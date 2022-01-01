Sandwiches
Heritage
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family owned and operated. Zero waste kitchen. Small plates. cooking over live fire. Beer and wine. Sustainable meat and seafood.
Location
2032 E 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Long Beach