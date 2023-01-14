Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage Eats

3824 Bel Aire Plz,

Napa, CA 94558

#12 Coastal Shrimp Bowl
Custom Rice/Salad Bowl
The O.G. Dirty Fry

Destination MOROCCO - limited time offer

Lamb Tagine

Lamb Tagine

$16.75

Braised lamb, carrot, potato and apricot served over rice with grilled bell peppers & onions, couscous salad, cilantro, and slivered almonds. Inspired by the flavors and styles of Morocco: our Lamb Tagine is great on a cold day and adds a touch of comfort to any meal!

CousCous Salad - Side

CousCous Salad - Side

$5.09

Refreshing blend of tender CousCous, apricot, bell pepper, and parsley tossed in a light vinaigrette.

Pomegranate Lemonade

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.73

Winter Soups

NEW Lobster Chowder (Napa Valley Lobster Co.)

NEW Lobster Chowder (Napa Valley Lobster Co.)

$14.18

Rich & Creamy soup packed with lobster meat, potato, corn, and fresh herbs!

NEW Creamy Tomato Soup w/ Sourdough Grilled Cheese

NEW Creamy Tomato Soup w/ Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$13.13

Creamy Tomato soup served with a cheesy sourdough grilled cheese sandwich.

Papa K Burger

Papa K Burger

Papa K Burger

$13.60

Housemade burger topped with roasted pork belly, cheese skirt, tomato, red onion, shredded romaine and Boom sauce. Served nestled in Papa's favorite potato bun.

Salad & Rice Bowls

#12 Coastal Shrimp Bowl

#12 Coastal Shrimp Bowl

$14.44

Grilled Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Corn, Creamy Cilantro

#13 Carribean Chicken Bowl (Spicy)

#13 Carribean Chicken Bowl (Spicy)

$13.91

Spicy Jerk Chicken, Pineapple Jicama Slaw, Corn, Cucumber, Creamy Cilantro

#14 Southwest Pork Bowl

#14 Southwest Pork Bowl

$13.91

Braised Pork, Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cilantro, Lime Crema

#15 Vegan Tofu Bowl

#15 Vegan Tofu Bowl

$13.13

Grilled Tofu, Peppers & Onions, Quinoa Tabbouleh, Cucumber, Edamame, Lemon Tahinin, Hummus

#16 Thai Pork Bowl

#16 Thai Pork Bowl

$14.18

Lemongrass Pork, Kimchi, Slaw, Peppers & Onions, Carrots & Daikon, Creamy Cilantro

#17 Texas Steak Bowl

#17 Texas Steak Bowl

$14.44

Cowboy Steak, Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Slaw, Creamy Cilantro

#18 Mideast Falafel Bowl

#18 Mideast Falafel Bowl

$13.13

Housemade Falafel, Quinoa, Cucumber, Cilantro, Slaw, Lemon Tahini, Hummus

#19 Tikka Sunrise Bowl

#19 Tikka Sunrise Bowl

$13.91

Chicken Tikka Masala, Peppers & Onions, Slaw, Cucumber Yogurt

Lamb Tagine

Lamb Tagine

$16.75

Braised lamb, carrot, potato and apricot served over rice with grilled bell peppers & onions, couscous salad, cilantro, and slivered almonds. Inspired by the flavors and styles of Morocco: our Lamb Tagine is great on a cold day and adds a touch of comfort to any meal!

Tacos

#1 Spicy Jerk Chicken Tacos

#1 Spicy Jerk Chicken Tacos

$13.60

Jerk Chicken, 3 Blue Corn Tortillas, Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cilantro, Pineapple Habanero

#2 Baja Shrimp Tacos

#2 Baja Shrimp Tacos

$13.60

Grilled shrimp skewers, 3 Blue Corn Tortillas, Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cilantro, Lime Crema

#3 Carnitas Pork Tacos

#3 Carnitas Pork Tacos

$13.60

Carnitas Pork,3 Blue Corn Tortillas, Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Corn, Cilantro, Lime Crema

Wraps

#4 Cowboy Steak Wrap

#4 Cowboy Steak Wrap

$13.39

Grilled Steak, White Rice, Peppers & Onions, Pico de Gallo, Greens, Chipotle ranch, BBQ Sauce.

#5 Mediterranean Falafel Wrap

#5 Mediterranean Falafel Wrap

$12.07

Housemade Falafel, Greens, Quinoa Tabbouleh, Slaw, Cucumber, Lemon Tahini, Tzatziki.

#6 Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap

#6 Chicken Tikka Masala Wrap

$13.39

Chicken Tikka Masala, Yellow Rice, Peppers & Onions, Slaw, Greens, Cucumber Yogurt

Sandwich

#7 Heritage Steak Sandwich

#7 Heritage Steak Sandwich

$13.13

Cowboy Steak, Crunchy Slaw, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ Sauce

#8 Banh Mi Sandwich

#8 Banh Mi Sandwich

$13.39

Lemongrass Pork, Greens, Carrots & Daikon, Cucumber, Cilantro, Creamy Cilantro, Boom Sauce

#9 Pulled Pork Sandwich

#9 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.13

Pulled Pork, Crunchy Slaw, Shredded Cheese, Pico de Gallo, BBQ Sauce

Papa K Burger

Papa K Burger

$13.60

Housemade burger topped with roasted pork belly, cheese skirt, tomato, red onion, shredded romaine and Boom sauce. Served nestled in Papa's favorite potato bun.

Steamed Bao Buns

#10 Jamaican Chicken Bao Buns (Spicy)

#10 Jamaican Chicken Bao Buns (Spicy)

$14.18

Jerk Chicken, Slaw, Asian Pickled Veggies, Carrots & Daikon Radish, Pineapple Habanero

#11 Lemongrass Pork Bao Buns (Spicy)

#11 Lemongrass Pork Bao Buns (Spicy)

$14.18

Lemongrass Pork, Slaw, Asian Pickled Veggies, Carrots & Daikon Radish, Aji Verde

#20 Seared Pork Belly Bao Buns

#20 Seared Pork Belly Bao Buns

$15.23

Sweet Chinese Steam Buns served with our own House-Cured Seared Pork Belly, Crispy Cabbage Slaw, Asian Pickled Vegetables, Cilantro, and Sweet Gochujang Chili Glaze.

Dirty Fries

The O.G. Dirty Fry

The O.G. Dirty Fry

$12.55

Waffle Fries, Shredded Carnitas Pork, Cheese, Cilantro, Boom Sauce

The Spicy Marley

The Spicy Marley

$12.55

Waffle Fries, Spicy Jerk Chicken, Cheese, Pineapple Habanero, Boom Sauce, Cilantro

The Thai Fry

The Thai Fry

$12.55

Waffle Fries, Lemongrass Pork, Carrot & Daikon, Cheese, Cilantro, Aji Verde, Boom Sauce

The Dirty Cowboy

The Dirty Cowboy

$12.55

Waffle Fries, Cowboy Steak, Cheese, Peppers & Onions, Cilantro, Boom Sauce

Custom Built Eats

Custom Bao Buns

Custom Bao Buns

$14.44

Sweet Chinese Sweet Bao Buns served with your choice of Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and Garnishes

Custom Rice/Salad Bowl

Custom Rice/Salad Bowl

$14.44

Your Choice of Base, Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and Garnishes.

Custom Sandwich

Custom Sandwich

$13.39

NorCal Dutch Crunch Roll topped with your choice of Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and Garnishes.

Custom Tacos

Custom Tacos

$13.60

3 Blue Corn Tortilla with your choice of Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and Garnishes.

Custom Wrap

Custom Wrap

$13.39

Flour Tortilla Filled with your choice of Protein, Toppings, Sauce, and garnishes

Sides

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$5.09

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.09
Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

Sweet Chili Brussels Sprouts

$7.61

Fried Brussels Sprouts, lightly seasoned and tossed in a sweet chili glaze.

Falafel & Hummus

Falafel & Hummus

$5.78

Side of our housemade Falafel (4) served with Garlic Hummus sauce.

CousCous Salad - Side

CousCous Salad - Side

$5.09

Refreshing blend of tender CousCous, apricot, bell pepper, and parsley tossed in a light vinaigrette.

NEW Lobster Chowder (Napa Valley Lobster Co.)

NEW Lobster Chowder (Napa Valley Lobster Co.)

$14.18

Rich & Creamy soup packed with lobster meat, potato, corn, and fresh herbs!

NEW Creamy Tomato Soup w/ Sourdough Grilled Cheese

NEW Creamy Tomato Soup w/ Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$13.13

Creamy Tomato soup served with a cheesy sourdough grilled cheese sandwich.

All Day Dessert

Cinnamon Churros w/ Chocolate Sauce

Cinnamon Churros w/ Chocolate Sauce

$6.25

Fried Cinnamon Churros with housemade Chocolate dipping sauce

Donut Ice Cream Sando

Donut Ice Cream Sando

$6.25Out of stock

Buttercream Bakery donut filled with our current flavors of housemade soft serve, combined together to form an ice cream sandwich like you've never experienced!!

NEW Peppermint Soft Serve

NEW Peppermint Soft Serve

$6.04

Housemade soft serve comes with a mini stroop waffle cookie! Order will be made upon arrival.

NEW Twist Soft Serve (Vanilla Bean & Peppermint)

NEW Twist Soft Serve (Vanilla Bean & Peppermint)

$6.04

Housemade soft serve comes with a mini stroop waffle cookie! Order will be made upon arrival.

NEW Vanilla Bean Soft Serve

NEW Vanilla Bean Soft Serve

$6.04

Housemade soft serve comes with a mini stroop waffle cookie! Order will be made upon arrival.

Root Beer Float (20 oz)

Root Beer Float (20 oz)

$7.30

Our take on a classic. Homemade Vanilla Bean soft serve combined with Boylan's Cane Sugar Root Beer. Use a straw or spoon. It's your call.

Kids Eats

Grilled Cheese (ages 12 and under)

Grilled Cheese (ages 12 and under)

$7.35

Cheddar cheese on white Texas Toast bread. Comes with a side and a drink.

Kid's Rice Bowl (ages 12 and under)

Kid's Rice Bowl (ages 12 and under)

$7.35

Choice of meat, toppings, and sauce. Choose from Plain White Rice or Yellow Turmeric Rice (under toppings). Comes with a side and a drink.

Kid's Taco (ages 12 and under)

Kid's Taco (ages 12 and under)

$7.35

Single taco on El Molino Blue Corn Tortilla. Choice of meat, toppings, and sauce. Comes with a side and a drink.

Kids Bao Bun (ages 12 and under)

Kids Bao Bun (ages 12 and under)

$7.35

Single Steamed Bao Bun. Choice of meat, toppings, and sauce. Comes with a side and a drink.

Quesadilla (ages 12 and under)

Quesadilla (ages 12 and under)

$7.35

Cheddar cheese on flour tortilla. Comes with a side and a drink.

House-made Drinks & Boba (ONLINE)

Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$4.73
Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$5.20
Horchata

Horchata

$4.73
Matcha Green Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.20
Pomegranate lemonade

Pomegranate lemonade

$4.73
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.20
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.73
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.20

Unsweetened Black Iced Tea

$3.10

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (ONLINE)

1/2 Liter San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)

$3.94

Bottled Water (500ml)

$3.94

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.94

Cock 'N Bull Ginger Beer

$4.46Out of stock

Coconut Water

$4.99

Diet Coke (20oz Bottle)

$3.94

Mexican Coke

$4.46

Mexican Sprite

$4.46

San Pelligrino - Blood Orange

$3.94

San Pelligrino - Lemon

$3.94

Soul Fixx Kombucha - Guava Cardamom

$5.20

Local 'Chef Inspired' Kombucha from Healdsburg.

Soul Fixx Kombucha - Ginger Hibiscus

$5.20

Local 'Chef Inspired' Kombucha from Healdsburg.

Yerba Mate - EnlightenMint

$4.99

Yerba Mate - Revel Berry

$4.99

Wine & Beer (ONLINE)

BEER - Bear Republic Racer 5 IPA - 12oz

$5.51

BEER - Pacifico Clara - 12oz

$5.51
BEER - Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA - 12oz

BEER - Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA - 12oz

$5.51

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

BEER - North Coast Scrimshaw Pale Ale - 12oz

BEER - North Coast Scrimshaw Pale Ale - 12oz

$5.51

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

BEER - Taco Truck Lager - 12oz

BEER - Taco Truck Lager - 12oz

$5.51

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

BEER - Drakes 1500 Pale Ale

BEER - Drakes 1500 Pale Ale

$5.51

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

CIDER - Aces Guava Cider - 12oz

CIDER - Aces Guava Cider - 12oz

$6.30

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

Monkey Wrench Hard Seltzer - Blood Orange

Monkey Wrench Hard Seltzer - Blood Orange

$7.30

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

Monkey Wrench Hard Seltzer - Ranch Water

Monkey Wrench Hard Seltzer - Ranch Water

$7.30

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

WINE - Honig Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml

WINE - Honig Sauvignon Blanc - 750ml

$42.00

Proof of age required. Inventory subject to change.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3824 Bel Aire Plz,, Napa, CA 94558

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

