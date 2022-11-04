Hermanito Sawtelle
762 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Inspired by memory, shaped by place. (Bar) Hermanito is a bar-forward, neighborhood Mexican restaurant in the heart of Sawtelle. Simple, fresh food built around housemade Sonoran style tortillas. New and classic Mexican cocktails with subtle nods to the neighborhood's Japanese heritage.
2024 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
