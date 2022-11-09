Restaurant info

Heroes Restaurant & Pub is a local legend that first opened in historic downtown Warrensburg in 1981. As you walk into our cozy dining room, you’ll take in the political, sports, and movie memorabilia that line our walls. We’ll give you a heroes’ welcome as you unwind in our cozy dining room and sip on a cold draft beer or cocktails like our signature drink, the Unknown Hero. Choose from favorites like our famous onion rings, hand-cut steaks, our award-winning burgers, and other specialties sure to satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

