Heroes Restaurant & Pub

review star

No reviews yet

107 W Pine St

Warrensburg, MO 64093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Warrensburger with Cheese

Appetizers

Small Onion Rings

Small Onion Rings

$8.29

A heaping basket of fresh-cut colossal yellow onions, lightly battered and deep-fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Large Onion Rings

Large Onion Rings

$12.49

A heaping basket of fresh-cut colossal yellow onions, lightly battered and deep-fried. Served with ranch dressing.

Large Loaded Cheese Fries

Large Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.89

A huge platter of fresh-cut Idaho fries, seasoned and topped with a blend of Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions.

Large Cheese Fries

$7.89

N/A

Jim's Fiesta Fries

$10.99

Fresh Idaho fresh-cut fries smothered with cheese, taco meat, lettuce, black olives, tomatoes, scallions, and sour cream.

Carne Asada Cheese Fries

Carne Asada Cheese Fries

$11.99

Heroes hand-cut French fries smothered with Monterey jack cheese sauce, steak tips, and fresh pico de gallo.

Jack's Jalapeno Cheese Bites

$9.99

Creamy jalapeno cheese bites, rolled in breading and deep-fried to perfection. Served with ranch dressing.

Missouri Potato Skins

Missouri Potato Skins

$10.99

Fresh-cut deep-fried Idaho bakers topped with cheddar and Monterey jack, scallions, and crisp bacon bits. Served with ranch dressing.

Barbie's Crabbie Dip

Barbie's Crabbie Dip

$10.99

Tender chunks of crab baked with cream cheese and spices. Served with warm with fried wontons.

Spinach Dip & Tortilla Chips

Spinach Dip & Tortilla Chips

$10.99

What a crock! Baked spinach and cream cheese combo with a hint of jalapeno poppers and green chilies.

Nachos Grande Beef

Nachos Grande Beef

$11.59

A heaping platter of crisp tortilla chips topped with our cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, and sour cream.

Nachos Grande with Fajita Chicken

$11.59

A heaping platter of crisp tortilla chips topped with our cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, and sour cream.

Southwest Egg Rolls

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.39

Fajita marinated chicken, corn, black beans, pico de gallo and cheese rolled up in a wonton and fried until golden, served with chipotle ranch.

Varsity Starter

Varsity Starter

$15.99

Can't make up your mind? Try this combo of Missouri potato skins, fried jalapeno cheese bites, chicken mini tenders, and our famous onion rings.

(6) Heroes Jumbo Wings

(6) Heroes Jumbo Wings

$10.99

Deep-fried and sauteed in your favorite sauce. Traditional buffalo: lots of heat, tropical habanero: sweet and hot, chipotle BBQ: smokey and hot, garlic Parmesan: mild heat with three kinds of cheese, garlic and peppers.

(12) Heroes Jumbo Wings

(12) Heroes Jumbo Wings

$17.99

Deep-fried and sauteed in your favorite sauce. Traditional buffalo: lots of heat, tropical habanero: sweet and hot, chipotle BBQ: smokey and hot, garlic Parmesan: mild heat with three kinds of cheese, garlic and peppers.

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless breaded chicken bites rolled in Frank's hot sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Littles

$10.49

10oz. of bite-sized chicken tenders, lightly breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce, honey mustard, ranch or hot mustard.

FF Basket

$3.49

N/A

Chips& Cheese

$4.49

N/A

Sandwiches

(5) Cheese Grill & Salad

$11.39

Grilled Swiss, American, cheddar, Monterey jack, and provolone on ciabatta bread with sliced tomatoes and dijon mustard. Served with garden salad or a cup of soup.

BLT Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$11.59

This classic takes on a new meaning when it comes from our kitchen. Add cheese for $0.99

Heroes Club Sandwich

Heroes Club Sandwich

$11.59

A combination of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on one layer with smoked turkey and thousand island on the other. Add cheese for $0.99.

Robin's Reuben Sandwich

Robin's Reuben Sandwich

$11.59

An international favorite. A generous portion of corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing. Grilled to perfection.

Prime Rib Dip Sandwich

$12.99

Delicate slices of tender prime rib layered over toasted French roll and served with savory au jus for dipping.

Prime Rib Dip Swiss

$13.49

Delicate slices of tender prime rib layered over toasted French roll and served with savory au jus for dipping with Swiss cheese.

Prime Rib Dip Philly

$13.99

Philly style with Swiss, mushrooms, peppers, and onions.

The All American Hero Sandwich

$11.29

Smoked turkey, ham, salami, Swiss, provolone cheese on a French roll. Appropriately garnished and accented with Italian dressing. Served hot or cold.

Cajun Chicken Grill Sandwich

Cajun Chicken Grill Sandwich

$11.89

Char-broiled chicken breast seasoned with chef Paul's famous spices and topped with green peppers, onions, and provolone cheese. Served on toasted kaiser roll.

Tuna Melt

$11.59

Tuna salad on toasted hearty wheat bread with American cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Monterey Chicken Grill Sandwich

Monterey Chicken Grill Sandwich

$12.29

Monterey Jack cheese and crisp bacon top a char-broiled chicken breast served on a toasted kaiser roll with tomatoes, onions, and pickles.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

N/A

Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

A hand-breaded 6oz. chicken breast cooked to a golden brown, drizzled with Mike's hot honey, and topped with honey mustard lettuce slaw. Served on a ciabatta bun with onions and pickles.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$11.89

Lightly breaded and deep-fried jumbo tenderloin from Alewell's Country meats served on a toasted kaiser roll with tomatoes, pickles, and red onions.

The Fresh Vegetarian Sandwich

$11.89

Fresh-grilled zucchini, red and green peppers, and mushrooms, stacked on ciabatta bread, and topped with Swiss and provolone cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions.

PR Dip Swiss & Mushroom

$13.99

N/A

PR Dip Swiss & Onion

$13.99

N/A

Burgers

Warrensburger

Warrensburger

$11.29

One-half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked kaiser.

Warrensburger with Cheese

$11.79

One-half pound of fresh ground beef grilled to perfection served on a fresh baked kaiser.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$12.69

Sizzling bacon strips top off this all-time favorite, served with cheddar cheese and grilled onions on a kaiser roll.

Mushroom Burger

$11.99

Enjoy this favorite burger smothered with sauteed fresh mushrooms.

Mushroom Burger with Cheese

$12.59

Enjoy this favorite burger smothered with sauteed fresh mushrooms.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.29

Choice of ground beef topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and served on toasted rye bread.

Cheesy BBQ Burger

Cheesy BBQ Burger

$12.99

Smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and grilled onions, served on a soft pretzel bun. You'll need extra napkins for this one.

Hans Burger

$12.99

8oz. burger grilled, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing, served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$12.99

An 8oz. hand-pattied burger topped with green chile and smothered in a queso cheese sauce and served on a ciabatta bun.

BBJ Burger

BBJ Burger

$12.99

Caramelized onion, smoky bacon, and bourbon highlight this outrageously delicious jam that tops our 1/2 pound burger. Served on a ciabatta roll with artisan lettuce and tank 7 cheese, you can't help but love this flavor medley.

B-2 Burger

B-2 Burger

$15.29

Two 6oz.patties, American and pepper Jack, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onion straws, and buffalo mayonnaise served on a kaiser roll, make this a mean machine of a burger.

Tuscan Burger

Tuscan Burger

$12.99

An 8oz. burger topped with feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette served on a ciabatta bun.

Chipotle Black Bean Burger

$10.99

A spicy black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle served on a kaiser bun with a see of guacamole and French fries.

Boca Chica Burger

$12.99

Choice ground beef burger with Monterey jack cheese, tomato slices, pickles, red onions, jalapenos, and guacamole served on a kaiser roll.

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Everybody's favorite breakfast on a ciabatta bun. Bacon, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg stacked on an 8oz. burger. Heroe's Brunch!

The Bunless Burger

The Bunless Burger

$11.99

An 8oz. juicy burger on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce and topped with Swiss and American cheese, crispy bacon, sauteed mushrooms, onions, and drizzled with our special burger dressing.

Entrees

Kansas City Strip

Kansas City Strip

$24.99

A seasoned 12oz. choice center-cut strip loin, char-broiled to your liking.

Rib-Eye Steak

$26.99

12oz. choice rib-eye steak, seasoned and char-broiled to perfection

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$27.99

6oz. choice tenderloin steak, seasoned and char-broiled to your personal taste. The leanest cut of prime beef.

Sirloin Tips & Veggies

$22.99

10oz. of tender sirloin strips, cooked to your liking, and topped with sauteed vegetables: fresh zucchini, mushrooms, red and green peppers strips, and yellow onion.

Heroes Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

An 8oz. a choice cut of tender round steak, lightly battered in flour and seasoning. Grilled to seal in the flavor, and served over country-style gravy.

Catherine's Chicken

Catherine's Chicken

$15.69

A tender breast of chicken, grilled and smothered with sauteed green peppers, onions, fresh mushrooms, and topped with provolone cheese.

Chicken Strips

$14.49

Sliced breast of chicken lightly breaded and deep-fried. Served with choice of BBQ sauce, honey mustard, hot mustard, or ranch.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.49

Marinated boneless breast of chicken, lightly breaded and deep-fried Italian style. Topped with marinara sauce, provolone, Parmesan cheese, and served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

A lightly breaded tender breast of chicken deep-fried and smothered in country-style gravy.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.49

8oz. of beer-battered cod, deep-fried and served with fresh-cut fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce.

Bourbon Basted Salmon

Bourbon Basted Salmon

$18.99

An 8oz. salmon filet marinated in a sweet bourbon sauce then char-broiled to seal flavor.

Popcorn Shrimp

$14.99

One half pound popcorn shrimp breaded and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with Heroe's cocktail sauce.

Seafood Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Scallops, jumbo shrimp, and crab mixed combined in rich Alfredo sauce with cavatappi noodles, broccoli, and red peppers.

Steak Marsala

$16.49

Bowtie pasta served in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.

Chicken Marsala

$16.49

Bowtie pasta served in a creamy marsala wine sauce with sauteed mushrooms.

Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

$16.29

A mixture of tender marinated chicken and fresh broccoli sauteed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with cavatappi noodles and a hint of Parmesan.

Salads & Spuds

Grilled Veggie Salad

Grilled Veggie Salad

$10.99

Grilled zucchini, red and green peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes on a bed of romaine topped with feta cheese served with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Entree Caesar Salad

Entree Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce and penne pasta tossed with Caesar dressing, thinly sliced red onions, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and topped with your choice of char-broiled chicken breast, grilled sirloin tips, or grilled salmon.

Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad

$11.99

A bowl of mixed greens topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and slices of tender char-broiled chicken.

Spinach Salad with Mini Crab Cakes

$13.99

Grilled mini crab cakes top a bed of fresh spinach, red onions, fresh tomatoes, real bacon bits, complimented with a home-made sweet and sour dressing.

Half Oriental Chicken Salad

Half Oriental Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chunks of tender chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, topped with scallions, toasted almonds, and fried ramen noodles. Served with a sweet vinaigrette dressing and Heroe's cheese bread.

Full Oriental Chicken Salad

Full Oriental Chicken Salad

$11.29

Chunks of tender chicken breast tossed with mixed greens, topped with scallions, toasted almonds, and fried ramen noodles. Served with a sweet vinaigrette dressing and Heroe's cheese bread.

Half Taco Salad

Half Taco Salad

$8.99

A combination of mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, black beans, shredded cheese, black olives, scallions, and tomatoes. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Full Taco Salad

Full Taco Salad

$11.99

A combination of mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, black beans, shredded cheese, black olives, scallions, and tomatoes. Topped with crispy tortilla strips.

Fajita Chicken Salad

$12.29

Mixed greens topped with fajita chicken, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.

High Steaks Salad

High Steaks Salad

$14.29

Strips of sirloin steak served on a bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and sliced egg. Complemented with our home-made onion rings and your favorite dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

A bed of fresh greens tossed with diced celery, shredded carrots, and topped with chicken bites rolled in Frank's hot sauce. Garnished with blue cheese crumbles and tortilla strips with ranch dressing on the side.

Veggie Stuffed Potato

$9.99

Baked potato stuffed with cheese and topped shredded lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, scallions, mushrooms, and served with ranch dressing.

Fajita Stuffed Potato

$9.99

Fajita chicken, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with Heroe's cheese sauce.

Sides

Garlic Bread

$0.99

N/A

Cheese Bread

$1.69

N/A

Cottage Cheese

$2.69

N/A

Baked Potato

$2.69

N/A

Ranch Potatoes

$2.99

N/A

Mashed Potato Bake

$2.69

N/A

Gourmet Mac & Cheese

$4.00

N/A

Side Garden Salad

$3.79

N/A

Side Caesar Salad

$3.79

N/A

Side Spinach Salad

$3.79

N/A

Cup Soup

$2.89

N/A

Bowl Soup

$3.69

N/A

Fried Okra

$3.69

N/A

Nacho Chips with Salsa

$3.49

N/A

Nacho Chips with Cheese Sauce

$4.49

N/A

Steamed Broccoli

$2.69

N/A

Mashed Potato w/ Gravy

$2.69

N/A

Side Onion Rings

$3.49

N/A

Side French Fry

$1.99

N/A

Side Loaded French Fry

$3.49

N/A

Side Cheese French Fry

$2.99

N/A

Mashed Potato Plain

$1.99

N/A

16 oz ranch

$5.00

N/A

Kids

Kid Burger

$5.49

N/A

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

N/A

Chicken Nugget

$5.49

N/A

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

N/A

Mini Corndogs

$5.49

N/A

Kid Pasta

$5.49

N/A

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.49

N/A

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.49

N/A

Kid Veggie Dip

$5.49

N/A

Kids Taco

$5.49

N/A

$Smiley FF

$0.99

N/A

$Applesauce

$0.99

N/A

Desserts

Freshly Baked Cheesecake

Freshly Baked Cheesecake

$4.99

Home-made in our kitchen with sweet sour cream topping.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Bugs bunny provided the recipe and Heroe's put on the finishing touch with cream cheese frosting.

(1) Scoop Ice Cream

$1.99

N/A

(2) Scoops Ice Cream

$2.99

N/A

Fruit Cobbler A La Mode

$5.99

Mixed berried and apple baked with scrumptious cookie dough topping and served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Sundae Supreme

$4.29

A scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, whipped cream, and a cherry.

Brownie Supreme

$5.99

Vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream over a rich nutty brownie.

Oreo Sundae Supreme

$5.99

Layers of Oreos, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and caramel.

Add Ons

Add Bacon

$1.50

N/A

Add Cheese

$0.99

N/A

Chicken Breast

$4.00

N/A

Chicken Double Breast

$5.00

N/A

Side Alfredo Pasta

$4.00

N/A

Cheese Sauce

$1.49

N/A

Cheese Sauce w/ Rotel

$1.49

N/A

Jalapenos

$0.75

N/A

Side Gravy

$1.00

N/A

Add Avacado

$1.79

N/A

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.99

N/A

Add guac 1 oz

$0.79

N/A

Add guac 2 oz

$1.49

N/A

Add guac 3 oz

$2.49

N/A

Extra Patty

$4.00

N/A

Add egg

$1.29

N/A

Pretzel Bun

$1.50

N/A

sauteed mushroom

$1.50

N/A

Grilled onion

$1.00

N/A

Shrimp

$5.00

N/A

4 oz ranch

$0.65

N/A

4 crab cakes

$6.00

N/A

Loaded

$1.50

N/A

N/A Beverages

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.59

Coffee

$2.59

Ginger Beer

$3.25

Hot Tea

$2.59

Ice Cream Float

$4.29

Juice

$2.59

Kid Bev

$1.75

Kid Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Kid Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.59
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.49

Red Bull

$4.59

Soft Drink

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Water

Specials

College High 62

$11.95

Thanksgiving Meal 4

$79.99

Thanksgiving Meal 8

$147.99

Thanksgiving Meal 12

$215.99

Wednesday & Thursday Specials

10oz. KC Strip

10oz. KC Strip

$16.99

A hand-cut 10oz. KC strip cooked to your liking and served with a side and garlic toast.

Retail

Tshirt

$20.00

N/A

Coozie

$5.00

N/A

Shot glass

$8.00

N/A

Long Sleeve PocketT

$30.00

N/A

Take Out Liquor

All take out liquor orders must be accompanied by a food purchase. ID must be presented at the time of pick up
Unknown Hero Party Box (96oz)

Unknown Hero Party Box (96oz)

$45.00

Explore the Unknown with Heroes signature drink "The Unknown Hero". A legendary cocktail!

Unknown Hero 4pk

Unknown Hero 4pk

$30.00

Unknown Hero 16oz bottle

$8.00
Miller Lite 6pk

Miller Lite 6pk

$12.50
Bud Light 6pk

Bud Light 6pk

$12.50
Michelob Ultra 6pk

Michelob Ultra 6pk

$12.50
Corona 6pk

Corona 6pk

$15.00
Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat 6pk

Boulevard Unfiltered Wheat 6pk

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Heroes Restaurant & Pub is a local legend that first opened in historic downtown Warrensburg in 1981. As you walk into our cozy dining room, you’ll take in the political, sports, and movie memorabilia that line our walls. We’ll give you a heroes’ welcome as you unwind in our cozy dining room and sip on a cold draft beer or cocktails like our signature drink, the Unknown Hero. Choose from favorites like our famous onion rings, hand-cut steaks, our award-winning burgers, and other specialties sure to satisfy the heartiest of appetites.

Website

Location

107 W Pine St, Warrensburg, MO 64093

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

