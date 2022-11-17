Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Burgers
Sandwiches

Hero Doughnuts & Buns HERO Summerhill

384 Reviews

$$

33-A1 Georgia Ave

Atlanta, GA 30312

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese Bun
Loaded Hashbrowns
Super Crunch

Doughnuts

Original Glazed*

Original Glazed*

$1.75

Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)

Chocolate Glaze*

Chocolate Glaze*

$2.50

Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.

Strawberry Glaze*

Strawberry Glaze*

$2.50Out of stock

Real Strawberry infused glaze.

Sprinkle White*

Sprinkle White*

$2.50

Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies

G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen

$21.50

G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen

$11.75

OG Doughnut Box

$16.00

12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***

Banana Pudding*

Banana Pudding*

$4.50

Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top

Blueberry Cake*

Blueberry Cake*

$3.25Out of stock

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and vanilla glazed.

Boston Cream Filled*

Boston Cream Filled*

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Bread Pudding*

Bread Pudding*

$4.50

Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.

Cereal Milk*

Cereal Milk*

$3.25Out of stock

Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.

Fritter Apple*

Fritter Apple*

$4.50Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$3.25

Raspberry Jam Filled

$4.50
Side Kicks

Side Kicks

$4.50

Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.

Smores

Smores

$3.25Out of stock
Cookies & Cream*

Cookies & Cream*

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies

Wil's Pick Dozen

$31.50

Wil's Pick Half Dozen

$15.75
Beignets

Beignets

$5.00
Chocolate Cream Filled*

Chocolate Cream Filled*

$4.50

Whipped Chocolate buttercream filled and dusted with powdered sugar

Apple Crisp

$3.25

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.25

Breakfast Buns

Our famous brioche buns stuffed with your favorite breakfast fillings.
Egg & Cheese Bun

Egg & Cheese Bun

$5.00

Brioche bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, Conecuh smoked sausage (pictured) or Super Crunch chicken breast

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

$6.00

Conecuh sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.

Kolache Jalepeno

Kolache Jalepeno

$6.00

Conecuh sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Breakfast Plates

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Delicious with a side of bacon
Hero Breakfast

Hero Breakfast

$11.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, toasted HERO bun with jam Choose Bacon, patty sausage or conecuh sausage

AG Power Plate

AG Power Plate

$11.00

2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill

Loaded Hashbrowns

Loaded Hashbrowns

$9.00

fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3

Big A** French Toast

Big A** French Toast

$9.00

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon

Breakfast Bowls

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$8.00

oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls

Yogurt + Granola

Yogurt + Granola

$7.50

Salad

Hero House Salad

Hero House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Lunch Buns

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch.
Hero Burger

Hero Burger

$7.50

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Double Hero Burger

$10.75

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.00

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Double Classic Burger

$11.25

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Dad Burger

Dad Burger

$9.00

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Double Dad Burger

$12.25

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Super Crunch

Super Crunch

$9.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce

Buffalo Super Crunch

Buffalo Super Crunch

$9.50

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.50

Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Turkey + Avocado

$8.50Out of stock

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch

Sidechicks

Sidechicks

$7.50

6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce

BLT

$8.00

Sliders

Hero Slider

$4.00Out of stock

hero cheeseburger on our parker house roll

Chicken Salad Slider

$3.75Out of stock

Grandma Drake’s recipe...but smaller

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Crunch Mini 2 Count

$4.50Out of stock

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick, pepper jam, pickle and cracked sauce

Super Crunch Mini 4 Count

$9.00Out of stock

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick, pepper jam, pickle and cracked sauce

Little Hero

Kids Hero Slider

Kids Hero Slider

$6.00

Kids Chicken Salad Slider

$6.00
Kids Sidechicks

Kids Sidechicks

$6.00

4 Fried Chicken Nuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.75
Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$5.25
Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns

$3.75
Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

$5.25
Mixed Fruit

Mixed Fruit

$3.75
Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

NON-ALC

FOUNTAIN BEV

$2.50
UNSWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Iced Tea

SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Tea

DRIP 10 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.25
DRAFT LATTE

DRAFT LATTE

$7.00
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.25
NITRO COFFEE

NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

PROVIDE

$2.49Out of stock

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50Out of stock
TOPO CHICO

TOPO CHICO

$2.50Out of stock

HOT COCOA CUP

$2.75

Domestique Coffee Bag 10 oz

$15.00

MILK

$1.50

LIQUID DEATH (MOUNTAIN WATER)

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER)

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP 10 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.25
COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.25
NITRO COFFEE

NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT LATTE

DRAFT LATTE

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Large Mocha Latte

$7.00

Large Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

Large Pumpkin Spice Latte

$7.00

BULK

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49

PACKAGES

OFFICE HERO PACK (OL)

$45.00Out of stock

Be an office Hero! Includes 1 96oz carafe of our original drip coffee and 1 dozen assorted doughnuts.

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh, seasonally flavored brioche doughnuts made daily. Delicious hamburgers on our brioche buns for lunch! Dine-In or To-Go!

Location

33-A1 Georgia Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312

Directions

