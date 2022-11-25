Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hermans at The Haus





208 York Road

Jenkintown, PA 19046



Popular Items

Schnitzel Basket
Dillschnitzel Sandwich
Haus Burger

Appetizers

Handcut Fries

$6.00

$6.00

Served with Curry Ketchup

Currywurst

$10.00

$10.00

Handcut Fries with Sliced Knackwurst and Curry Ketchup

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

$11.00

Apples Julienned, Pickled Shallots, and Mustard Vinaigrette

Bavarian Soft Pretzel Bites

$9.00

$9.00

Freshly Haus-made soft pretzel bites, Served with Haus Mustard

Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

$11.00

Breaded and Fried Wisconsin Cheese Curds with Creamy Dill and Paprika Hot Sauce

Kaesespaetzle

$14.00

$14.00

Hausmade spaetzle, covered in Beer Cheese, and topped with Caramelized Onions

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.00

$14.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, Shredded Green Cabbage, Apple Julienne, Pickled Shallot, Tomato Wedges, Candied Walnut, and Mustard Vinaigrette served on the side

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$9.00+

$9.00+

Chicken Schnitzel

Haus Schnitzel Sandwich

$14.00

$14.00

Haus Sauce, Haus Mustard, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Weggieschnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

$16.00

Mycoprotein Veggie Schnitzel Pattie, Haus Mustard, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served on Martin's Potato Rolls with Handcut Fries

Deutschschnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

$15.00

Haus Mustard, Curry Ketchup, Pickles, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Paprikaschnitzel Sandwich

$15.00

$15.00

Paprika Hot Sauce, Pickles, Cole Slaw, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

BBQ Schnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

$16.00

Birch Beer BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Provolone, Cole Slaw, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Dillschnitzel Sandwich

$16.00

$16.00

Creamy Dill Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Schnitzel Basket

$15.00

$15.00

Two Pieces of our Chicken Schnitzel served with Handcut Fries, and your choice of two Haus Made Sauces and Curry Ketchup on the side for dipping

Schnitzel BLT

$16.00

$16.00

Haus Sauce, Bacon, Tomato, and Lettuce, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Wursts

Bierwurst

$7.00

$7.00

80% Beef, 20% Pork, Garlic, and Black Pepper, served with Sauerkraut and Haus Mustard on Martin's Potato Roll with a side of Sweet Onion Pickles

Knackwurst

$7.00

$7.00

Beef, Pork, Veal, Crunchy Casing, served with Sauerkraut and Haus Mustard on Martin's Potato Roll with a side of Sweet Onion Pickles

Weggiewurst

$8.00

$8.00

Tofu-based, Garlic, Onion, served with Sauerkraut and Haus Mustard on Martin's Potato Roll with a side of Sweet Onion Pickles

Oktoberfest Weisswurst

$7.00 Out of stock

$7.00Out of stock

Burgers

Haus Burger

$15.00

$15.00

Haus Sauce, Curry Ketchup, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, choice of Cheese, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Beyond Burger

$17.00

$17.00

Curry Ketchup, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, choice of Cheese, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Deutschburger

$16.00

$16.00

Haus Mustard, Curry Ketchup, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and Sauerkraut, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Pittsburgher

$17.00

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Cole Slaw, Provolone, piled high with Handcut Fries, served on Martin's Potato Roll and Handcut Fries

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

$17.00

Birch Beer BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Pickles, Cheddar Cheese, served on Martin's Potato Roll with Handcut Fries

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$6.00 Out of stock

$6.00Out of stock

Kraft Mac and Cheese, classic flavor that kid's love!

Kid's Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

$10.00

Two American-style Chicken Tenders with Handcut Fries

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

$8.00

Classic American-style Hot Dog with Ketchup and Handcut Fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.00

$11.00

Well-Done Burger with nothing but Ketchup and Choice of Cheese, served with Handcut Fries

Drinks

Haus Lemonade

$4.00

$4.00

Made in Haus with fresh lemon juice and simple syrup

Coke, can

$2.00

$2.00
Diet Coke, can

$2.00

$2.00
Gingerale, can

$2.00

$2.00
Sprite, can

$2.00

$2.00
Root Beer, can

$2.00

$2.00
PA Dutch Birch Beer, can

$2.00

$2.00
Apple Juice, box

$2.00

$2.00
Fruit Punch, box

$2.00

$2.00

Sauces and Sides

Curry Ketchup

$0.50

$0.50
Haus Sauce

$1.00

$1.00
Haus Mustard

$1.00

$1.00
Paprika Hot Sauce

$1.00

$1.00
Creamy Dill Sauce

$1.00

$1.00

Fresh Dill, Chives and Parsley in Sour Cream and Haus made Mayonnaise

Birch Beer BBQ Sauce - $1.00

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00
Beer Cheese

$2.00

$2.00
Cole Slaw

$3.00

$3.00
Sauerkraut

$2.00

$2.00

Salt

Pepper

Regular Ketchup

Herman's Apparel

Tshirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00
Hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We also do in haus parties and offsite drop off catering. Contact us for more information @ info@worldfarehospitality.com.

