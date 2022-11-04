Hermanito imageView gallery

Hermanito Sawtelle

762 Reviews

$$

2024 Sawtelle Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Order Again

Popular Items

Guacamole
Avocado Tempura
Camarones Tacos 3 Pack

COMIDA

Guacamole

Guacamole

$16.00

smashed avocado | pico de gallo | chips | molcajete salsa

Bao Buns

Bao Buns

$16.00

2 Bao Bun | Al Pastor Pork belly | Cilantro | Onion | Pineapple

Fundido

Fundido

$16.00

quesillo oxaca | jack cheese | creamed rajas | crispy lard black beans | espelette

Fish Stix

Fish Stix

$13.00

beer battered smelt | house ponzu | lime zest | togarashi

Avocado Tempura

Avocado Tempura

$15.00

panko togarashi | chipotle dip

Mushroom Mulita

Mushroom Mulita

$16.00

Mixed Japanese Mushrooms | Chihuahua cheese | Oaxacan cheese | avocado crema

Wings

Wings

$16.00

crispy chicken wings | habanero - lemon grass glaze | garlic | sesame

Gem Lettuce Salad

Gem Lettuce Salad

$14.00

local gem | charred corn | pepitas | queso fresco | avocado | tiny tomatoes | lime dressing

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$16.00

cilantro-lime brown rice | pico de gallo | avocado | pickled onions

Veggie Tacos 3 Pack

Veggie Tacos 3 Pack

$12.00

3 tacos | Mexican squash | tomato | onion | grilled corn | salsa roja | pickled cauliflower

Camarones Tacos 3 Pack

Camarones Tacos 3 Pack

$18.00

grilled baja shrimp | cabbage slaw | jalapeno aioli | pickled radish

Pescado Tacos 3 Pack

Pescado Tacos 3 Pack

$18.00

basa sole | cilantro crema | shaved cabbage | avocado | secret sauce

Pollo Tacos 3 Pack

$14.00

lechuga | cilantro crema | tomato | cheddar | carrot habanero

Carnitas Tacos 3 Pack

$15.00

shredded pork | onion | cilantro | smashed avocado | chicharon

Birria Tacos 3 Pack

Birria Tacos 3 Pack

$16.00

guerrero style braised beef | queso chihuahua | cilantro | onion | consommé

BEBIDAS

Btl Paloma

$30.00

lime | grapefruit | tequila | soda

Btl Margarita

$30.00

lime | agave | tequila

Btl Margarita Spicy

$30.00

16 oz. Jalapeno Infused Tequila blanco | Triple Sec | Lime | Simple

Btl Mezcal Margarita

$30.00

lime | agave | mezcal

Btl Mezcal Spicy Margarita

$30.00

16 oz. Mezcal | Triple Sec | Simple | Fresh Lime | Firewater Bitters

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00
KOLLO Cold Brew Tea

KOLLO Cold Brew Tea

$9.00

black tea | green tea | oolong tea

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Inspired by memory, shaped by place.  (Bar) Hermanito is a bar-forward, neighborhood Mexican restaurant in the heart of Sawtelle. Simple, fresh food built around housemade Sonoran style tortillas. New and classic Mexican cocktails with subtle nods to the neighborhood's Japanese heritage.

2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Hermanito image

