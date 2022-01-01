Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Heritage

review star

No reviews yet

2032 E 7th St.

Long Beach, CA 90804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated. Zero waste kitchen. Small plates. cooking over live fire. Beer and wine. Sustainable meat and seafood.

Website

Location

2032 E 7th St., Long Beach, CA 90804

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Modica's Restaurant & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
455 E Ocean Blvd Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
R Bar - Long Beach
orange star4.4 • 365
106 W 3rd Street Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Pita Pitaki - Long Beach
orange star4.5 • 289
3401 Cherry ave unit b Long Beach, CA 90807
View restaurantnext
OBRA Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
6240 EAST PACIFIC COAST HWY LONG BEACH, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Coffee Parlor
orange starNo Reviews
2944 Clark Avenue Long Beach, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston