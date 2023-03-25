Main picView gallery

Hermitage Taphouse 203 Virginia Avenue

No reviews yet

203 Virginia Avenue

Petersburg, WV 26847

Popular Items

Coconut Shrimp
Highland's Salad
Maple Old Fashioned

Food Main

Pantry/ Cold

Caesar Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Highland's Salad

$14.00

Flat Iron Steak Salad

$16.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Starters

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Mussels Marinara

$12.00

Red Pepper Hummus

$7.00Out of stock

Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Trout Dip

$8.00

Brioche Pepperoni Roll

$8.00

Apple Butter with Fry Bread

$8.00

Margarita Flat Bread

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried Duck Wontons

$9.00

Pimento Cheese Dip

$8.00

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto

$15.00

NY Steak

$26.00

Ribeye

$30.00

Pork Chop

$25.00

Salmon Entree

$24.00

Burgers & Handhelds

Black & Bleu

$14.00

Cowboy

$14.00

Classic

$12.00

Peter's Burger

$15.00

Chipotle Black Bean

$12.00

Po Boy

$14.00

Angry Bird

$14.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Salmon Flatbread

$15.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Chix Strips & Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Lovin Spoonful

$7.00

Toffee Crunch

$5.00

Raspberry Sorbet

$5.00

Mango Sorbet

$5.00

Limoncello & Mascarpone Cake

$5.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$5.00

NY Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

2 Scoops French Vanilla

$5.00

2 Scoops Dutch Chocolate

$5.00

2 Scoops Country Strawberry

$5.00

2 Mixed Scoops Ice Cream

$5.00

Kid's

Chicken Strips & Fries

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

2 Piece Fish & Chips

$7.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Add-ons/ Sides

Side Fries

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Wild Mushroom Risotto SIDE!!!

$6.00Out of stock

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Seasonal Starch

$4.00

Pita Bread

$2.00

Beverage Main

Beer

Local Draft Beer on Tap (rotating)

$6.00+

Bottled Beer

$5.00+

Beer Flight (draft)

$12.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$11.00+

Bulliet

$11.00+

Evan Williams

$6.00+

Four Roses

$11.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$11.00+

Wild Turkey

$8.00+

Woodford

$11.00+

Champagne

Mimosa

$7.00

Aperol Spritzer

$8.00

Aperol, Prosecco and Club Soda.

Cider

Swilled Dog Mango Ginger

$6.00

Bold Rock Prosecco Cider

$6.00

Cocktails/Bourbon and Whiskey

7 &7

$7.00

Boulevardier

$9.00

Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Campari with a twist of Orange.

Bourbon and Coke

$7.00+

Bourbon and Ginger

$7.00+

Bourbon and Sprite

$7.00+

Bourbon Smash

$8.00

Bourbon, simple syrup, lemon, fresh mint leaves.

Jack and Coke

$8.00+

Jack and Ginger

$8.00+

Manhattan

$9.00

Rye Whiskey, Sweet Vermouth, and Bitters. Garnished with a Brandied Cherry.

Mint Julep

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

Cocktails/Dessert

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Hot Coffee, Irish Whiskey, Sugar and Whipped Cream.

Mud Slide

$9.00

Vodka, Kahlua, and Bailey's Irish cream, with the addition of a chocolate drizzle

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka, Kahlua and Cream.

Cocktails/Gin

Gin and Tonic

$7.00

Negroni

$9.00

Gin, Campari and Sweet Vermouth.

Tom Collins

$7.00

Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Club Soda.

Cocktails/Multi Liquor

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

vodka, rum, tequila, triple sec and gin with a hint of lime juice and the sweet flavor of cola.

Cocktails/Rum

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Dark Rum, Ginger Beer and Lime

Mojito

$8.00

Rum and Coke

$7.00+

Malibu and Pineapple

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Cocktails/Tequila

tequila, lime juice and grapefruit soda.

Margarita

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Cocktails/Vodka

Vodka with Cranberry and Grapefruit juice.

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Vodka with Cranberry Juice and a Squeeze of Lime.

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Vodka, Cointreau, Cranberry Juice and fresh squeezed Lime juice.

Greyhound

$7.00

Vodka wit Grapefruit Juice and Garnished with Lime.

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup.

Orange Crush

$9.00

Vodka, Triple Sec, Orange Juice, Lemon and Lime Soda.

Peach Green Tea

$8.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Vodka with Orange Juice.

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Orange and Cranberry juice garnished with an Orange Slice.

Cognac/Brandy

Hennessey

$11.00+

Courvosier

$11.00+

E&J

$5.00+

Cordials

Bailey's

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disarrono

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Sambucco

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$11.00

Empress Indigo

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hard Seltzer

Bold Rock Seltzer

$6.00

Martini

Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Moonshine

Flying Buck

$7.00

Old Smokey

$7.00

Smooth Ambler

$9.00

NA

Iced Tea

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$1.95

Fountain Drink

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Heineken NA

$5.00

Rum

Malibu

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Goslings

$6.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Zacapa

$12.00

Pyrat

$10.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Scotch

Dewar's White Label

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00+

GlenFiddich 12

$14.00+

Macallan 12

$24.00+

Specialty Cocktails

Gin or Vodka. Lime Juice and Cranberry Bitters topped with Ginger Beer. Garnished with a Lime wheel.

Black Lemon Drop

$10.00

Limoncello, Cranberry and Orange Juice, Sprite and a splash of Grenadine and Garnished with an Orange Slice.

Gin Lavender Martini

$12.00

Gin, Chambord, Elderflower Liqueur, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup and Lavender.

La Rosette

$10.00

St. Germans Elderflower Liqueur, Chambord, Sparkling Rosa, and a Lemon Twist.

Maple Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rye Whiskey, Local Maple Syrup, Orange Bitters and garnished with an Orange Slice and Cherries.

Petersburg Sunset

$9.00

Rum, Malibu, Triple Sec, Pineapple and Lime juice with a splash of Sprite and and Grenadine. Garnished with Orange and Cherries.

Spruce Mule

$9.00

The 1841

$10.00

Tequila, Cointreau, Lime and Grapefruit Juice, Grenadine garnished with a Lemon Wedge.

The Dahle

$9.00

Blueberry Moonshine and Soda Water with a twist of Lemon and Lime.

The Hermitage

$11.00

WV Bourbon, House made Blackberry Puree, Lemon Juice, Club Soda and garnished with a Lemon twist.

The Honey Bee

$9.00

Rum, Honey, Bitters, Lemon Juice splashed with Prosecco and garnished with a Lemon Twist.

The Workwife

$10.00

Bourbon, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec topped with Ginger beer and garnished with Lemon.

The Petie

$11.00

Tequila, triple Sec, Limoncello, Cranberry Juice, Orange Juice, Sprite and a splash of Grenadine.

Tequila

Don Julio

$9.00+

El Jimador

$7.00+

Herraduro

$11.00+

Hornitos

$8.00+

Patron Silver

$14.00+

Vodka

Devils Springs

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Kettle One

$7.00+

Ocean Organic

$9.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Virus

$5.00+

Whiskey/Rye

Crown Royal

$14.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal Peach

$8.00+

Elijah Craig

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Knob Creek

$10.00+

Seagrams

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$6.00+

Swilled Dog

$14.00+

Wine/ White

Silver Gate Chardonnay

$6.00

Silver Gate Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

McGanis Chardonnay

$8.50

McGanis Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$9.50

Wine/Bottle

Ava Grace Rose

$34.00

Dreaming Tree Cab

$32.00

J. Lohr Cab

$40.00

La Marca Prosecco

$30.00

McManis Cab

$32.00

McManis Chardonnay

$32.00

McManis Merlot

$32.00

McManis Pinot Grigio

$32.00

McManis Rose

$32.00

Mind & Body Bubbly Rose

$32.00

Pomelo Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Seaglass Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Silvergate (house)

$22.00

Wine/Red

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

Dreaming Tree Cab

$9.50

McManis Merlot

$8.50

McManis Cab

$8.50

La Gioiosa

$10.00

La Luca Rose

$10.00

RED

$4.00

White

$4.00

Rimland Chardonnay

$8.00

Vila Sorono

$8.00

2018 Gabriella Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio

$9.00

90+ Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Lodali Moscato D’Asti

$10.00

Fabre en Provence Rose

$10.00

Peirano Estates Chardonnay

$11.00

Corte Viola Merlot

$8.00

Albertoni Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Altos Del Plata Malbec

$9.00

Lapis Luna Zinfandel

$10.00

Macedon Pinot Noir

$10.00

Llama Malbec Old Vine

$10.00

Seven Falls Cabernet Sauv

$11.00

San Jacopo Chianti Classico

$13.00

Tacit Shiraz

Wine/Rose

McManis Rose

$8.50

Ava Grace

$9.00

Wine/Sparkling

La Marca Prosecco

$6.00Out of stock

Mind & Body Bubbly Rose

$9.50

Merchandise

Thermos

$38.00

Large Tumbler

$26.00

Medium Tumbler

$20.00

Insulated Can Holder

$20.00

Insulated Mug

$20.00

Mug

$10.00

Koozie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
203 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, WV 26847

