Hermann's Restaurant Hermann's Restaurant

372 Reviews

$$

214 N Mitchell St

Cadillac, MI 49601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

Crsipy rice paper wrapped shrimp with thai chili sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

House made classic served with chewy tortilla chips.

Baked Brie

$12.00

Baked brie with almonds, sauteed apples, and lingon berries

Meatballs & Marinara

$8.00

Two large meatballs covered with our house-made marinara sauce. Served with toast points

Fried Pickle Fries

$9.00

Served with ranch and our house-made dipping sauce

Lake Superior Smoked Whitefish Dip

$7.00

Served with crackers

Chips & Dip

$5.00

House-made dip and plenty of chips

Bread Basket

$2.00

Homemade bread basket. Served with butter and oil

Soup & Sandwich Bar

$13.50

SALADS

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled beets, daikon radishes, carrots and house made croutons.

Classic Caesar

$10.00

Cesar dressing, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Apple Walnut

$14.00

Sautéed apple slices, roasted walnuts, sun-dried, cranberries, and crisp beets. Served with warm apple vinaigrette with a parmesan cheese crisp.

Halloumi Salad

$14.00

Made with Fresh Mixed Greens, Grilled Halloumi, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Glaze.

Superfood Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, spinach, cucumbers, apples, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and tomatoes. Topped with quinoa, blueberries, and hemp hearts

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Salad

SOUP

Soup & Sandwich Bar

$13.50

Morel -Cup

$10.00

Made from the original recipe, this house made favorite is a Cadillac classic.

Morel -Bowl

$18.00

Made from the original recipe, this house made favorite is a Cadillac classic.

Quart Morel Soup To Go

$22.00

Quart Soup To Go

$12.00

STEAKS

Filet Mignon 8oz

$34.00

Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.

NY Strip 12oz

$30.00

Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.

Ribeye 12oz

$36.00

Cooking to your liking. Comes with choice of side and a side salad.

Pepper Steak

$34.00

Twin beef tenderloins steaks, rubbed with green and black peppercorns. Finished with brandy cream sauce. Choice of side and side salad

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Substitute Truffle Fries for regular.

Classic Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound hand pressed beef patty grilled to your liking and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries. Add cheese for 1 Add Bacon for 1.50

Gooey Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound hand pressed burger, caramelized onions & mushrooms, with melted swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with fries.

Skinny Burger

$10.00

5oz hand pressed patty grilled to your liking. Served on a grilled naan bread topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. Served with fries.

Chicken Schnitzel and Waffles

$14.00

Thinly pounded chicken buttermilk breaded and fried golden brown served over crunchy waffle. Served with coleslaw and fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in a house made boom boom sauce, with shredded green leaf lettuce, purple cabbage, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles and avocado mayo. Served with coleslaw and fries.

Grilled Reuben

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled sourdough, turkey, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries

BLT Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled sourdough, ample portions of applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served with fries

Salmon BLT Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked salmon, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries

Whitefish Sandwich

$15.00

Panko crusted and beer battered Whitefish on a Brioche Bun with homemade tartar sauce. Served with coleslaw and fries. Add Cheese for 1.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled pineapple rings, shredded lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun and drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with fries

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$12.00

Fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, ranch, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with fries

Turkey Croissant Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, Havarti cheese, raspberry spread, and an over easy egg on a grilled croissant. Served with fries

Italian Sub

$14.00

Genoa salami, Capocollo, ham, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, and sub sauce. Served with fries

Ham & Cheese Hero

$12.00

Hummus, watermelon radish, carrot, cucumber, cilantro, and spicy mayo. Served with fries

Veggie Bahn Mi

$12.00

Chicago Beef: The Marcus

$15.00

Slow roasted Italian beef simmered in gravy, roasted sweet peppers, and onions. Served with Giardiniera. Dry, wet, or double dipped

Mike's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

PASTAS

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

House made Alfredo Sauce served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Add Chicken for 6, Shrimp or Steak for 8

Fettuccine Morello

$23.00

A local favorite. Tender sautéed button, shiitake, and morel mushrooms with house made alfredo sauce, and served over a warm bed of fettucine noodles. Comes with side salad.

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles smothered in house made marinara sauce. Add meatballs for 1.50 ea. Comes with side salad.

SIDES

Broccoli

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Baked potato

$6.00

Sauerkraut

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Strudel

$7.00

Creme Brule

$7.00

Keylime Pie

$7.00

Ganache

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Fruit/Tart pie

$7.00

Chef's Choice

$7.00

CHILDREN'S MENU

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Buttered fettucine noodles with parmesan cheese.

Kids Burger

$7.00

Small version of our Classic Burger. Served with lettuce and tomato. Add Cheese for $.50

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Chicken tenders and fries. Served with a side of ketchup and dipping sauce.

Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Mac n Cheese, just like the kiddos like it.

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn. Dew

$3.00

Blue Mule Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Cinderella Non Alcoholic

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Can Coke products

$1.50

Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hermann's Restaurant & Wine Market, located in downtown Cadillac, MI. Hermann's Restaurant serves a variety of authentic European dishes and homemade desserts. You will enjoy our cozy atmosphere and newly renovated facility.

214 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

