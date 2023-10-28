Heroes
No reviews yet
205 1st St W
Canby, MN 56220
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Menu Burger
Classic 6oz burger on a fresh toasted bun
Classic 6oz burger with Cheese
Classic 6oz burger with Bacon & Cheese
Tomato, lettuce, onion and mayo
Grilled Pineapple, bacon, lettuce, swiss cheese & Aloha BBQ sauce
Bacon, Cheese & Fried Egg
Sauteed mushrooms & onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss cheese topped with a house whisky sauce
Classic Burger topped iwth Swiss Cheese and sauteed mushrooms
Topped with fried onions, bacon, and a dollop of creamy peanut butter
Bacon infused in our classic burger covered with pepperjack cheese
swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms & onion, and sour cream
Bacon, cream cheese, and diced jalapenos
Smothered with Swiss and American Cheese with fried onions on wheat toast
Swiss cheese, Heinz 57 beer sauce, raw onion, tomato, and lettuce
Sliced ribeye, pepperjack cheese, lettuce, tomato, covered in chipotle sauce
Bacon, Cheese, jalapenos, topped with an Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce
Chicken
Boneless Chicken with choice of wing sauce
Boneless Chicken with choice of wing sauce
Breaded Chicken Breast with lettuce and mayo
Breaded chicken with hot sauce and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese and Bacon
Lettuce, Tomato, bacon, swiss cheese, honey mustard on Texas Toast
Crispy Chicken topped with ham, Swiss Cheese, and Bacon
Grilled Chicken Breast with lettuce and mayo
Bone-in Wings with choice of sauce
Bone-in Wings with choice of sauce
Wraps
Traditional bacon, lettuce, tomato in a tortilla wrap and mayo
Grilled or Crispy chicken, lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, and choice of dressing
Lettuce, cheese, tomato, onion, with Southwest Sauce
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
Cheese Balls
Cheese Curds
Chicken Nuggets
Jalapeno Poppers
Mini Corn Dogs
Mini Tacos
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Rings
Popcorn Chicken
Pretzel Bites
Comination of two full order appetizers
Double serving of Crinkle Fries, Brew City Fries, Tater Tots, or Wedges
Light & Easy
Traditional bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toast
Lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato, ham, onion and your choice of dressing
Breaded Cod with Lettuce
Classic Grilled toast with American Cheese
Grilled or crisky chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese with choice of dressing
Classic Grilled toast with American Cheese filled with ham
Baskets
Golden Brown Chicken Strips served with french fries and toast
Lightly Breaded shrimp with french fries and toast
Shrimp stuffed with jalapeno cheese and battered with french fries and toast
Classic Meaty Bone in drummies served with french fries and toast
Jumbo Cod Fillet with french fries and toast
Sides
Kids Menu
Half Order of Chicken Nuggets and Half order of Fries
Half Order of Mini Corn Dogs and Half order of Fries
Bowl of Mac & Cheese and Half order of Fries
Grilled Cheese and Half order of Fries
Sauces
Pizza
Daily Specials
Daily Lunch Special BDM
Weekend Specials
Friday Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
205 1st St W, Canby, MN 56220