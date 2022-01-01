Main picView gallery

HERO BoVino- ATL 1000 White ST SW

review star

No reviews yet

1000 White ST SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Order Again

Cold Sandwiches

Roast Beef

$14.00

herb cream cheese, veggie sott'olio, arugula

Muffuletta

$16.00Out of stock

salami, ham, mortadella, swiss, tapenade

House Cured Lox & Shmear

$14.00

red onion-caper cream cheese, avocado, arugula

Caprese

$12.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic, evoo

Nicoise Tuna

$16.00Out of stock

tuna, egg, tapenade, arugula, vinegar, evoo

Hot Sandwiches

BoVino Hot Brown

$12.00

tomato, bacon, parmesan aioli, arugula

Ham & Swiss

$12.00

swiss, pickles, mustard

Turkey Chimichurri

$14.00Out of stock

avocado chimichurri, pickled onion, mozzarella

Tuna Melt

$12.00Out of stock

tuna, cheddar

Meatball Hoagie

$16.00

pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, 1000 island

Steaknsandwich

$17.50

Meat & Cheese Board

2 Meat & 2 Cheese Board

$20.00

2 meat, 2 cheese, accompaniments

3 Meat & 2 Cheese Board

$25.00

3 meat, 2 cheese, accompaniments

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$8.00

beef or pork, accompaniments

Cold

Bagel

$4.00

Baguette

$2.00

Bone Broth

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.67Out of stock

Croissant, Almond

$6.25Out of stock

Croissant, Butter

$4.50Out of stock

Croissant, Chocolate

$6.25

Shmear

$4.00

Portuguese Egg Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Yogurt

$5.42

Cookie

$5.42

Hot

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Quiche

$4.25Out of stock

Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Farm & Forage

Barley, Black

$5.75

Beans, Anasazi

$3.72

Beans, Calypso

$3.95

Beans, Cannelini

$3.95

Beans, Cranberry

$3.95

Beans, Flageolet

$4.25

Beans, Orca

$3.95

Beans, Snowcap

$4.08

Condiment, Blast Hot Sauce

$15.00

Condiment, BLiS Maple Syrup

$18.00

Condiment, BLiS Bourbon Soy

$17.00

Condiment, BLiS Fish Sauce

$15.00

Condiment, Honey

$15.00

Condiment, Honey Comb

$14.92

Farro Piccolo

$10.95

Farro Verde

$12.95

Fennel Pollen

$15.00

Grits, White

$6.50

Grits, Yellow

$6.50

Lentils, Beluga

$3.95

Lentils, French Green

$4.99

Lentils, Yellow Canary

$3.95

Oil, Truffle (200mL)

$20.00

Polenta, White

$6.50

Polenta, Yellow

$6.50

Rice, Carolina Gold

$9.00

Rice, Purple Sticky

$6.50

S.I. Red Peas

$8.00

S.I. White Peas

$7.25

Seed, Benne

$9.00

Vinegar, BLiS Elixir (Sherry - 100mL)

$80.00

Salumi & Cheese

Diablo

$16.00

Szechuan Lemongrass

$16.50

Stagberry

$23.00

Prosciutto

$37.50

Lamb Chopper

$38.00

Garrotxa

$28.00

P'tit Basque

$17.00

Saint Andre

$21.50

Edam

$8.50

Grana Padano

$11.00Out of stock

Cacciatore

$15.60

Pup Bites

Beef Heart

$5.00

Beef Kidney

$5.00

Beef Liver

$5.00

Omega 3 Treats

$20.00

Pup Cup

$2.00

Soda

Kumquat

$6.00

Orange

$6.00Out of stock

Passionfruit

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.25

Thai Iced Tea

$6.25

Beef

Tenderloin

$32.00

Brisket

$12.00

Chain-on Filet

$32.00

Cheek

$12.00

Chuck Roast

$12.00

Ribeye, Boneless

$29.00

Chuck Roll, Half

$10.00

Chuck Shortrib

$13.50

Coulotte

$15.00

Cubed Steak

$9.00

NY Strip, Boneless

$29.00

Eye of Round

$13.00

Flank Steak

$15.00

Flat Iron

$14.00

Gr. Beef (1#)

$11.00

Gr. Beef Patties

$12.00

Hanger Steak

$18.00

Kabob/ Stew Meat

$10.00

NY Strip, Bone In

$28.00

Offal

$5.00

Osso Bucco

$12.00

Oxtail

$12.00

Ribeye, Bone In

$28.00

Roast Beef

$18.00

Short Rib Plate

$15.00

Sirloin Roast

$10.00

Skirt Steak

$18.00

Tallow

$3.00

Bavette

$18.00

Teres Major

$17.00

Tongue

$8.00

Tri-Tip

$15.00

Bottom Round

$9.00

Beef Bones

$5.00

Pork

Bacon (1#)

$11.00

Belly (1/2)

$10.00

Boston Butt

$8.00

Crown Roast

$10.00

Ears

$5.00

Ground Pork (1#)

$6.50

Jowls

$8.00

Osso Bucco

$10.00

Picnic Ham

$8.00

Pork Chops, Bone-In

$14.00

Pork Tenderloin

$16.00

Spare Ribs

$8.00

Trotters

$5.00

Whole Head

$5.00

City Ham

$10.58

Sausage

Andouille

$13.00

Boerewors

$11.00

Breakfast Sausage

$11.00

Chorizo Bilboa

$11.00

German Bratwurst

$11.00

Hotdogs

$15.50

Irish Bangers

$11.00

Italian (Hot)

$11.00

Italian (Mild)

$11.00

Korean BBQ

$11.00

Linguica Josephina

$11.00

Linguica Toscano

$11.00

Longaniza

$11.00

Polish Kielbasa

$11.00

Smoked All Beef

$15.00

Chicken Breakfast Sausage

$11.00

Special Order

Beef, Loin Section

$9.00

Beef, Rib Section

$9.00

Beef, Round Section

$8.00

Beef, Tomahawk

$32.00

Pork, 1/2 Pig

$5.00

Pork, Full Saddle (Porchetta)

$8.00

Pork, Suckling Pig

$8.00

Pork, Tomahawk

$28.00

Smoked Salmon

$28.00

Meat Balls Saused

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location

1000 White ST SW, Atlanta, GA 30310

Directions

Main pic

