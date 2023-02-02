Heritage Grand Bakery
8 West 40th Street
New York, NY 10018
Hot Coffee
Heritage Drip Coffee
Our own Heritage coffee House blend made with different coffee blends from Brazil, Colombia and Central America. Our current seasonal Roast is vibrant and comfort, from the Mapendo Co-op in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Pour Over
Single Origin Coffee brewed manually per order. Heritage is offering 3 different types of single origin at the moment: 1. Mapendo Fair Trade Organic from Democratic Republic of Congo Tangerine, Caramel, Comfort Spice, Baked Apple flavors 2. Finca Bernina Red Honey Geisha from Costa Rica Guava, Honeysuckle, Strawberry, Papaya, Blueberry flavors 3. Halo Hartume Washing Station from Ethipia Yirgacheffe Lavender, Bergamot, Grapefruit, Earl Grey flavors
Espresso
Double shot of Espresso made with coffee blends from Brazil, Peru, Nicaragua & Ethiopia
Red-Eye
Double shot of Espresso poured over Heritage Drip Coffee Blend
Americano
Double shot of Espresso poured over hot water
Café Au Lait
Heritage Drip Coffee blend served with warm milk
Latte
Double shot of Espresso poured over steamed milk
Cappuccino
Double shot of Espresso topped with milk foam
Macchiato
Double shot of Espresso topped with a dash of milk foam
Cortado
The small latte! Double shot of Espresso poured over an equal amount of steam milk.
Mocha
Double shot of Espresso poured over house made hot chocolate
Hot Chocolate
House Made hot chocolate
Cold Coffee
Iced Espresso
Double shot of espresso poured over ice
Iced Americano
Double shot of espresso poured over water served on ice
Iced Red-Eye
Double shot of espresso poured over Heritage coffee blend served on ice
Cold Brew
Cold brew coffee
Iced Latte
Double shot of espresso poured over cold milk
Iced Mocha
Double shot of espresso poured over iced chocolate
Iced Macchiato
Double shot of espresso with a dash of milk poured over ice
Iced Cortado
Iced Hot Chocolate
House made Chocolate poured over ice
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Lightly sweetened and spiced chai with notes of cloves, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon & black pepper
Dianhong Black Tea
Classic black tea from China (also called red tea) Tasty and Honey Sweet
Babao Cha Tea
Organic green tea served with Jujube, Goji, Longan, Dried Grape, Walnut, Hawthorn, and Crystal Sugar. Very flavorful and fruity tea. The level of sugar can be modified if requested.
Chamomile Herbal Tea
Infusion of chamomile flowers
English Breakfast Tea
Blend of various black teas: Assam, Ceylon, Kenyan and Keenum
Matcha Tea Latte
Made with organic matcha powder and milk
Tieguanyin Oolong Tea
Oolong tea from China. The lightest of the dark teas. Natural Orchid Fragrance.
Longjing Green Tea
Organic green tea from China. Flower Fragrance, Fresh Taste.
Lemon Verbena Tea
Infusion of lemon verbena plant
Earl Grey Tea
Classic English Tea: blend of various black teas: Keenum mainly, flavored with Bergamot oil.
Turmeric Ginger Latte
Calming spiced latte made with tumeric, ginger, black pepper & cinnamon. Non caffeinated.
White Peony Tea
White Tea from China. Sweet Taste with flower fragrance, amber color.
Mandarin Pu'erh Tea
Aged Pu’Erh tea wrapped by fresh dried mandarin (lemony taste). Surprising and delicate citrusy flavor.
Fresh Mint Infusion
Infusion of fresh mint
Jasmine Tea
Organic green Jasmine tea from China. Chestnut smell with light flower fragrance.
Cold Tea
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Lightly sweetened & spiced chai with notes of cloves, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon & black pepper
Iced Dianhong Black Tea
Tasty and Honey Sweet
Iced Babao Cha Tea
Blend of Jujube, Goji, Longan, Organic Green tea, Dried Grape, Walnut, Hawthorn, Crystal Sugar
Iced Chamomile Tea
Infusion of chamomile flowers
Iced English Breakfast Tea
Blend of various black teas: Assam, Ceylon, Kenyan and Keenum
Iced Matcha Tea Latte
Made with matcha powder and milk
Iced Tieguanyin Oolong Tea
Natural Orchid Fragrance
Iced Mandarin Pu'erh Tea
Aged Pu’Erh tea wrapped by fresh dried mandarin (lemony taste)
Iced Lemon Verbena Tea
Infusion of lemon verbena plant
Iced Earl Grey Tea
Blend of various black teas: Keenum mainly, flavored with oil of Bergamot
Iced Turmeric Tea Latte
Calming spiced latte made with tumeric, ginger, black pepper & cinnamon
Iced Longjing Green Tea
Flower Fragrance, Fresh Taste
Iced White Peony Tea
Sweet Taste with flower fragrance, amber color
Iced Fresh Mint Infusion
Infusion of fresh mint
Iced Jasmine Tea
Chestnut smell with light flower fragrance
Soda & Juices
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Avocado Smoothie Cold Pressed Juice
12 fl-oz. Made with apple, celery, cucumber, banana, avocado, spinach, lemon, kale, spirulina & matcha.
Beet Ginger Cold Pressed Juice
12 fl-oz. Made with apple lemon, ginger & beet.
Wellness Cold Pressed Juice Shot
2 fl-oz. Made with ginger, lemon & cayenne.
Probiotic Cold Pressed Juice Shot
2 fl-oz. Made with apple, red cabbage, lemon, ginger & cultures.
Sweet Citrus Cold Pressed Juice
12 fl-oz. Made with apple, pineapple, lemon & mint.
Watermelon Mint Nixie
Watermelon and Mint sparkling water, Zero calories, Organic
Lime Ginger Nixie
Lime and Ginger sparkling water, zero calorie, organic
Raspberry Rose Poppi
Raspberry and Rose probiotic soda
Strawberry Lemon Poppi
Strawberry and Lemon probiotic soda
Origin Still Water
16.9 fl-oz.
Origin Sparkling Water
16.9 fl-oz.
Orange Juice
8 fl-oz.
Apple Juice
12 fl-oz.
Lemonade
House made fresh lemonade with agave
Bread
Baguette
Traditional French Bread
Olive Ciabatta
Ciabatta bread filled with Kalamata olives and Castelvetrano olives.
Tourte Batard
Sourdough Bread
Whole Wheat
Whole Wheat bread made with whole wheat flour, and Rye flour.
Spelt Bread
Ancient Grains bread! Spelt bread made with 100% Spelt flour exclusively milled on site.
Seeded Baguette
Traditional baguette dough mixed with a mix of seeds: sesame, black sesame, poppy seeds, oat, pumpkin seeds.
Rosemary Ciabatta
Classic Ciabatta mixed with fresh Rosemary.
Seeded Boule
Sourdough Bread mixed with seeds: sesame, black sesame, caraway seeds, poppy seeds.
Walnut Raisin
Sourdough bread mixed with Walnuts and Californian Dark Raisins.
Einkorn Bread
Plain Ciabatta
Cheese Bread
Focaccia Slice
Heirloom Baguette
Challah Bread
Olive Roll
Cheese Roll
Turmeric Bread
Plain Challah Roll
Sesame Challah Roll
Everything Challah Roll
Epi
Seeded Epi
Seeded Challah
Viennoiseries
Croissant
Buttery Flaky Pastry, a French favorite!
Almond Croissant
Classic croissant filled with almond cream and topped with silvered almonds
Vanilla Cruffin
When the croissant meets the muffin! Croissant dough shaped as a muffin and filled with vanilla pastry cream.
Brioche
Traditional plain brioche.
Kouign Amann
Caramelized Croissant, crunchy outside, buttery crumb
Pain au Chocolat
Buttery, Flaky pastry filled with 2 chocolate batons. A twist on the traditional croissant!
Almond Pain au Chocolat
Classic croissant filled with almond cream and chocolate, topped with silvered almonds
Cinnamon Roll
Classic cinnamon roll topped with sugar glaze
Pistachio Cruffin
When the croissant meets the muffin! Croissant dough shaped as a muffin and filled with pistachio pastry cream
Pistachio Honey Croissant
Classic croissant filled with pistachio paste and almond cream and a touch of honey. Mediterranean twist on the classics!
Ham and Gruyère Croissant
Traditional croissant filled with Paris ham, Gruyere cheese, and creamy Bechamel sauce.
Plie au Chocolat
Croissant dough folded and filled with vanilla pastry cream and dark chocolate chips
Dark Chocolate Cruffin
When the croissant meets the muffin! Croissant dough shaped as a muffin and filled with chocolate pastry cream
Raspberry Lemon Danish
Croissant dough filled with lemon curd and fresh raspberries.
Sugar Brioche
Brioche topped with pearl sugar
Kugelhopf
Plain brioche filled with golden raisins dipped in sugar
Chocolate Chip Viennoise
Milk bread filled with dark chocolate chips
Apple Tart
Classic apple tart made with puff pastry, fresh apple compote topped with sliced granny smith apples & a dash of cinnamon
Cookies & Baked Goods
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Classic Chocolate Chips & Walnut Cookie
Lemon Pound Cake
Classic lemon pound cake
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry muffin topped with streusel cookie
Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
VEGAN cookie made with almond flour, coconut oil, and chocolate chips
Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
VEGAN cookie made with almond flour, coconut oil, oatmeal & golden raisins
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Lemon and poppy muffin topped with streusel cookie
Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie
Intense Dark Chocolate Cookie with a pinch of Salt
Orange & Dark Chocolate Pound Cake
Classic chocolate and orange pound cake
Fudge Brownie
American Classic made with walnuts, very chocolatey.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Oatmeal cookie made with golden raisins
Vanilla Pound Cake
Classic Vanilla pound cake
Canele
Caramelized vanilla custard pastry, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, touch of Rhum.
Cookies & Baked Goods - Minis
Mini Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie Bag
Classic Chocolate Chips & Walnut Cookies. Bag of 6 Minis
Mini Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bag
Oatmeal cookie made with golden raisins. Bag of 6 Minis
Mini Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bag
Intense Dark Chocolate Cookie with a pinch of Salt. Bag of 6 Minis
Mini Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bag
VEGAN cookie made with almond flour, coconut oil, and chocolate chips. Bag of 6 Minis
Mini Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bag
VGN cookie made with almond flour and coconut oil, very soft and flavorful. Bag of 6 Minis
Vanilla Madeleine Bag
Small French cake, soft and buttery texture, glazed and filled with vanilla cream. Bag of 3 Madeleines
Lemon Madeleine Bag
Small French cake, soft & buttery texture, glazed and filled with lemon cream. Bag of 3 Madeleines
Praline Madeleine Bag
Small French cake, soft & buttery texture, glazed and filled with praline cream. Bag of 3 Madeleines
Mini Fudge Brownie Bag
American Classic made with walnuts, very chocolatey. Bag of 6 Minis.
Cake/Patisserie
Chocolate Decadence
Masterpiece of dark chocolate layers with dark chocolate ganache, dark chocolate mousse and praline, topped with dark chocolate glaze and gold leaf
Chocolate Éclair
French pâte à choux filled with chocolate cream and glazed with chocolate
Vanilla Éclair
French pâte à choux filled with vanilla pastry cream and topped with vanilla glaze
Darjeeling Tea Tart
Tart shell filled with darjeeling ganache & darjeeling soaked lady fingers, topped with darjeeling chantilly, whipped cream & a darjeeling praline brittle
Ispahan
Large Rose, raspberry macaron filled with rose buttercream and chopped Lychee topped with fresh raspberries and rose petal
Lemon Meringue Tart
Tart shell filled with lemon marmalade & lemon cream topped with meringue & candied lemons
Vanilla Millefeuille
Layers of carameliozed puff pastry & vanilla pastry cream
Montebello
Pistachio almond hazelnut cake topped with pistachio mousse, fresh raspberries and chopped pistachios
Orange Passionfruit Cheesecake
Graham Cracker Crust, Passion fruit Cheesecake, Cream Cheese mousse, Orange Marmalade
Paris Brest
Wheel shaped French Choux pastry filled with praline paste, vanilla cream & crushed caramelized hazelnuts
Praline Bliss
Napolean like layers of hazelnut dacquoise, crispy praline, milk chocolate ganache, milk chcolate Chantilly and milk chocolate sheets
Snickers Tart
Like a Snickers! Sweet dough filled with soft caramel, milk chocolate ganache, and salted peanuts topped with dark chocolate and gold dust
G&G Breakfast
Raspberry Rose Overnight Oats
Cardamom Sesame Overnight Oats
Yogurt Granola Parfait
Plain Yoghurt served with fresh berries (blueberry, raspberry, blackberry), housemade raspberry jam and housemade oats granola on the side
Vegan Yogurt Granola Parfait
Coconut Yoghurt served with fresh berries (blueberry, raspberry, blackberry), housemade raspberry jam and housemade oats granola on the side
Seasonal Fruit Cup
Seasonal Fruit Cup
G&G Sandwiches
Mortadella Sandwich
French baguette, Mortadella, Ricotta, Pistachio Pesto
Mini Mortadella Sandwich
French baguette, mortadella, ricotta, pistachio pesto
Tunisian Niçoise Sandwich
French baguette, tuna salad mix (white canned tuna, olive oil, lemon, caper, parsley, red onion), hard boiled egg, red pepper, haricot vert, arugula, tomato, olive
Mini Tunisian Niçoise Sandwich
French baguette, tuna salad mix (white canned tuna, olive oil, lemon, caper, parsley, red onion), hard boiled egg, red pepper, haricot vert, arugula, tomato, olive
Caprese Sandwich
French baguette, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato, basil pesto
Mini Caprese Sandwich
French baguette, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato, basil pesto
Prosciutto Sandwich
French baguette, Prosciutto sliced, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato dip
Mini Prosciutto Sandwich
French baguette, Prosciutto sliced, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato dip
Smoked Turkey & Brie Sandwich
French baguette, smoked turkey sliced, French brie cheese sliced, honey mustard
Smoked Turkey & Brie Sandwich Mini
French baguette, smoked turkey sliced, French Brie cheese sliced, honey mustard
Parisien Sandwich
French baguette, Paris ham sliced, Emmental sliced, Cornichons, butter
Mini Parisien Sandwich
French baguette, Paris ham sliced, Emmental sliced, Cornichon, butter
Grilled Chicken Club
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
Pullman bread, smoked salmon, labneh spread, capers
Egg Salad Sandwich
Curried Chicken Sandwich
Vegetable Hummus Sandwich
G&G Salads
G&G Side
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:59 am
