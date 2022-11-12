Bars & Lounges
American
HERO - 3090 Nowitzki Way
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Located next to the American Airlines Center in Victory Park, Hero is a modern sports bar and restaurant with a vintage flare where you can eat like an athlete and a fan alike. With more than 24,000 sq. ft. of space, six full service bars, a 24-ft. HD screen, arcade games, and a fully private upstairs lounge, Hero has room for it all!
Location
3090 Nowitzki Way, Dallas, TX 75219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Bolero - Design District - El Bolero Oaklawn
4.3 • 859
1201 Oak Lawn Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant