Heritage 903 Ne 5 Th Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Contemporary kitchen offering specialty pizzas & colorful salads, plus beer & cocktails. Come in and enjoy!
Location
903 Ne 5 Th Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33304
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Charlie St Flowers & Coffee - 1251 NE 9th Ave Ft. Lauderdale
No Reviews
1251 Northeast 9th Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland Park
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant