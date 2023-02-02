Heritage Grand Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Coffee

Heritage Drip Coffee

Heritage Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Our own Heritage coffee House blend made with different coffee blends from Brazil, Colombia and Central America. Our current seasonal Roast is vibrant and comfort, from the Mapendo Co-op in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pour Over

Pour Over

Single Origin Coffee brewed manually per order. Heritage is offering 3 different types of single origin at the moment: 1. Mapendo Fair Trade Organic from Democratic Republic of Congo Tangerine, Caramel, Comfort Spice, Baked Apple flavors 2. Finca Bernina Red Honey Geisha from Costa Rica Guava, Honeysuckle, Strawberry, Papaya, Blueberry flavors 3. Halo Hartume Washing Station from Ethipia Yirgacheffe Lavender, Bergamot, Grapefruit, Earl Grey flavors

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of Espresso made with coffee blends from Brazil, Peru, Nicaragua & Ethiopia

Red-Eye

Red-Eye

$4.00+

Double shot of Espresso poured over Heritage Drip Coffee Blend

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Double shot of Espresso poured over hot water

Café Au Lait

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Heritage Drip Coffee blend served with warm milk

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

Double shot of Espresso poured over steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Double shot of Espresso topped with milk foam

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of Espresso topped with a dash of milk foam

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

The small latte! Double shot of Espresso poured over an equal amount of steam milk.

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

Double shot of Espresso poured over house made hot chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.50+

House Made hot chocolate

Cold Coffee

Iced Espresso

Iced Espresso

$3.50

Double shot of espresso poured over ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$4.50

Double shot of espresso poured over water served on ice

Iced Red-Eye

Iced Red-Eye

$5.00

Double shot of espresso poured over Heritage coffee blend served on ice

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold brew coffee

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.00

Double shot of espresso poured over cold milk

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$6.50

Double shot of espresso poured over iced chocolate

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$4.00

Double shot of espresso with a dash of milk poured over ice

Iced Cortado

Iced Cortado

$4.50
Iced Hot Chocolate

Iced Hot Chocolate

$5.50

House made Chocolate poured over ice

Hot Tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Lightly sweetened and spiced chai with notes of cloves, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon & black pepper

Dianhong Black Tea

Dianhong Black Tea

$5.50

Classic black tea from China (also called red tea) Tasty and Honey Sweet

Babao Cha Tea

Babao Cha Tea

$6.00

Organic green tea served with Jujube, Goji, Longan, Dried Grape, Walnut, Hawthorn, and Crystal Sugar. Very flavorful and fruity tea. The level of sugar can be modified if requested.

Chamomile Herbal Tea

Chamomile Herbal Tea

$3.50

Infusion of chamomile flowers

English Breakfast Tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.50

Blend of various black teas: Assam, Ceylon, Kenyan and Keenum

Matcha Tea Latte

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.00+

Made with organic matcha powder and milk

Tieguanyin Oolong Tea

Tieguanyin Oolong Tea

$5.50

Oolong tea from China. The lightest of the dark teas. Natural Orchid Fragrance.

Longjing Green Tea

Longjing Green Tea

$5.50

Organic green tea from China. Flower Fragrance, Fresh Taste.

Lemon Verbena Tea

Lemon Verbena Tea

$3.50

Infusion of lemon verbena plant

Earl Grey Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Classic English Tea: blend of various black teas: Keenum mainly, flavored with Bergamot oil.

Turmeric Ginger Latte

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$5.00+

Calming spiced latte made with tumeric, ginger, black pepper & cinnamon. Non caffeinated.

White Peony Tea

White Peony Tea

$5.50

White Tea from China. Sweet Taste with flower fragrance, amber color.

Mandarin Pu'erh Tea

Mandarin Pu'erh Tea

$5.50

Aged Pu’Erh tea wrapped by fresh dried mandarin (lemony taste). Surprising and delicate citrusy flavor.

Fresh Mint Infusion

Fresh Mint Infusion

$3.50

Infusion of fresh mint

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$5.50

Organic green Jasmine tea from China. Chestnut smell with light flower fragrance.

Cold Tea

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$6.00

Lightly sweetened & spiced chai with notes of cloves, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon & black pepper

Iced Dianhong Black Tea

Iced Dianhong Black Tea

$6.00

Tasty and Honey Sweet

Iced Babao Cha Tea

Iced Babao Cha Tea

$6.50

Blend of Jujube, Goji, Longan, Organic Green tea, Dried Grape, Walnut, Hawthorn, Crystal Sugar

Iced Chamomile Tea

Iced Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Infusion of chamomile flowers

Iced English Breakfast Tea

Iced English Breakfast Tea

$4.00

Blend of various black teas: Assam, Ceylon, Kenyan and Keenum

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

Iced Matcha Tea Latte

$6.00

Made with matcha powder and milk

Iced Tieguanyin Oolong Tea

Iced Tieguanyin Oolong Tea

$6.00

Natural Orchid Fragrance

Iced Mandarin Pu'erh Tea

Iced Mandarin Pu'erh Tea

$6.00

Aged Pu’Erh tea wrapped by fresh dried mandarin (lemony taste)

Iced Lemon Verbena Tea

Iced Lemon Verbena Tea

$4.00

Infusion of lemon verbena plant

Iced Earl Grey Tea

Iced Earl Grey Tea

$4.00

Blend of various black teas: Keenum mainly, flavored with oil of Bergamot

Iced Turmeric Tea Latte

Iced Turmeric Tea Latte

$6.00

Calming spiced latte made with tumeric, ginger, black pepper & cinnamon

Iced Longjing Green Tea

Iced Longjing Green Tea

$6.00

Flower Fragrance, Fresh Taste

Iced White Peony Tea

Iced White Peony Tea

$6.00

Sweet Taste with flower fragrance, amber color

Iced Fresh Mint Infusion

Iced Fresh Mint Infusion

$4.00

Infusion of fresh mint

Iced Jasmine Tea

Iced Jasmine Tea

$6.00

Chestnut smell with light flower fragrance

Soda & Juices

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Avocado Smoothie Cold Pressed Juice

Avocado Smoothie Cold Pressed Juice

$8.00

12 fl-oz. Made with apple, celery, cucumber, banana, avocado, spinach, lemon, kale, spirulina & matcha.

Beet Ginger Cold Pressed Juice

Beet Ginger Cold Pressed Juice

$8.00

12 fl-oz. Made with apple lemon, ginger & beet.

Wellness Cold Pressed Juice Shot

Wellness Cold Pressed Juice Shot

$4.00

2 fl-oz. Made with ginger, lemon & cayenne.

Probiotic Cold Pressed Juice Shot

Probiotic Cold Pressed Juice Shot

$4.00

2 fl-oz. Made with apple, red cabbage, lemon, ginger & cultures.

Sweet Citrus Cold Pressed Juice

Sweet Citrus Cold Pressed Juice

$8.00

12 fl-oz. Made with apple, pineapple, lemon & mint.

Watermelon Mint Nixie

Watermelon Mint Nixie

$3.00

Watermelon and Mint sparkling water, Zero calories, Organic

Lime Ginger Nixie

Lime Ginger Nixie

$3.00

Lime and Ginger sparkling water, zero calorie, organic

Raspberry Rose Poppi

Raspberry Rose Poppi

$3.50

Raspberry and Rose probiotic soda

Strawberry Lemon Poppi

Strawberry Lemon Poppi

$3.50

Strawberry and Lemon probiotic soda

Origin Still Water

Origin Still Water

$3.00

16.9 fl-oz.

Origin Sparkling Water

Origin Sparkling Water

$3.00

16.9 fl-oz.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

8 fl-oz.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

12 fl-oz.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

House made fresh lemonade with agave

Bread

Baguette

$3.00

Traditional French Bread

Olive Ciabatta

$9.00

Ciabatta bread filled with Kalamata olives and Castelvetrano olives.

Tourte Batard

$6.00

Sourdough Bread

Whole Wheat

$8.00

Whole Wheat bread made with whole wheat flour, and Rye flour.

Spelt Bread

$9.00

Ancient Grains bread! Spelt bread made with 100% Spelt flour exclusively milled on site.

Seeded Baguette

$4.00

Traditional baguette dough mixed with a mix of seeds: sesame, black sesame, poppy seeds, oat, pumpkin seeds.

Rosemary Ciabatta

$6.00

Classic Ciabatta mixed with fresh Rosemary.

Seeded Boule

$8.00

Sourdough Bread mixed with seeds: sesame, black sesame, caraway seeds, poppy seeds.

Walnut Raisin

$7.50

Sourdough bread mixed with Walnuts and Californian Dark Raisins.

Einkorn Bread

$9.00

Plain Ciabatta

$5.00

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Focaccia Slice

$3.50

Heirloom Baguette

$3.50

Challah Bread

$8.00

Olive Roll

$2.00

Cheese Roll

$2.25

Turmeric Bread

$6.00Out of stock

Plain Challah Roll

$2.00

Sesame Challah Roll

$2.00

Everything Challah Roll

$2.00

Epi

$3.50

Seeded Epi

$4.50

Seeded Challah

$9.00

Viennoiseries

Croissant

Croissant

$3.50

Buttery Flaky Pastry, a French favorite!

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Classic croissant filled with almond cream and topped with silvered almonds

Vanilla Cruffin

Vanilla Cruffin

$5.50

When the croissant meets the muffin! Croissant dough shaped as a muffin and filled with vanilla pastry cream.

Brioche

Brioche

$2.75

Traditional plain brioche.

Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$4.00

Caramelized Croissant, crunchy outside, buttery crumb

Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$4.00

Buttery, Flaky pastry filled with 2 chocolate batons. A twist on the traditional croissant!

Almond Pain au Chocolat

Almond Pain au Chocolat

$4.50

Classic croissant filled with almond cream and chocolate, topped with silvered almonds

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Classic cinnamon roll topped with sugar glaze

Pistachio Cruffin

Pistachio Cruffin

$5.50

When the croissant meets the muffin! Croissant dough shaped as a muffin and filled with pistachio pastry cream

Pistachio Honey Croissant

Pistachio Honey Croissant

$5.50

Classic croissant filled with pistachio paste and almond cream and a touch of honey. Mediterranean twist on the classics!

Ham and Gruyère Croissant

Ham and Gruyère Croissant

$6.50

Traditional croissant filled with Paris ham, Gruyere cheese, and creamy Bechamel sauce.

Plie au Chocolat

Plie au Chocolat

$4.50

Croissant dough folded and filled with vanilla pastry cream and dark chocolate chips

Dark Chocolate Cruffin

Dark Chocolate Cruffin

$5.50

When the croissant meets the muffin! Croissant dough shaped as a muffin and filled with chocolate pastry cream

Raspberry Lemon Danish

Raspberry Lemon Danish

$4.00

Croissant dough filled with lemon curd and fresh raspberries.

Sugar Brioche

Sugar Brioche

$3.25

Brioche topped with pearl sugar

Kugelhopf

Kugelhopf

$3.75

Plain brioche filled with golden raisins dipped in sugar

Chocolate Chip Viennoise

Chocolate Chip Viennoise

$4.00

Milk bread filled with dark chocolate chips

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$4.50

Classic apple tart made with puff pastry, fresh apple compote topped with sliced granny smith apples & a dash of cinnamon 

Cookies & Baked Goods

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$4.00

Classic Chocolate Chips & Walnut Cookie

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$8.00

Classic lemon pound cake

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry muffin topped with streusel cookie

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50

VEGAN cookie made with almond flour, coconut oil, and chocolate chips

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.50

VEGAN cookie made with almond flour, coconut oil, oatmeal & golden raisins

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.00

Lemon and poppy muffin topped with streusel cookie

Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie

Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie

$4.00

Intense Dark Chocolate Cookie with a pinch of Salt

Orange & Dark Chocolate Pound Cake

Orange & Dark Chocolate Pound Cake

$9.00

Classic chocolate and orange pound cake

Fudge Brownie

Fudge Brownie

$6.00

American Classic made with walnuts, very chocolatey.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Oatmeal cookie made with golden raisins

Vanilla Pound Cake

Vanilla Pound Cake

$9.00

Classic Vanilla pound cake

Canele

Canele

$4.50

Caramelized vanilla custard pastry, crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, touch of Rhum.

Cookies & Baked Goods - Minis

Mini Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie Bag

Mini Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie Bag

$5.00

Classic Chocolate Chips & Walnut Cookies. Bag of 6 Minis

Mini Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bag

Mini Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bag

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal cookie made with golden raisins. Bag of 6 Minis

Mini Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bag

Mini Salted Dark Chocolate Cookie Bag

$5.00

Intense Dark Chocolate Cookie with a pinch of Salt. Bag of 6 Minis

Mini Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bag

Mini Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Bag

$6.00Out of stock

VEGAN cookie made with almond flour, coconut oil, and chocolate chips. Bag of 6 Minis

Mini Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bag

Mini Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bag

$6.00Out of stock

VGN cookie made with almond flour and coconut oil, very soft and flavorful. Bag of 6 Minis

Vanilla Madeleine Bag

Vanilla Madeleine Bag

$5.00

Small French cake, soft and buttery texture, glazed and filled with vanilla cream. Bag of 3 Madeleines

Lemon Madeleine Bag

Lemon Madeleine Bag

$5.00

Small French cake, soft & buttery texture, glazed and filled with lemon cream. Bag of 3 Madeleines

Praline Madeleine Bag

Praline Madeleine Bag

$5.00

Small French cake, soft & buttery texture, glazed and filled with praline cream. Bag of 3 Madeleines

Mini Fudge Brownie Bag

Mini Fudge Brownie Bag

$7.00

American Classic made with walnuts, very chocolatey. Bag of 6 Minis.

Cake/Patisserie

Chocolate Decadence

Chocolate Decadence

$8.00+

Masterpiece of dark chocolate layers with dark chocolate ganache, dark chocolate mousse and praline, topped with dark chocolate glaze and gold leaf

Chocolate Éclair

Chocolate Éclair

$7.00

French pâte à choux filled with chocolate cream and glazed with chocolate

Vanilla Éclair

$7.00

French pâte à choux filled with vanilla pastry cream and topped with vanilla glaze

Darjeeling Tea Tart

Darjeeling Tea Tart

$8.00+

Tart shell filled with darjeeling ganache & darjeeling soaked lady fingers, topped with darjeeling chantilly, whipped cream & a darjeeling praline brittle 

Ispahan

Ispahan

$8.00+

Large Rose, raspberry macaron filled with rose buttercream and chopped Lychee topped with fresh raspberries and rose petal 

Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$7.50+

Tart shell filled with lemon marmalade & lemon cream topped with meringue & candied lemons 

Vanilla Millefeuille

Vanilla Millefeuille

$8.00+

Layers of carameliozed puff pastry & vanilla pastry cream

Montebello

Montebello

$8.00+

Pistachio almond hazelnut cake topped with pistachio mousse, fresh raspberries and chopped pistachios 

Orange Passionfruit Cheesecake

$7.00+

Graham Cracker Crust, Passion fruit Cheesecake, Cream Cheese mousse, Orange Marmalade 

Paris Brest

Paris Brest

$8.00+

Wheel shaped French Choux pastry filled with praline paste, vanilla cream & crushed caramelized hazelnuts 

Praline Bliss

Praline Bliss

$8.00+

Napolean like layers of hazelnut dacquoise, crispy praline, milk chocolate ganache, milk chcolate Chantilly and milk chocolate sheets

Snickers Tart

$8.00

Like a Snickers! Sweet dough filled with soft caramel, milk chocolate ganache, and salted peanuts topped with dark chocolate and gold dust

G&G Breakfast

Raspberry Rose Overnight Oats

$7.50Out of stock

Cardamom Sesame Overnight Oats

$7.50

Yogurt Granola Parfait

$4.00

Plain Yoghurt served with fresh berries (blueberry, raspberry, blackberry), housemade raspberry jam and housemade oats granola on the side

Vegan Yogurt Granola Parfait

$4.50

Coconut Yoghurt served with fresh berries (blueberry, raspberry, blackberry), housemade raspberry jam and housemade oats granola on the side

Seasonal Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit Cup

G&G Sandwiches

Mortadella Sandwich

$8.50

French baguette, Mortadella, Ricotta, Pistachio Pesto

Mini Mortadella Sandwich

$6.50

French baguette, mortadella, ricotta, pistachio pesto

Tunisian Niçoise Sandwich

$9.00

French baguette, tuna salad mix (white canned tuna, olive oil, lemon, caper, parsley, red onion), hard boiled egg, red pepper, haricot vert, arugula, tomato, olive

Mini Tunisian Niçoise Sandwich

$6.50

French baguette, tuna salad mix (white canned tuna, olive oil, lemon, caper, parsley, red onion), hard boiled egg, red pepper, haricot vert, arugula, tomato, olive

Caprese Sandwich

$8.50

French baguette, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato, basil pesto

Mini Caprese Sandwich

$6.50

French baguette, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato, basil pesto

Prosciutto Sandwich

$9.00

French baguette, Prosciutto sliced, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato dip

Mini Prosciutto Sandwich

$6.50

French baguette, Prosciutto sliced, fresh mozzarella sliced, tomato dip

Smoked Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$9.00

French baguette, smoked turkey sliced, French brie cheese sliced, honey mustard

Smoked Turkey & Brie Sandwich Mini

$6.50

French baguette, smoked turkey sliced, French Brie cheese sliced, honey mustard

Parisien Sandwich

$9.00

French baguette, Paris ham sliced, Emmental sliced, Cornichons, butter

Mini Parisien Sandwich

$6.50

French baguette, Paris ham sliced, Emmental sliced, Cornichon, butter

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.50

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$9.00

Pullman bread, smoked salmon, labneh spread, capers

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00+

Vegetable Hummus Sandwich

$9.00

G&G Salads

Ancient Grain Salad

$12.00

Bitter Greens Salad

$12.00

Bitter Greens Salad with Chicken

$15.00

Chopped Greek Salad

$12.00

Marrousalata

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.00

Tunisian Niçoise Salad

$15.00

G&G Side

Curried Chicken Salad

$8.00

Egg Salad

$7.50

Fregola Sarda

$6.50

Marinated Feta

$10.00

Shirazi Salad

$8.00

Tabouleh

$7.00

Tunisian Tuna Salad

$8.00

G&G Protein

Side of Grilled Chicken

$7.00Out of stock

Side of Smoked Salmon

$9.00

G&G Dips

Babaganoush

$7.50

Beet & Eggplant Moutabal

$7.50

Morrocan Carrot Pâté

$7.50

Garlic Hummus

$6.50

Tzatziki

$7.50

Whipped Labneh

$8.50
Restaurant info

Bakery, Retail Grab and Go, serving breakfast, lunch, coffee and tea items

Website

Location

8 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

Directions

