- Heroes Restaurant & Pub
Heroes Restaurant & Pub
107 W Pine St
Warrensburg, MO 64093
Appetizers
Small Onion Rings
A heaping basket of fresh-cut colossal yellow onions, lightly battered and deep-fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Large Onion Rings
A heaping basket of fresh-cut colossal yellow onions, lightly battered and deep-fried. Served with ranch dressing.
Large Loaded Cheese Fries
A huge platter of fresh-cut Idaho fries, seasoned and topped with a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions.
Large Cheese Fries
Jim's Fiesta Fries
Fresh Idaho fresh-cut fries smothered with cheese, taco meat, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, and sour cream.
Carne Asada Cheese Fries
Heroes hand-cut French fries smothered with Monterey jack cheese sauce, steak tips, and fresh pico de gallo.
Jack's Jalapeno Cheese Bites
Creamy jalapeno cheese bites, rolled in breading and deep-fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.
Missouri Potato Skins
Fresh-cut deep-fried Idaho bakers topped with cheddar and Monterey jack, scallions, and crisp bacon bits. Served with ranch dressing.
Barbie's Crabbie Dip
Tender chunks of crab baked with cream cheese and spices. Served with warm with fried wontons.
Spinach Dip & Tortilla Chips
What a crock! Baked spinach and cream cheese combo with a hint of jalapeno poppers and green chilies.
Nachos Grande Beef
A heaping platter of crisp tortilla chips topped with our cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, and sour cream.
Nachos Grande with Fajita Chicken
A heaping platter of crisp tortilla chips topped with our cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, and sour cream.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Fajita marinated chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo and cheese rolled up in a wonton and fried until golden, served with chipotle ranch.
Varsity Starter
Can't make up your mind? Try this combo of Missouri potato skins, fried jalapeno cheese bites, chicken mini tenders, and our famous onion rings.
(6) Heroes Jumbo Wings
Deep-fried and sauteed in your favorite sauce. Traditional buffalo: lots of heat, tropical habanero: sweet and hot, chipotle BBQ: smokey and hot, garlic Parmesan: mild heat with three kinds of cheese, garlic and peppers.
(12) Heroes Jumbo Wings
Deep-fried and sauteed in your favorite sauce. Traditional buffalo: lots of heat, tropical habanero: sweet and hot, chipotle BBQ: smokey and hot, garlic Parmesan: mild heat with three kinds of cheese, garlic and peppers.
Boneless Wings
Boneless breaded chicken bites rolled in Frank's hot sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Littles
10oz. of bite-sized chicken tenders, lightly breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce, honey mustard, ranch or hot mustard.
FF Basket
Chips& Cheese
Sandwiches
(5) Cheese Grill & Salad
Grilled Swiss, American, cheddar, Monterey jack, and provolone on ciabatta bread with sliced tomatoes and dijon mustard. Served with garden salad or a cup of soup.
BLT Sandwich
This classic takes on a new meaning when it comes from our kitchen. Add cheese for $0.99
Heroes Club Sandwich
A combination of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on one layer with smoked turkey and thousand island on the other. Add cheese for $0.99.
Robin's Reuben Sandwich
An international favorite. A generous portion of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Grilled to perfection.
Prime Rib Dip Sandwich
Delicate slices of tender prime rib layered over toasted French roll and served with savory au jus for dipping.
Prime Rib Dip Swiss
Delicate slices of tender prime rib layered over toasted French roll and served with savory au jus for dipping with Swiss cheese.
Prime Rib Dip Philly
Philly style with Swiss, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.
The All American Hero Sandwich
Smoked turkey, ham, salami, Swiss, provolone cheese on a French roll. Appropriately garnished and accented with Italian dressing. Served hot or cold.
Cajun Chicken Grill Sandwich
Char-broiled chicken breast seasoned with chef Paul's famous spices and topped with green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. Served on toasted kaiser roll.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on toasted hearty wheat bread with American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Monterey Chicken Grill Sandwich
Monterey Jack cheese and crisp bacon top a char-broiled chicken breast served on a toasted kaiser roll with tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
Chicken Sandwich
Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
A hand-breaded 6oz. chicken breast cooked to a golden brown, drizzled with Mike's hot honey, and topped with honey mustard lettuce slaw. Served on a ciabatta bun with onions and pickles.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Lightly breaded and deep-fried jumbo tenderloin from Alewell's Country meats served on a toasted kaiser roll with tomatoes, pickles, and red onions.
The Fresh Vegetarian Sandwich
Fresh-grilled zucchini, red and green peppers, and mushrooms, stacked on ciabatta bread, and topped with Swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.
PR Dip Swiss & Mushroom
PR Dip Swiss & Onion
Burgers
Warrensburger
One-half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked kaiser.
Warrensburger with Cheese
One-half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked kaiser.
Bacon Burger
Sizzling bacon strips top off this all-time favorite, served with cheddar cheese and grilled onions on a kaiser roll.
Mushroom Burger
Enjoy this favorite burger smothered with sauteed fresh mushrooms.
Mushroom Burger with Cheese
Enjoy this favorite burger smothered with sauteed fresh mushrooms.
Patty Melt
Choice of ground beef topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and served on toasted rye bread.
Cheesy BBQ Burger
Smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and grilled onions, served on a soft pretzel bun. You'll need extra napkins for this one.
Hans Burger
8oz. burger grilled, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Green Chile Cheeseburger
An 8oz. hand-pattied burger topped with green chile and smothered in a queso cheese sauce and served on a ciabatta bun.
BBJ Burger
Caramelized onion, smoky bacon, and bourbon highlight this outrageously delicious jam that tops our 1/2 pound burger. Served on a ciabatta roll with artisan lettuce and tank 7 cheese, you can't help but love this flavor medley.
B-2 Burger
Two 6oz.patties, American and pepper Jack, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onion straws, and buffalo mayonnaise served on a kaiser roll, make this a mean machine of a burger.
Tuscan Burger
An 8oz. burger topped with feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun.
Chipotle Black Bean Burger
A spicy black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a kaiser bun with a see of guacamole and French fries.
Boca Chica Burger
Choice ground beef burger with Monterey jack cheese, tomato slices, pickles, red onions, jalapenos, and guacamole served on a kaiser roll.
Breakfast Burger
Everybody's favorite breakfast on a ciabatta bun. Bacon, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg stacked on an 8oz. burger. Heroe's Brunch!
The Bunless Burger
An 8oz. juicy burger on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce and topped with Swiss and American cheese, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and drizzled with our special burger dressing.
Entrees
Kansas City Strip
A seasoned 12oz. choice center-cut strip loin, char-broiled to your liking.
Rib-Eye Steak
12oz. choice rib-eye steak, seasoned and char-broiled to perfection
Filet Mignon
6oz. choice tenderloin steak, seasoned and char-broiled to your personal taste. The leanest cut of prime beef.
Sirloin Tips & Veggies
10oz. of tender sirloin strips, cooked to your liking, and topped with sauteed vegetables: fresh zucchini, mushrooms, red and green peppers strips, and yellow onion.
Heroes Chicken Fried Steak
An 8oz. a choice cut of tender round steak, lightly battered in flour and seasoning. Grilled to seal in the flavor, and served over country-style gravy.
Catherine's Chicken
A tender breast of chicken, grilled and smothered with sauteed green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, and topped with provolone cheese.
Chicken Strips
Sliced breast of chicken lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with choice of BBQ sauce, honey mustard, hot mustard, or ranch.
Chicken Parmigiana
Marinated boneless breast of chicken, lightly breaded and deep-fried Italian style. Topped with marinara sauce, provolone, Parmesan cheese, and served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Fried Chicken
A lightly breaded tender breast of chicken deep-fried and smothered in country-style gravy.
Fish & Chips
8oz. of beer-battered cod, deep-fried and served with fresh-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.
Bourbon Basted Salmon
An 8oz. salmon filet marinated in a sweet bourbon sauce then char-broiled to seal flavor.
Popcorn Shrimp
One half pound popcorn shrimp breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with Heroe's cocktail sauce.
Seafood Pasta
Scallops, jumbo shrimp, and crab mixed combined in rich Alfredo sauce with cavatappi noodles, broccoli, and red peppers.
Steak Marsala
Bowtie pasta served in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.
Chicken Marsala
Bowtie pasta served in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.
Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli
A mixture of tender marinated chicken and fresh broccoli sauteed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with cavatappi noodles and a hint of Parmesan.
Salads & Spuds
Grilled Veggie Salad
Grilled zucchini, red and green peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes on a bed of romaine topped with feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Entree Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and penne pasta tossed with Caesar dressing, thinly sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and topped with your choice of char-broiled chicken breast, grilled sirloin tips, or grilled salmon.
Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad
A bowl of mixed greens topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and slices of tender char-broiled chicken.
Spinach Salad with Mini Crab Cakes
Grilled mini crab cakes top a bed of fresh spinach, red onions, fresh tomatoes, real bacon bits, complimented with a home-made sweet and sour dressing.
Half Oriental Chicken Salad
Chunks of tender chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, topped with scallions, toasted almonds, and fried ramen noodles. Served with a sweet vinaigrette dressing and Heroe's cheese bread.
Full Oriental Chicken Salad
Chunks of tender chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, topped with scallions, toasted almonds, and fried ramen noodles. Served with a sweet vinaigrette dressing and Heroe's cheese bread.
Half Taco Salad
A combination of mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, black beans, shredded cheese, black olives, scallions, and tomatoes. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Full Taco Salad
A combination of mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, black beans, shredded cheese, black olives, scallions, and tomatoes. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.
Fajita Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with fajita chicken, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
High Steaks Salad
Strips of sirloin steak served on a bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and sliced egg. Complemented with our home-made onion rings and your favorite dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
A bed of fresh greens tossed with diced celery, shredded carrots, and topped with chicken bites rolled in Frank's hot sauce. Garnished with blue cheese crumbles and tortilla strips with ranch dressing on the side.
Veggie Stuffed Potato
Baked potato stuffed with cheese and topped shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, mushrooms, and served with ranch dressing.
Fajita Stuffed Potato
Fajita chicken, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with Heroe's cheese sauce.
Sides
Garlic Bread
Cheese Bread
Cottage Cheese
Baked Potato
Ranch Potatoes
Mashed Potato Bake
Gourmet Mac & Cheese
Side Garden Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Spinach Salad
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Fried Okra
Nacho Chips with Salsa
Nacho Chips with Cheese Sauce
Steamed Broccoli
Mashed Potato w/ Gravy
Side Onion Rings
Side French Fry
Side Loaded French Fry
Side Cheese French Fry
Mashed Potato Plain
16 oz ranch
Kids
Desserts
Freshly Baked Cheesecake
Home-made in our kitchen with sweet sour cream topping.
Carrot Cake
Bugs bunny provided the recipe and Heroe's put on the finishing touch with cream cheese frosting.
(1) Scoop Ice Cream
(2) Scoops Ice Cream
Fruit Cobbler A La Mode
Mixed berried and apple baked with scrumptious cookie dough topping and served with vanilla ice cream.
Chocolate Sundae Supreme
A scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Brownie Supreme
Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream over a rich nutty brownie.
Oreo Sundae Supreme
Layers of Oreos, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and caramel.
Add Ons
Add Bacon
Add Cheese
Chicken Breast
Chicken Double Breast
Side Alfredo Pasta
Cheese Sauce
Cheese Sauce w/ Rotel
Jalapenos
Side Gravy
Add Avacado
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Add guac 1 oz
Add guac 2 oz
Add guac 3 oz
Extra Patty
Add egg
Pretzel Bun
sauteed mushroom
Grilled onion
Shrimp
4 oz ranch
4 crab cakes
Loaded
Wednesday & Thursday Specials
Take Out Liquor
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Heroes Restaurant & Pub is a local legend that first opened in historic downtown Warrensburg in 1981. As you walk into our cozy dining room, you’ll take in the political, sports, and movie memorabilia that line our walls. We’ll give you a heroes’ welcome as you unwind in our cozy dining room and sip on a cold draft beer or cocktails like our signature drink, the Unknown Hero. Choose from favorites like our famous onion rings, hand-cut steaks, our award-winning burgers, and other specialties sure to satisfy the heartiest of appetites.
107 W Pine St, Warrensburg, MO 64093