Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Hero Doughnuts & Buns HERO Railroad Park

1,638 Reviews

$$

1701 1st ave S #135

Birmingham, AL 35233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Bun
Loaded Hashbrowns
Hero Burger

Doughnuts

Original Glazed*

Original Glazed*

$1.75

Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)

Chocolate Glaze*

Chocolate Glaze*

$2.50

Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.

Strawberry Glaze*

Strawberry Glaze*

$2.50

Real Strawberry infused glaze.

Sprinkle White*

Sprinkle White*

$2.50

Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies

OG Doughnut Box

$16.00

G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen

$21.50

G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen

$11.75
Banana Pudding*

Banana Pudding*

$4.50Out of stock

Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top

Blueberry Cake*

Blueberry Cake*

$3.25Out of stock

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and vanilla glazed.

Boston Cream Filled*

Boston Cream Filled*

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Bread Pudding*

Bread Pudding*

$4.50

Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.

Cereal Milk*

Cereal Milk*

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.

Fritter Apple*

Fritter Apple*

$4.50Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$3.25

Raspberry Jam Filled

$4.50
Side Kicks

Side Kicks

$4.50

Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.

Smores

Smores

$3.25

Wil's Pick Dozen

$31.50

Wil's Pick Half Dozen

$15.75
Beignets

Beignets

$5.00
Chocolate Cream Filled*

Chocolate Cream Filled*

$4.50

Whipped Chocolate buttercream filled and dusted with powdered sugar

Breakfast Buns

Our famous brioche buns stuffed with your favorite breakfast fillings.
Egg & Cheese Bun

Egg & Cheese Bun

$5.00

Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

$6.00

Conecuh sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.

Kolache Jalepeno

Kolache Jalepeno

$6.00

Conecuh sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Breakfast Plates

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Delicious with a side of bacon
Hero Breakfast

Hero Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, toasted HERO bun with jam Choose Bacon, patty sausage or conecuh sausage

AG Power Plate

AG Power Plate

$11.00

2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill

Loaded Hashbrowns

Loaded Hashbrowns

$9.00

fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3

Big A** French Toast

Big A** French Toast

$9.00

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon

Breakfast Bowls

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.00

oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls

Yogurt + Granola

Yogurt + Granola

$7.50

Salad

Hero House Salad

Hero House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Buns

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch.
Hero Burger

Hero Burger

$7.50

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Double Hero Burger

$10.75

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.00

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Double Classic Burger

$11.25

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Dad Burger

Dad Burger

$9.00

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Double Dad Burger

$12.25

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Super Crunch

Super Crunch

$9.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce

Buffalo Super Crunch

Buffalo Super Crunch

$9.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Turkey + Avocado

$8.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch

Sidechicks

Sidechicks

$7.50

6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce

BLT

$8.00

Sliders

Hero Slider

$4.00Out of stock

hero cheeseburger on our parker house roll

Chicken Salad Slider

$3.75Out of stock

Grandma Drake’s recipe...but smaller

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Crunch Mini 2 Count

$4.50Out of stock

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick, pepper jam, pickle and cracked sauce

Super Crunch Mini 4 Count

$9.00Out of stock

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick, pepper jam, pickle and cracked sauce

Little Hero

Kids Hero Slider

Kids Hero Slider

$6.00

Kids Chicken Salad Slider

$6.00
Kids Sidechicks

Kids Sidechicks

$6.00

4 Fried Chicken Nuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.75
Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$5.25
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$3.75
Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

$5.25
Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$3.75
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

NON-ALC

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

$2.50
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Iced Tea

SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Tea

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

MILK

$1.50
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$2.50Out of stock

HOT COCOA CUP

$2.75Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

LIQUID DEATH (MOUNTAIN WATER)

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER)

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP 10 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.25
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.25
NITRO COFFEE

NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT LATTE

DRAFT LATTE

$7.00

BULK

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49

PACKAGES

OFFICE HERO PACK (OL)

$45.00

Be an office Hero! Includes 1 96oz carafe of our original drip coffee and 1 dozen assorted doughnuts.

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, seasonally flavored brioche doughnuts made daily. Delicious hamburgers on our brioche buns for lunch! Dine-In or To-Go!

Website

Location

1701 1st ave S #135, Birmingham, AL 35233

Directions

Gallery
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image
Hero Doughnuts & Buns image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugshots Grill & Bar - Birmingham, AL
orange star4.0 • 1,715
2311 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Hero Doughnuts & Buns - HERO Homewood
orange starNo Reviews
3027 Central Avenue Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
Soho Standard
orange starNo Reviews
1830 29th Ave S #175 Homewood, AL 35209
View restaurantnext
Saw's BBQ Avondale
orange starNo Reviews
215 41st St S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Carrigan's - Mountain Brook
orange starNo Reviews
2400 Montevallo Rd Mountain Brook, AL 35223
View restaurantnext
Mudtown Eat & Drink
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Green Valley Rd Vestavia Hills, AL 35243
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Birmingham

Bottega
orange star4.9 • 4,228
2240 Highland Ave S Birmingham, AL 35205
View restaurantnext
Hot and Hot Fish Club
orange star4.8 • 4,138
2901 2nd Ave S #110 Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Automatic Seafood and Oysters
orange star4.9 • 4,036
2824 5th Ave South Birmingham, AL 35233
View restaurantnext
Helen
orange star5.0 • 2,973
2013 2nd Ave North Birmingham, AL 35203
View restaurantnext
Post Office Pies
orange star4.5 • 2,832
209 41st St Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ - RS Avondale
orange star4.4 • 2,462
3719 3rd Ave S Birmingham, AL 35222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Birmingham
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Cullman
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Wetumpka
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston