Heritage Smokehouse

5800 York Rd

Baltimore, MD 21212

Baked Mac & Cheese
Pulled Pork
Pork Spare Ribs

Smoked Meats (To-Go)

Beef Brisket

$16.00+Out of stock

Chicken Legs and Thighs

$12.00

2 Legs and 2 Thighs per order

Kasekrainer

$10.00

Austrian pork sausage filled with cheddar cheese

Kielbasa

$10.00

Pork Spare Ribs

$20.00+

Pulled Pork

$12.00+

Weisswurst

$10.00

The Ron Swanson

$80.00

"You had me at 'Meat Tornado.' " All the meats. No sides. Brisket, Pulled Pork, Pork Spare Ribs, Chicken Legs & Thighs, Pork Belly Kasekrainer, Weisswurst, Kielbasa "Fish meat is practically a vegetable."

Sides (To-Go)

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00+

vegetarian

Braised Green Beans

$10.00+

Creamy Coleslaw

$10.00+

(vegetarian)

Green Chili Pintos

$10.00+

Contains meat

Honey Butter Yeast Roll

$1.00

Mashed Sweet Potatoes

$10.00+

Pecan butter

Potato Salad

$10.00+

(vegetarian)

Spicy Pickles

$0.50

Plates

Brisket Empanada

$10.00

Jalapeno rico sauce (1 per order)

Finocchiona Plate

$12.00

Just salami...

Fried Smoked Potatoes

$10.00

Parsley sauce

Roasted Kabocha Pumpkin

$16.00

Crispy pork belly, smoked maitake mushrooms, parsley, celery leaves, porchetta spice

Shaved Beef Tendon Salad

$14.00

Chili oil, pickled watermelon rind, herbs

Smoked Brisket & Pine Mushroom Stew

$24.00

Carrots, onions celery, mashed potatoes

Smoked Catfish & Shrimp

$20.00

Crab sauce, fermented fennel, celery, kale, popcorn rice

Smoked Wings

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese, the usual (6 per order)

Sandwiches (served with sides of coleslaw and spicy pickles & onions)

Served with coleslaw, spicy pickles & onions on the side

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Served on a pullman bun, with a side of coleslaw, tiger sauce, spicy pickles & onions.

Ham & Smoked Colby Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Apple-pecan mostarda Served with coleslaw, spicy pickles & onions

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Served on a pullman bun, with a side of coleslaw, spicy pickles & onions.

Desserts

Finn's Favorite

$9.00

Chocolate cake, chocolate icing

Old Fashioned Banana Pudding

$9.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

Chocolate sauce, toffee covered pretzels

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

5800 York Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212

