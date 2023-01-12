Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heritage 903 Ne 5 Th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

903 Ne 5 Th Ave

Oakland Park, FL 33304

Antipasti

Black Mushroom Arancini

$16.00

rice, wild mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, provoleta, parmigiana + smoked garlic aioli

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

fried eggplant, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella

Meatballs

$22.00

wagyu + pork meatballs, marinara sauce, whipped ricotta

Sweet Long Pepper

$20.00

stuffed with wagyu beef, fontina, provolone, peas + rice, topped with seasoned breadcrumbs

Insalate

Italian Chopped Salad

$19.00

chopped romaine, radicchio + iceberg, red onion, cherry tomatoes, chickpeas, provolone, salami, mortadella, pepperoncini, with lemon oregano vinaigrette

Red Butter + Microgreens Salad

$16.00

baby red butter lettuce, micro greens, toasted hazelnuts, pecorino romano, olive oil + orange vinegar

Pizza

The Bronx Pizza

$19.00

traditional New York style cheese pie

The Brooklyn Pizza

$22.00

traditional New York style cheese pie + cupping pepperoni

Fresh Tomato Pizza

$20.00

mozzarella fresh tomato sauce, olive oil, basil + grated parmigiano-reggiano

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

fresh tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, basil + grated parmigiano-reggiano

Caprese

$23.00

marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, proveleta, basil + balsamic glaze drizzle

Alla Vodka Pizza

$22.00

marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, proveleta, basil + balsamic glaze drizzle

Soppressata Pizza

$23.00

fresh tomato sauce, soppressata, fresh mozzarella, red chili flakes + drizzled with chili honey

Sausage + Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$24.00

sautéed broccoli rabe, fresh mozzarella + auricchio provolone

Meatball Pizza

$24.00

tomato sauce, wagyu meatball, whipped ricotta, fresh mozzarella + provoleta

Patate Pizza

$23.00

whipped potatoes, ricotta, cheddar cheese, provolone, smoked pancetta, fresh mozzarella + chive roots

Melazane Pizza

$24.00

grilled eggplant, caramelized onions, fresh mozzarella, provoleta, whipped ricotta + basil

Funghi Pizza

$24.00

wild mushrooms, mushroom crème, telleggio, proveleta, fontina, fresh basil + truffle oil

Squash Blossom + Cold Burrata Pizza

$24.00

hand crushed tomatoes, squash blossoms, cold pulled burrata, olive oil + basil

Cippole + Prosciutto Pizza

$24.00

caramelized onions, charred onion puree, prosciutto, fontina + radicchio

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Vero Water

$1.00

Espresso

$6.00

Double Espresso

$8.00

Macchiato

$7.00

Cappuccino

$8.00

Americano

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Contemporary kitchen offering specialty pizzas & colorful salads, plus beer & cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

903 Ne 5 Th Ave, Oakland Park, FL 33304

Directions

