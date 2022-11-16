  • Home
  • /
  • The Heritage Table - Frisco
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Heritage Table - Frisco

1,155 Reviews

$$

7110 Main Street

Frisco, TX 75033

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

WHOLE PIES

Chocolate Silk Pie Whole

Chocolate Silk Pie Whole

$30.00

Whole chocolate silk pie with Oreo crust. All whole pie orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Gluten Free crust available upon request. *Contains dairy (butter), eggs, gluten

Peanut Butter Pretzel Pie Whole

Peanut Butter Pretzel Pie Whole

$28.00

Creamy peanut butter filling in a brown sugar and pretzel crust. Topped with dark chocolate ganache. All whole pie orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance. *Contains peanuts, dairy, gluten

Cranberry Gingersnap Pie Whole

Cranberry Gingersnap Pie Whole

$30.00

Cranberry curd filling made with fresh cranberries and lemon, in a walnut and gingersnap crust. A uniquely sweet and tart pie available only during cranberry season! Crust can be made without walnuts upon request. *Contains dairy (butter), eggs, gluten, tree nuts.

Pecan Shortbread Tart

Pecan Shortbread Tart

$32.00

Pecan shortbread crust with spiced pecan and brown sugar filling. Pecans spiced with orange, cinnamon, and ginger create a pie that's warm and just sweet enough. *Contains dairy (butter), gluten, tree nuts

MILK & HONEY ROLLS

Rolls - Dozen

Rolls - Dozen

$18.00

One dozen (12) milk and honey rolls. All breads made in house!

Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

Rolls - 1/2 Dozen

$9.00

Six (6) milk and honey rolls. All breads made in house!

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Texas ingredients. Authentic inspiration. Exceptional dining in the heart of Historic Downtown Frisco.

Website

Location

7110 Main Street, Frisco, TX 75033

Directions

Gallery
The Heritage Table image
The Heritage Table image
The Heritage Table image
The Heritage Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Finca Coffee and Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
7511 Main St #150 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Eight 11 Place
orange star4.4 • 437
7080 Main St Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Haystacks Burgers - Frisco
orange star4.0 • 1
6705 Main St Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Master
orange starNo Reviews
9285 PRESTON RD Frisco, TX 75033
View restaurantnext
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Frisco
orange starNo Reviews
9179 Dallas Pkwy #170 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
Green Gator
orange starNo Reviews
5566 Main St #110 Frisco, TX 75034
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston