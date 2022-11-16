Hermann's Restaurant Hermann's Restaurant
372 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hermann's Restaurant & Wine Market, located in downtown Cadillac, MI. Hermann's Restaurant serves a variety of authentic European dishes and homemade desserts. You will enjoy our cozy atmosphere and newly renovated facility.
214 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601
