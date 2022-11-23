Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heroic Italian Beverly Hills

54 Reviews

$$

8484 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Popular Items

OMG!
The Vegan (VG)
Genoa

Salads

Heroic Salad (VT)

Heroic Salad (VT)

$9.00+

Heirloom tomatoes, burrata, Persian cucumbers and Maui sweet onions on mix greens.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

A Classic romaine salad served with crutons and anchovies. Caeser dressing with extra virgin olive oil, mustard, garlic, egg yolk and lemon.

California Caprese (VT)

California Caprese (VT)

$8.00+

Imported bufala mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, pesto, avocado, seasonal greens, balsamic glaze.

Gladiator

Gladiator

$9.00+

Chopped antipasto salad, imported Italian prosciutto, spicy salami, capocollo, porchetta, mortadella, smoked mozzarella, seasonal greens, roasted tomatoes, lemon herbs vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

OMG!

OMG!

$17.00

Imported Italian prosciutto, salame, capocollo, mortadella, porchetta, smoked mozzarella, artichokes, giardiniera, house roasted tomatoes, olives, mustard, Italian black summer truffles mayo.

Quadronno

Quadronno

$15.00

Prosciutto, burrata, house roasted tomatoes, Italian black summer truffle mayo.

Marinetti (vt)

Marinetti (vt)

$15.00

California caprese, fresh bufala mozzarella, avocado, house roasted tomatoes, pesto, balsamic glaze.

The Vegan (VG)

The Vegan (VG)

$15.00

Avocado, artichoke, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, giardiniera, pesto.

Scala

Scala

$16.00

Short rib, sautéed peppers, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions.

Genoa

$16.00

Shredded organic Jidori Chicken breast with pesto, buffalo mozzarella and roasted tomatoes.

Italian BLT

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg lettuce, house roasted tomatoes, artichokes, mayo, Italian black summer truffles

Polpette

$16.00

Beef meatballs, tangy tomatoes, smoked mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted peppers.

Fresh Handmade Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro

$19.00

Spaghetti, tangy tomato sauce, basil and parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Butter, Parmesan.

Lasagna

$20.00

Grass fed Beef, spicy tomato sauce and creamy béchamel sauce.

Pizza

Red Pizza

Red Pizza

$10.00

3 cheese, tomato, honey, pesto. add spicy Salame+2

White Pizza

White Pizza

$10.00

3 cheese, fennel, onion, olives. add porchetta +2

Extras

Side Chips

Side Chips

$3.00
Side Bread

Side Bread

$6.00

choose olive oil & balsamic or Garlic

Tiramisu cookie

Tiramisu cookie

$3.00

Drinks

Aqua Panna

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Aranciata

$4.00

Limonata

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Espresso

$3.50Out of stock

Latte

$4.00Out of stock

Cappuccino

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla latte

$4.50Out of stock

Mocha latte

$4.50Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8484 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Directions

