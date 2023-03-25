- Home
- /
- Petersburg
- /
- Hermitage Taphouse - 203 Virginia Avenue
Hermitage Taphouse 203 Virginia Avenue
No reviews yet
203 Virginia Avenue
Petersburg, WV 26847
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food Main
Pantry/ Cold
Starters
Coconut Shrimp
Mussels Marinara
Red Pepper Hummus
Calamari
Smoked Trout Dip
Brioche Pepperoni Roll
Apple Butter with Fry Bread
Margarita Flat Bread
Pulled Pork Nachos
Onion Rings
Fried Duck Wontons
Pimento Cheese Dip
Entrees
Burgers & Handhelds
Desserts
Kid's
Add-ons/ Sides
Beverage Main
Beer
Bourbon
Cocktails/Bourbon and Whiskey
7 &7
Boulevardier
Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Campari with a twist of Orange.
Bourbon and Coke
Bourbon and Ginger
Bourbon and Sprite
Bourbon Smash
Bourbon, simple syrup, lemon, fresh mint leaves.
Jack and Coke
Jack and Ginger
Manhattan
Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, and Bitters. Garnished with a Brandied Cherry.
Mint Julep
Whiskey Sour
Cocktails/Dessert
Cocktails/Gin
Cocktails/Multi Liquor
Cocktails/Rum
Cocktails/Tequila
Cocktails/Vodka
Bloody Mary
Cape Cod
Vodka with Cranberry Juice and a Squeeze of Lime.
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice and fresh squeezed Lime juice.
Greyhound
Vodka wit Grapefruit Juice and Garnished with Lime.
Lemon Drop
Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup.
Orange Crush
Vodka, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Lemon and Lime Soda.
Peach Green Tea
Screwdriver
Vodka with Orange Juice.
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange and Cranberry juice garnished with an Orange Slice.
Cognac/Brandy
Cordials
Hard Seltzer
NA
Rum
Specialty Cocktails
Black Lemon Drop
Limoncello, Cranberry and Orange Juice, Sprite and a splash of Grenadine and Garnished with an Orange Slice.
Gin Lavender Martini
Gin, Chambord, Elderflower Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Lavender.
La Rosette
St. Germans Elderflower Liqueur, Chambord, Sparkling Rosa, and a Lemon Twist.
Maple Old Fashioned
Rye Whiskey, Local Maple Syrup, Orange Bitters and garnished with an Orange Slice and Cherries.
Petersburg Sunset
Rum, Malibu, Triple Sec, Pineapple and Lime juice with a splash of Sprite and and Grenadine. Garnished with Orange and Cherries.
Spruce Mule
The 1841
Tequila, Cointreau, Lime and Grapefruit Juice, Grenadine garnished with a Lemon Wedge.
The Dahle
Blueberry Moonshine and Soda Water with a twist of Lemon and Lime.
The Hermitage
WV Bourbon, House made Blackberry Puree, Lemon Juice, Club Soda and garnished with a Lemon twist.
The Honey Bee
Rum, Honey, Bitters, Lemon Juice splashed with Prosecco and garnished with a Lemon Twist.
The Workwife
Bourbon, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec topped with Ginger beer and garnished with Lemon.
The Petie
Tequila, triple Sec, Limoncello, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Sprite and a splash of Grenadine.
Vodka
Whiskey/Rye
Wine/ White
Wine/Bottle
Wine/Red
House Cabernet
House Pinot Noir
Dreaming Tree Cab
McManis Merlot
McManis Cab
La Gioiosa
La Luca Rose
RED
White
Rimland Chardonnay
Vila Sorono
2018 Gabriella Pinot Grigio
Lagaria Pinot Grigio
90+ Sauvignon Blanc
Lodali Moscato D’Asti
Fabre en Provence Rose
Peirano Estates Chardonnay
Corte Viola Merlot
Albertoni Cabernet Sauvignon
Altos Del Plata Malbec
Lapis Luna Zinfandel
Macedon Pinot Noir
Llama Malbec Old Vine
Seven Falls Cabernet Sauv
San Jacopo Chianti Classico
Tacit Shiraz
Wine/Rose
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
203 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, WV 26847