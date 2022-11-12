Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

HERO - 3090 Nowitzki Way

review star

No reviews yet

3090 Nowitzki Way

Dallas, TX 75219

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

AHI TUNA TOSTADAS

$17.00

citrus – soy, cilantro, smashed avocado, spicy salsa macha & pickled red onion on crispy corn tostadas

BEEF EMPANADAS

$12.00

house made in flaky pastry dough & served with creamy chimichurri

BUFFALO POPCORN CHICKEN

$15.00

hand breaded, fried crispy & tossed in buffalo sauce with ranch & veggies

CHEESE FRIES

CHEESE FRIES

$14.00

pepper jack, white queso, sour cream, bacon, green onion

CHEESE STICKS

CHEESE STICKS

$14.00

house made & served with red sauce & ranch

CHIPS & QUESO

CHIPS & QUESO

$10.00

white queso topped with avocado, sour cream, pico, pickled red onions & cilantro

SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS

SMOKY CARROT HUMMUS

$14.00

fresh veggies & grilled pita bread

BEEF NACHOS

$16.00

seasoned ground beef, white queso, avocado, sour cream, pico, pickled jalapeño & green onion on crispy corn tortilla chips

CHICKEN NACHOS

CHICKEN NACHOS

$17.00

grilled chicken, white queso, avocado, sour cream, pico, pickled jalapeño & green onion on crispy corn tortilla chips

STEAK NACHOS

$20.00

grilled fajita steak,, white queso, avocado, sour cream, pico, pickled jalapeño & green onion on crispy corn tortilla chips

MEAT & BREAD

THE REMEDY BURGER

THE REMEDY BURGER

$16.00

american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato

THE DELUXE

$16.00

american cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onion, dill pickles, 1000 island, shredded lettuce

THE WESTERN

$16.00

sharp white cheddar, bbq sauce, dill pickles, pickled jalapeños, crispy fried onions

THE RANCHITO

$16.00

white queso, valentina aioli, pico, pickled jalapeños, avocado, shredded lettuce

THE BUFFALO

THE BUFFALO

$16.00

crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce & blue cheese slaw

THE CALIFORNIAN

$15.00

crispy chicken, brussels, slaw, honey mustard, dill pickles

THE DIRTY SOUTH

$16.00

honey - butter, dill pickles

FARMHOUSE CHICKEN

$16.00

grilled chicken,green goddess, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion, smashed avocado

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

CHICKEN FAJITA TACOS

$16.00

peppers & onions, monterrey jack cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico

STEAK FAJITA TACOS

STEAK FAJITA TACOS

$16.00

peppers & onions, cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, avocado, pico

IMPOSSIBLE REMEDY BURGER

IMPOSSIBLE REMEDY BURGER

$18.00

impossible patty, american cheese, creamy mustard, dill pickles, sweet onion, shredded lettuce & tomato

IMPOSSIBLE DELUXE

$16.00

impossible patty, american cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onion, dill pickles, 1000 island, shredded lettuce

IMPOSSIBLE WESTERN

$16.00

impossible patty, sharp white cheddar, bbq sauce, dill pickles, pickled jalapeños, crispy fried onions

IMPOSSIBLE RANCHITO

$18.00

impossible patty, white queso, valentina aioli, pico, pickled jalapeños, avocado, shredded lettuce

GRILLED BUFFALO SANDWICH

GRILLED BUFFALO SANDWICH

$17.00

grilled chicken, spicy buffalo sauce & blue cheese slaw

GRILLED CALIFORNIAN

$16.00

grilled chicken, brussels - kale slaw, honey mustard, dill pickles

GRILLED DIRTY SOUTH

GRILLED DIRTY SOUTH

$16.00

grilled chicken, sabine creek TX honey – butter & dill pickles

SALADS

CLASSIC CAESAR

CLASSIC CAESAR

$14.00

baby romaine, parmesan & toasted breadcrumbs

CRISPY CHICKEN STRAWBERRY SALAD

$19.00

fresh sliced strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing

GRILLED CHICKEN STRAWBERRY SALAD

$19.00

fresh sliced strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, lemon poppy seed dressing

CRISPY HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

greens, shaved cabbage, carrot, cucumber, toasted almonds, orange, avocado, green onion, honey – mustard vinaigrette

GRILLED HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

greens, shaved cabbage, carrot, cucumber, toasted almonds, orange, avocado, green onion, honey – mustard vinaigrette

CRISPY RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheddar, avocado, green onion, ranch

GRILLED RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded carrots, bacon, charred corn, banana peppers, egg, cheddar, avocado, green onions, ranch

TUNA POKE

$22.00

avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas

WEDGE SALAD

WEDGE SALAD

$15.00

tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing

GRILLED HONEY MUSTARD CHICKEN SALAD

$20.00

greens, shaved cabbage, carrot, cucumber, toasted almonds, orange, avocado, green onion, honey – mustard vinaigrette

GRILLED RANCH CHICKEN SALAD

$19.00

grilled chicken, tomatoes, shredded carrots, bacon, charred corn, banana peppers, egg, cheddar, avocado, green onions, ranch

TENDERS

1/2 POUND TENDER BASKET

$15.00

1/2 Pound Tenders, 1 choice sauce served with fries

1 POUND TENDER BASKET

$19.00

Pound of Chicken Tenders & 2 Choices of Sauces served with Fries

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN TACOS

$6.00

KIDS STEAK TACOS

$8.00

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$4.00
FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$6.00
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

TOTS

$4.00

DESSERT

TURTLE BROWNIE SUNDAE

$13.00

rich, house-made chocolate brownie topped with chocolate & caramel sauces, candied pecans, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & a cherry

A LA CARTE

AVOCADO

$2.50

BACON

$3.00

FARM EGG

$2.50

GLUTEN FREE BUN

$3.00

JALAPENOS FRESH

$1.00

JALAPENOS PICKLED

$1.00

PITA BREAD

$3.00

HUMMUS VEGGIES

$3.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$8.00

KOBE BURGER PATTY

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Located next to the American Airlines Center in Victory Park, Hero is a modern sports bar and restaurant with a vintage flare where you can eat like an athlete and a fan alike. With more than 24,000 sq. ft. of space, six full service bars, a 24-ft. HD screen, arcade games, and a fully private upstairs lounge, Hero has room for it all!

Location

3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery
HERO image
HERO image
HERO image

Similar restaurants in your area

Billy Can Can
orange star4.7 • 1,414
2386 Victory Park Lane Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
TacoLingo Tex-Mex Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
2301 N. Akard St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Royal 38
orange star4.0 • 95
2301 N Akard St Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Imoto Restaurant - Dallas, TX
orange star4.6 • 1,025
2400 Victory Park Lane Dallas, TX 75219
View restaurantnext
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
orange star4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar - Dallas
orange starNo Reviews
2121 N Pearl St. Dallas, TX 75201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston