeño or country gravy and two eggs any style

Chicken Fried Chicken and Eggs

$18.65

Red Bird Chicken, hand dipped and fried to order, choice of gravy, two eggs and hash browns

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$20.85

Premium skirt steak (yes, you read that right), hand dipped and fried to order, jalapeño gravy or country gravy, two eggs and hash browns

Ham Steak & Eggs

$18.65

Super duper high quality ham, two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of bread

Heritage Hash

Heritage Hash

$17.55

Smoked brisket or Local Custom Corned Beef mixed with sautéed peppers, onions and potatoes. Finished with a couple eggs on top.

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$20.85

Premium skirt steak—not your typical breakfast steak, but we promise, you’ll love it—with two eggs any style, hash browns and choice of bread

The Charlie

$16.45

Thanks for the inspiration Charlie! A couple of eggs, choice of meat and cheese all between a couple slices of challah toast. Hash browns on the side

Kids

LIL B-Toast

$9.85

Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese

$9.85

Yummy grilled cheese on Challah bread with American Cheese. Comes with one side.

LIL B-French Toast

$9.85

Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and one slice of French Toast.

LIL B-GF Pancake

$9.85

Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and one Gluten Friendly pancake.

LIL B-Pancake

$9.85

Basic-B's Lil Bro. Comes with hash browns, choice of bacon or sausage, 1 egg any style and one pancake.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.85

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese and grilled to perfection. Comes with one side.

Chicken Tenders

$9.85

Hand dipped and battered Red Bird Chicken breast fried to perfection and cut into strips. Comes with one side.

Kid's Drink

$3.03

Lunch

BLTSA

BLTSA

$16.45

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and smashed avocado on challah bread. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.

Burger

Burger

$14.25

Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles served on a brioche bun. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$17.55

Red Bird Chicken, seared and topped with bacon and Swiss. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.

Hot Ham & Cheese

Hot Ham & Cheese

$16.45

Our premium ham, sliced thin and piled high, topped with melted white cheddar and cream cheese. Served on sliced challah bread. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.65

Hand dipped and breaded Red Bird chicken breast, fried and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes and pickles. Comes with HB Bites or French Fries.

Caesar Salad

$17.55

Romaine tossed in classic Caesar dressing and topped with your choice of chicken or skirt steak.

Merchandise

Coffee Mug - Medium

$13.75

Coffee Mug - Small

$11.00

Freak Daddy

$8.75

Coffee Mug - Large

$16.50

Goat Sauce - Small

$12.10

Goat Sauce - Large

$16.50

Omelette's

Omelette

$17.55

Build Your Own Start with three large eggs, beaten like they stole something, then pick your fillings and top it with sauce or not. Hash browns and choice of bread included. Limit 1 Protein per Omelette.

Keto Omelette

$18.65Out of stock

Sides

Avocado

$5.45

Bacon

$5.45

Two slices Apple Cider smoked bacon.

Biscuit & Gravy-SINGLE

$7.65

One biscuit with choice of Country or Jalapeno gravy.

Biscuit - SINGLE-PLAIN

$5.45

Challah Toast

$5.45

Two slices toasted.

Challah Toast (white)

$5.45

Two slices Challah toast.

Cottage Cheese

$5.45

Deby's GF English Muffin

$5.45

Egg -1

$2.15

Eggs-2

$4.35

English Muffin

$3.25

One toasted English Muffin.

French Fries

$5.45

French Toast

$7.65

Fresh Fruit

$5.45

Mix of fresh seasonal fruit.

Grits

$5.45

Ham Steak

$7.65

Hash Browns

$5.45

Impossible Sausage

$7.65

Two pattys of Impossible Sausage.

Pancake-1

$3.25

Pancakes

$7.65

Two pancakes topped with powdered sugar. Butter and maple syrup on side.

Salad

$6.55

Sausage Links

$5.45

Two sausage links.

Sausage Patties

$5.45

Two sausage patties.

Savory Sauce - Pint

$8.75

Savory Sauce - Quart

$16.45

Savory Sauce - Small Side

$2.15

Ham-Shaved

$5.45

Single Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.85

Skirt Steak

$14.25

Sliced Tomatoes

$5.45

Smoked Brisket

$14.25

Sourdough Toast

$5.45

Twice slices of Sourdough toast.

Sourdough Toast

$5.45

Two slices toasted.

Sweet Sauce- Pint

$8.75

Sweet Sauce- Quart

$16.45

Sweet Sauce- Small Side

$2.15

Tortilla

$2.15

One 12-inch flour tortilla.

Turkey Sausage

$5.45

Three links of Turkey Sausage.

Wheat Toast

$5.45

Two slices toasted.

Ham-Diced

$5.45

Sweet Treats

French Toast

French Toast

$15.35

Full portion of our amazing Challah bread French Toast. Choose from our list of yummy sweet toppings.

Stack Of Cakes

Stack Of Cakes

$14.25

Three of our fluffy scratch pancakes with your choice of sweet topping.

Stuffed French Toast

$16.45Out of stock

Starts with two slices our Challah bread French Toast filled with whipped mascarpone cheese and topped with fresh berries, caramel sauce, crème anglaise and whipped cream.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$14.25

One crispy sweet waffle with your choice of sweet toppings.

GF Pancakes

GF Pancakes

$16.45

Three gluten friendly pancakes with your choice of sweet toppings. All toppings are gluten friendly!

GF Waffle

GF Waffle

$16.45

One crispy, sweet gluten friendly waffle. Comes with your choice of sweet topping (all are gluten friendly!)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Family Owned Scratch Kitchen using only the finest ingredients.

Website

Location

22691 E Aurora Pkwy Unit B 8-9,, Aurora, CO 80016

Directions

