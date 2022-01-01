  • Home
  • /
  • Juneau
  • /
  • Heritage Coffee Roasting Co. - Downtown Cafe - 130 Front Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage Coffee Roasting Co. - Downtown Cafe 130 Front Street

review star

No reviews yet

130 Front Street

Juneau, AK 99801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Latte

8 oz Latte

$3.50

12 oz Latte

$4.00

16 oz Latte

$4.50

20 oz Latte

$5.25

16 oz ICED Latte

$4.50

24 oz ICED Latte

$5.75

Coffee

8 oz Coffee

$2.25

12 oz Coffee

$2.50

16 oz Coffee

$2.75

20 oz Coffee

$3.00

Americano

8 oz Americano

$2.50

12 oz Americano

$2.75

16 oz Americano

$3.25

20 oz Americano

$3.75

16 oz ICED Americano

$3.25

24 oz ICED Americano

$4.25

Mocha

8 oz Mocha

$4.00

12 oz Mocha

$4.50

16 oz Mocha

$5.00

20 oz Mocha

$5.75

16 oz ICED Mocha

$5.00

24 oz ICED Mocha

$6.25

White Mocha

8 oz White Mocha

$4.00

12 oz White Mocha

$4.50

16 oz White Mocha

$5.00

20 oz White Mocha

$5.75

16 oz ICED White Mocha

$5.00

24 oz ICED White Mocha

$6.25

Cold Brew

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.75

24 oz Cold Brew

$4.75

Breve

8 oz Breve

$4.25

12 oz Breve

$4.75

16 oz Breve

$5.25

20 oz Breve

$6.00

16 oz ICED Breve

$5.25

24 oz ICED Breve

$6.50

Shot in the Dark

8 oz Shot in the Dark

$3.00

12 oz Shot in the Dark

$3.50

16 oz Shot in the Dark

$3.75

20 oz Shot in the Dark

$4.50

Cappuccino

8 oz Cappuccino

$3.50

12 oz Cappuccino

$4.00

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.50

20 oz Cappuccino

$5.25

Tan Mocha

8 oz Tan Mocha

$4.00

12 oz Tan Mocha

$4.50

16 oz Tan Mocha

$5.00

20 oz Tan Mocha

$5.75

16 oz ICED Tan Mocha

$5.00

24 oz ICED Tan Mocha

$6.25

Cafe Au Lait

8 oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.50

12 oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

16 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

20 oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

Doppio

Doppio

$2.50

Con Panna

$2.75

Macchiato

$2.75

Chillichino

16 oz Chillichino

$5.50

24 oz Chillichino

$6.50

Jet Tea

16 oz Jet Tea Smoothie

$5.50

24 oz Jet Tea Smoothie

$6.50

Hot Tea

8 oz Hot Tea

$2.75

12 oz Hot Tea

$2.75

16 oz Hot Tea

$2.75

20 oz Hot Tea

$2.75

16 oz ICED Tea

$2.75

24 oz ICED Tea

$2.75

Red Bull Spritzer

16 oz Red Bull Spritzer

$5.00

24 oz Red Bull Spritzer

$7.25

Italian Soda

16 oz Italian Soda

$4.75

24 oz Italian Soda

$5.75

Matcha

8 oz Matcha

$4.25

12 oz Matcha

$4.75

16 oz Matcha

$5.25

20 oz Matcha

$5.75

16 oz ICED Matcha

$5.25

24 oz ICED Matcha

$6.25

Chai

8 oz Chai

$4.25

12 oz Chai

$4.75

16 oz Chai

$5.25

20 oz Chai

$5.75

16 oz ICED Chai

$5.25

24 oz ICED Chai

$6.25

Steamer

8 oz Steamer

$3.00

12 oz Steamer

$3.50

16 oz Steamer

$4.00

20 oz Steamer

$4.50

16 oz ICED Flavored Milk

$4.00

24 oz ICED Flavored Milk

$5.00

London Fog

12 oz London Fog

$4.25

16 oz London Fog

$4.75

20 oz London Fog

$5.25

16 oz ICED London Fog

$4.75

24 oz ICED London Fog

$5.75

Iced Water

Iced Water - For Here

Iced Water - To Go

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

8 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

20 oz Hot Chocolate

$5.00

16 oz ICED Chocolate Milk

$4.50

24 oz ICED Chocolate Milk

$5.50

Food

Baja Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Avocado Toast Basic

$8.00

Breakfast Melt Bacon

$13.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Bacon Mushroom Burrito

$9.50

Avocado Toast Deluxe

$9.00

Breakfast Melt Sausage

$13.00

Heritage Turkey Club

$13.00

Potato Burrito

$8.50

Potato Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Chimayo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Sauce

$0.50

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Portobello Panini

$12.00

Side of Tots

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.00

Red Bull

8 oz Red Bull

$3.00

16 oz Red Bull

$4.50

20 oz Red Bull

$5.00

8 oz Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.25

Vitamin Water Power C

$3.00

Vitamin Water Essential

$3.00

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca Cola

$3.00

Tea

Honest Tea Lemonade

$3.00

Honest Tea Honey Green

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Heritage Coffee Roasting Company! Our Downtown Cafe serves hot and cold espresso drinks, spritzers, smoothies, and a variety of baked goods and snacks.

Location

130 Front Street, Juneau, AK 99801

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sacred Grounds Cafe
orange star4.4 • 84
320 W Willoughby Ave Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds Cafe - Sealaska Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
320 W. Willoughby Ave., Suite 300 Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds Cafe - Hospital Drive
orange star4.4 • 84
3260 Hospital Drive Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Heritage Coffee Roasting Co. - Glacier Cafe - 9112 Mendenhall Mall Road
orange starNo Reviews
9112 Mendenhall Mall Road Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Timberline Bar & Grill - -490 South Franklin
orange starNo Reviews
-490 South Franklin Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Heritage Coffee Roasting Co. - Roastery & Corp - 538 W. Willoughby Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
538 W. Willoughby Avenue Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Juneau

Sacred Grounds Cafe - Hospital Drive
orange star4.4 • 84
3260 Hospital Drive Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds Cafe
orange star4.4 • 84
320 W Willoughby Ave Juneau, AK 99801
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Juneau
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston