Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food

Herman's Soul Food & Catering

1,012 Reviews

$$

3821 Brainerd Rd

Chattanooga, TN 37411

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Tender Pork Chops
Vegetable Platter

Classic Platters

Catfish Filet

$14.99

Chicken Wings

$14.49

Chopped Steak

$10.99

Country Fried Steak

$10.99

Famous Whiting Fish

$11.49

Fish & Chicken

$10.99

Fried Catfish

$14.99

Grilled Chopped Steak

$14.99

Ham Hocks

$16.49

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$10.29Out of stock

Liver & Onions

$10.99

Million Dollar Meatloaf

$10.99

Oven Roasted Chicken

$10.29Out of stock

Roasted Bar-B-Que Chicken

$10.29Out of stock

Smothered Pork Chops

$13.99

Spaghetti

$10.99

Tender Pork Chops

$13.49

Tilapia Fish

$11.49

Vegetable Platter

$9.49

Specials

Buffalo Wings

$9.49

Chicken & Waffles

$14.49

Chicken Tenders

$8.99Out of stock

Memphis Platter

$13.99

Tasty Tilapia

$11.49

Whiting Fish Special

$10.49

Extras

Entree Only

Add a Piece

Cornbread

$0.35

Roll

$0.35

White Bread

$0.35

Wheat Bread

$0.35

Add Tomato

$0.35

Add Onion

$0.35

Add Tomato & Onion

$0.70

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.49

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.49

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Kid's Chicken Wings

$6.49

Kid's Chopped Steak

$6.49

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Pork Chop

$6.49

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid's Whiting Filet

$6.49

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

Chicken House Salad

$8.49

Soups

Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Soup and Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Sandwiches

Herman's Burger

$8.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.99

Whiting Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Desserts

Caramel Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$3.49

Chocolate Pound Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Fried Apples & Ice Cream

$3.49Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$3.49

Iced Pound Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Italian Cream Cake

$3.49

Key Lime Cake

$3.49

Lemon Pound Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$3.49

Specialty Pound Cake

$3.49Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$2.49+

Diet Coke

$2.49+

Sprite

$2.49+

Dr. Pepper

$2.49+

Fanta

$2.49+

Hi-C

$2.49+

Sweet Tea

$2.49+

Unsweet Tea

$2.49+

Lemonade

$2.49+

Arnold Palmer

$2.49+

Gallon

$8.99

Half Gallon

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Southern Cooking at its Finest!

Website

Location

3821 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Directions

Gallery
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image
Banner pic
Herman's Soul Food & Catering image

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston