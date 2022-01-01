Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Heroes West Sports Bar & Grill - Joliet

218 Reviews

$$

1530 Commerce Lane

Joliet, IL 60431

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Burger ITEM
Six Boneless Wings
Macon Bacon Burger

Wings & Nachos

Six Jumbo Classic Wings

Six Jumbo Classic Wings

$12.00

Jumbo Wings, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery stick and your choice of dipping sauce.

Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings

Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings

$19.00

Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Six Boneless Wings

Six Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Twelve Boneless Wings

Twelve Boneless Wings

$19.00

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Camacho Nachos

Camacho Nachos

$17.00

Zesty, seasoned ground chuck piled over house made corn chips, topped with nacho cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of hot or mild salsa.

Appetizers

Amigos Large (6)

$17.00

Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.

Amigos Small (3)

$11.00

Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.

Buffalo Rolls

$9.00

Four house made rolls stuffed with select cheeses and buffalo chicken, deep fried and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp, dredged in flour, deep fried, and tossed in buffalo sauce, served on shredded lettuce with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Fresh Baked Pretzels

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$10.00

Fresh from the oven, salted and served with cheese sauce and a spicy mustard.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Juicy, whole mushrooms sauteed in butter, breaded and fried, served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Lightly breaded and fried pickle spears. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Freshly made skins, stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese and smoked bacon, baked and topped with green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$13.00

Waffle fries topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar-jack cheese and crumbled hickory smoked bacon, then baked. Ranch dressing served on the side.

Spuds El Grande

Spuds El Grande

$15.00

Pulled Pork over waffle fries, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, green onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Onion Rings side

Onion Rings side

$5.00
Fries Waffle side

Fries Waffle side

$5.00
Fries Fresh Cut side

Fries Fresh Cut side

$5.00

Salads

Strawberry Poppy seed

$14.00

This salad features a selection of mixed greens, Tossed in poppyseed dressing, topped with strawberrys, Diced chicken, candid walnuts and crumbled bleu cheese.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Tortilla bowl filled with crisp lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, jalapenos, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese, topped with taco meat, sour cream, and green onion.

Blue Demon

Blue Demon

$14.00

A grilled buffalo chicken breast over romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, green peppers, and hard boiled egg. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, sliced button mushrooms, chopped apple-wood smoked bacon. hard boiled eggs, and croutons. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$14.00

Assorted crisp greens, grilled and chilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, green onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, crumbled bleu cheese; all tossed with ranch dressing and topped with house made croutons.

Soup & Chili

Baked French Onion

$6.00

Our fresh made soup of the day is always chock full o' the freshest ingredients.

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$4.00

Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.

Texas Chili Cup

Texas Chili Cup

$5.00

House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.

Texas Chili Bowl

$6.00

House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.

Sandwedges

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Chicken breast lightly floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, served on a grilled bun with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

The Barnyard

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese and piled high with pulled, with your choice of BBQ sauce. Topped with our house made cole slaw, served on a grilled bun.

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a grilled bun with a side of pesto mayo.

The Slocum

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, dipped in buffalo sauce, topped with roasted red pepper. Served on a grilled bun with a side of ranch dressing. Goes great with a side of roasted veggies and an extra side of buffalo sauce for dipping.

Rib Eye Sandwich

Rib Eye Sandwich

$18.00

Eight ounces of lean, cooked to order choice ribeye, served on a toasted French roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and sharp Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

A half-pound of pulled pork, smoked over apple-wood and hickory for 12 hours, and topped with your choice of BBQ sauce, on a grilled bun. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled OR breaded boneless chicken breast tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese in a giant flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Reuben Panini

$15.00

Marble rye stacked with lean house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing.

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$14.00

Sliced breast of turkey with sun dried tomato and basil pesto, topped with mozzarella cheese and served on herbed focaccia bread.

Cheese Panini

$10.00

American, Swiss, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses on sourdough, grilled on our panini press.

The Mayor

$17.00

Named after Art Schultz, Sr., the honorable Mayor of Joliet for 20 Years. Slow roasted Prime Rib sliced and piled high on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with a side of au jus.

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced hot house tomato, and served on toasted sour dough bread, with mayo.

Burgers

Macon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, choice of BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Cheddar, grilled onions on sourdough.

Bleu Collar

$18.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, Avacado,Bacon,Gilled onions.

Veracruz

$16.00

Pepperjack, grilled jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Lieutenant (LT)

$18.00

8 oz patty, pulled pork, pepperjack cheese, onion ring, chipotle bbq sauce on top, pretzel bun.

Build a Burger

Build a Burger ITEM

$14.00

Smoke House

We provide the freshest, highest quality beef, pork, chicken, and smokey links out of the smoker. We use hickory, oak, and apple-wood for smoking.

Full Slab Back Ribs

$24.00

Half Slab Back Ribs

$18.00

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.00

Main Events

New York Strip Steak

$24.00

Hand cut, 12oz USDA Choice, aged for a minimum of 28 days, char grilled.

Ribeye Steak Dinner

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$26.00

Hand cut, 12oz USDA Choice, aged for a minimum of 28 days, char grilled.

Whiskey Glazed Salmon Dinner

Whiskey Glazed Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Generous 8oz filet of Atlantic Salmon, grilled and whiskey glazed.

Deep Fried Shrimp-Gulf

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp, lightly floured and deep fried, golden brown, served with zesty cocktail sauce.

Chicken and Waffles

$17.00

Desserts

Skillet cookie A la mode

$9.00

Hot apple turnover topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

Sundae

$4.00

Warm Fudge Brownie

$6.00

A warm brownie drizzled with hot fudge, and topped with whipped cream.

Kids Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Creamy garlic

$0.75

Fat Free French

$0.75

Fat Free Italian

$0.75

Nacho Chs Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Mild

$0.75

BBQ Chipotle

$0.75

BBQ Hot

$0.75

BBQ Honey Habanero

$0.75

Garlic Parmesean

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Citrus Soy

$0.75

Salsa Mild

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Red Sauce

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Horseradish

$0.75

Giardiniera

$1.00

Jalepeno

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Mayo

$0.75

Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Stone Ground Mustard

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

16oz Cup Ranch

$4.25

Sides

Side Waflle Fries

Side Waflle Fries

$5.00
Side Fresh Cut Fries

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00
Side Mac & Cheese

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Side Sautéed Spinach

Side Sautéed Spinach

$5.00
Sauteed Vegetables

Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00

Side Dinner Salad

$5.00

Side Raw Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

16oz Pickles to Go

$5.00

Extra Pickles 3oz

$1.00

Sweet potato Fries

$5.00

Side Tortilla chips

$3.00

Side grilled jalapeños

$1.00

Side fresh strawberries

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Pizza

Pizza

$11.00

Chef Specials

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$17.99

Blackened Salmon Burger

$13.99

Grilled in house made Salmon burger, Blackened seasoning, topped with avocado and lettuce. brioche bun. served with choice of fries and lemon wedge

Mango-Salsa Salmon burger

$14.99

Grilled in house made Salmon burger, topped with house made mango salsa, avocado and lettuce. Brioche bun served with choice of fries

Late night menu

Fresh Baked Pretzels

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$10.00

Fresh from the oven, salted and served with cheese sauce and a spicy mustard.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Freshly made skins, stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese and smoked bacon, baked and topped with green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Camacho Nachos

Camacho Nachos

$17.00

Zesty, seasoned ground chuck piled over house made corn chips, topped with nacho cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of hot or mild salsa.

Southwest Chicken Wrap (Copy)

Southwest Chicken Wrap (Copy)

$14.00

Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Pizza

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet, IL 60431

Directions

Gallery
Heroes West Sports Grill image
Heroes West Sports Grill image

