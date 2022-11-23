Heritage Kitchen imageView gallery

Heritage Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

225 Earl Garret

Kerrville, TX 78028

Order Again

Starters

Goat Cheese Fondue

$12.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Roasted Brussels

$8.00

Roasted Garlic Poblano Hummus

$7.00

Texas Local Board

$14.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Kids Meal

$6.00

Grilled Cheese With Soup

$12.00

Bacon Grilled Cheese W\ Soup

$13.00

Bowl Chili W Cornbread

$11.00

From the Garden

Chicken Avocado Caeser

$13.00

Quinoa Grain Bowl

$13.00

Napa Kale Salad

$13.00

Steak and Feta Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Harvest Grain Bowl

$13.00

Sandwiches + Burgers

Bourbon Blues Burger

$13.00

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Tomato Jam

$12.00

Jalapeno Jam Burger

$13.00

Miso Glazed Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Prime French Dip

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet And Spicy Thai Burger

$13.00

Fish Sandwich Feature

$13.00

Roasted Poblano Chicken Melt

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Quiche

$13.00

Mussels & Chorizo

$12.00

Steak Frites

$16.00

Side Of Fries

$4.00

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Bowl Of Chili

$9.00

Cup Of Chili

$6.00

Shrimp Etouffe

$14.00

Pot Roast

$14.00

Pork Loin

$18.00

Flatbread + Pasta

Cajun White Wine Mac + Cheese

$13.00

Figs + Prosciutto Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp + Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Southwest Steak Flatbread

$13.00

White Wine Mac + Cheese

$13.00

Shrimp Poblano Pasta

$16.00

Roasted Poblano Cream Pasta

$13.00

Quiche

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Starters

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Goat Cheese Fondue

$12.00

Roasted Brussels

$8.00

Roasted Garlic Poblano Hummus

$7.00

Texas Local Board

$14.00

Mussels + Chorizo

$14.00

Cup Of Soup

$5.00

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

Flatbreads + Pastas

Figs + Prosciutto Flatbread

$13.00

Shrimp + Bacon Flatbread

$13.00

Southwest Steak Flatbread

$13.00

White Wine Mac + Cheese

$13.00

Cajun White Wine Mac + Cheese

$13.00

Shrimp Scampi

$17.00

Roasted Poblano Penne

$12.00

Roasted Pablano Penne With Wine

$17.00

Seafood Etouffee

$14.00

Sea Food Trio

$22.00

From the Garden

Chicken Avocado Caesar

$13.00

Quinoa Grain Bowl

$13.00

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Steak and Feta Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Harvest Grain Bowl

$13.00

From the Ranch

Bistro Filet

$35.00

NY Strip

$24.00

Pork Loin

$18.00

Ribeye

$33.00

NY Strip Special

$28.00

Ribeye Special

$33.00

Surf & Turf Ribeye

$26.00

Surf And Turf Scallops

$22.00Out of stock

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Braised Roast

$14.00

From the Water

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Scallops + Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

Seared Salmon

$20.00

Shrimp + Grits

$14.00

Scallop Special

$20.00

Pistachio Crusted Trout

$20.00

Sandwiches + Burgers

Bourbon Blues Burger

$13.00

Classic Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Tomato Jam

$12.00

Jalapeno Jam Burger

$13.00

Miso Glazed Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet + Spicy Thai Burger

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Crispy Tomato Jam

$12.00

Roasted Poblano Chicken Melt

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Sides

Soup And Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Risotto

$8.00

Grits

$4.00

Roasted Garlic &Rosemary Potato Mash

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach w/ White Wine & Parmesan

$6.00

Side Of Fries

$6.00

Bowl Of Chili

$12.00

Cup Of Chili

$6.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake With Coconut

$7.00

Hill Country Pecan Cake

$7.00

Whole Cake

$40.00

Scoop Of Ice Cream

$1.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Ice Cream Float

$5.00

Pumpkin Creme Brulee

$7.00

N/A Bev

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Dublin Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Mimosa

$2.00

Red

Becker Cab Glass

$10.00

Becker Cab Bottle

$30.00

1836 Glass

$21.00

1836 Bottle

$60.00

Turtle Creek Glass

$17.00

Turtle Creek Bottle

$40.00

Becker Tempranillo Glass

$12.00

Becker Tempranillo Bottle

$36.00

Corking Fee

$10.00

Texas Reserve Glass

$22.00

Texas Reserve Bottle

$62.00

Freedom Glass

$19.00

Freedom Bottle

$58.00

White

Becker Viognier Reserve Glass

$12.00

Becker Viognier Reserve Bottle

$36.00

Becker Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Becker Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00

Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Champagne Glass

$4.00

Prosecco Glass

$7.00

Prosecco Bottle

$25.00

Becker Moscato Glass

$9.00

Becker Moscato Bottle

$27.00

Becker Sauv Blanc Glass

$9.00

Becker Sauv Blanc Bottle

$27.00

Rose

Becker Rose Glass

$9.00

Becker Rose

$27.00

Bottles

Ziegenbock

$4.00

Love Street

$4.00

Firemans 4 Ale

$4.00

Hopadillo

$4.00

Altstadt

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Michelob

$3.00

Mimosas

Glass

$3.00

Craft

$10.00

Unlimited By The Person

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

225 Earl Garret, Kerrville, TX 78028

Directions

Gallery
Heritage Kitchen image

