Restaurant header imageView gallery

Heroic Italian Berkeley

review star

No reviews yet

2020 Kittredge Street Suite C

Berkeley, CA 94704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

OMG
Marinetti
Genoa (Hot)

Disposible Utensils

Disposible Utensils

CA state law. We can only provide disposables upon request

Specials

This Classic Italian cake is hand crafted in Italy for the holidays. Share it will friends and serve warm if possible

Pandoro Classico

$40.00

Bottle & Board

Pinsa Bottle & Board

Pinsa Bottle & Board

$46.00

Choose between our red or pesto Pinsas paired with either a red or white Italian bottle of wine

Antipasto Bottle & Board

Antipasto Bottle & Board

$46.00

Chose between a mixed meat & cheese board or all cheese paired with a bottle of red or white Italian wine

Sandwiches

OMG

OMG

$18.00

Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami, Capocollo, Mortadella, Porchetta, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke spread, Olive spread and roasted Tomatoes, Lettuce, House-made Giardiniera, Yellow Mustard, Mayo with Italian Black Truffle Infusion.

Quadronno

Quadronno

$17.00

Prosciutto, Burrata, Roasted Tomatoes and Mayo with Italian Black Truffle Infusion.

Chicken Tetrazzini (Hot)

Chicken Tetrazzini (Hot)

$17.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.

Genoa (Hot)

Genoa (Hot)

$17.00

Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.

Marinetti

Marinetti

$17.00

Fresh Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Aged Balsamic Glaze.

Vegan

Vegan

$17.00

Fresh Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion, House-made Giardiniera & Fresh Vegan Pesto.

Bambino (Hot)

Bambino (Hot)

$13.00

A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: Porchetta & fontal cheese.

Buongiorno (Breakfast Sandwich)

Buongiorno (Breakfast Sandwich)

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado

Pasta

Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)

Lasagna (Takes 10 -15 min)

$20.00

Layers of pasta with marinara and bechamel sauces. Choice of Pork Ragu or wild mushroom

Lobster and Asparagus Ravioli

Lobster and Asparagus Ravioli

$25.00

Chunks of Lobster with Asparagus Raviolis in a Brown Butter Sauce

Osso Buco Ravioli

Osso Buco Ravioli

$19.00

Veal Osso Buco ravioli in a rich Pomodoro sauce with an extra Calabrian Chile kick

Wild Mushroom Ravioli in Sage Butter Sauce

Wild Mushroom Ravioli in Sage Butter Sauce

$17.00Out of stock

Truffle Porcini raviolis in a rich sage brown butter sauce

Spinach & Ricota Raviolli

Spinach & Ricota Raviolli

$17.00

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli with a vibrant marinara sauce.

Chicken Tetrazzini Pasta

Chicken Tetrazzini Pasta

$20.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce with fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$17.00

Fresh pesto on fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.

Pasta Pomodoro

Pasta Pomodoro

$17.00

Our lovely red sauce bursting with basil and tomato flavors... includes garlic, onion and a sprinkle of Parmesan

Pinsa (Roman Pizza)

Red Sauce Pinsa

Red Sauce Pinsa

$19.00

Rich and flavorful tomato sauce with a hint of Calabrian chili, Mozzarella cheese, spicy salami, and a sprinkle of Parmesan

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

$20.00

Pesto sauce base with sliced artichokes, roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, giardiniera, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze.

White Pinsa

White Pinsa

$19.00

Burrata and Fontal cheese with white clamshell (Buna Shimeji) musrooms, leeks and a touch of balsamic glaze

Half and Half Pinsa

$20.00

Salads

Gladiator Salad

Gladiator Salad

$18.00

Chopped Antipasto Salad, Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami, Copocollo, Porchetta, Mortadella, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette.

Mount Etna Salad

Mount Etna Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Warm Roasted Farro and Vegetables (Cauliflower, Zucchini , Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$17.00

Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze on Bed of Seasonal Greens with white Wine Vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.00Out of stock

A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, Imported Anchovy, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Romaine Lettuce and Crostini.

Lite Bites

Antipasto Board for 2

Antipasto Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of meats and cheeses imported from Italy. Served with warm Olives and our toasted bread triangles.

Cheese Board for 2

Cheese Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of 5 Italian cheeses, Marcona almonds and fig preserves. comes with crackers

Bruschetta (4 bites to share)

Bruschetta (4 bites to share)

$12.00

(2) Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt and Extra Virgin Olive Oil + (2) (Avocado, Roasted Tomato, Giardiniera Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Bruschetta Nduja

Bruschetta Nduja

$12.00

Spicy nduja sausage, Fontal cheese and roasted tomato

Crostini and/or Burrata

Crostini and/or Burrata

$10.00

Creamy Burrata with balsamic glaze and our famous light and crispy bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils.

Olives- Marinated

Olives- Marinated

$7.00

Castelvetrano & Kalamata olives marinated with citrus, rosemary and garlic.

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Warm roasted artichoke hearts with roasted sun dried tomatoes, Marcona Almonds and balsamic glaze.

4oz Jar Chillis

4oz Jar Chillis

$12.00

Calabrian Chilis, Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Seafood Tins from Europe

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

$12.00

Hand-shelled then carefully packed in a rich sauce with just a hint of vinegar and paprika, these truly are the best of Galicia. Served with warm crostini

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

$15.00

Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.

Scallops: Conservas de Cambados

Scallops: Conservas de Cambados

$10.00

Zamburinas are small tender scallops that are a favorite in Galicia in Northwest Spain. They are prepared in a tomato and paprika sauce called 'Salsa Gallega.' Served with warm crostini,

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

$10.00

This Galician white tuna is a unique product, processed fresh using traditional methods and packaged in high quality olive oil. This tuna is marinated to reach optimal flavor, managing to satisfy the most demanding palates. Served with warm crostini.

White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

$15.00

The Ventresca is taken from fresh-caught bonito from the north coast of Galicia (Puerto de Burela). It is the most tender and juicy part of the tuna, and its delicate layers are carefully canned by artisans. Olive oil is then added for extra flavor that improves with the passage of time.

Smoked: Ekone Oyster Co

Smoked: Ekone Oyster Co

$12.00

Fresh Willapa Bay oysters are steamed and opened, then brined in small batches. The brined oysters are then placed meticulously on stainless steel racks and smoked using maple chips.

Sardines: Espinalar

Sardines: Espinalar

$10.00

These high quality sardines are fished in September. They are steamed or cooked and packed in a spicy sauce.

Spiced Calamary in Raguot: Jose Gourmet

Spiced Calamary in Raguot: Jose Gourmet

$14.00Out of stock

Spiced calamari from Portugal in a spicy ragout sauce of tomato pulp, sunflower oil and spices (onion, parsley, red pepper, wine, ground cloves and salt).

Octopus In Sauce Conservas De Cambadas

Octopus In Sauce Conservas De Cambadas

$12.00

This is the iconic dish of Galicia - tender octopus in olive oil, flavored with Spanish paprika.

Snacks & Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

$2.25

We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.

Gelato: (8oz cup)

Gelato: (8oz cup)

$9.00

From Berkeley's Passione Gelato we offer a selection of their amazing desserts

Origional Potato Chips

Origional Potato Chips

$3.00
BBQ Potato Chips

BBQ Potato Chips

$3.00
Salt and Vinegar

Salt and Vinegar

$3.00
Jalapeno Potato Chips

Jalapeno Potato Chips

$3.00
Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt

Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt

$3.00

Cold Drinks

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata (Orange)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata (Orange)

$4.00
Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

$4.00
Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rossa (Blood Orange)

$4.00
San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange (Can)

San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange (Can)

$4.00
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water (500ml)

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$4.00

My daughter doesn’t want we using plastic bottles anymore … so here we are using boxes or reusable water bottles. Saving the planet together!

Beer

West Berkeley Black Lager

West Berkeley Black Lager

$9.00

West Berkeley Pils

$9.00
Ten Pounds Hazy Double IPA

Ten Pounds Hazy Double IPA

$9.00

Catering Packs

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 6

$100.00

6 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 12

$190.00

12 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.

Roman Pinsas for 6

$110.00

We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients

Roman Pinsas for 12

$200.00

We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients

Antipasto for 6

$130.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Antipasto for 12

$250.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Cookies for 6

$12.00

We bake Toffee Milk Chocolate Chip cookies from Hot Cookie daily. So GOOD

Sodas for 6

$18.00

Organic Italian sodas, Coke or Diet Coke

Chips for 6

$20.00

A section of kettle cooked chips

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich, Pasta, and Pinsa with a side of wine. We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.

Location

2020 Kittredge Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA 94704

Directions

Gallery
Heroic Italian image
Heroic Italian image
Heroic Italian image
Heroic Italian image

Similar restaurants in your area

Oori Rice Triangles - Berkeley
orange starNo Reviews
2177 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Rose Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1960 University Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
U: Dessert Story - Berkeley - 1849 Shattuck Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1849 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94709
View restaurantnext
Jupiter
orange star4.0 • 3,586
2181 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
sushinista
orange starNo Reviews
2235 Milvia Street Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Triple Rock Brewery & Alehouse
orange star4.1 • 2,504
1920 Shattuck Ave Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Berkeley

Comal Next Door - Berkeley
orange star4.8 • 9,557
2024 Shattuck Avenue Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Zachary's Chicago Pizza - Solano Ave
orange star4.7 • 6,783
1853 Solano Ave. Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - Solano Ave - 1591 Solano Ave
orange star4.4 • 6,483
1591 Solano Ave Berkeley, CA 94707
View restaurantnext
Gather Kitchen, Bar & Market
orange star4.2 • 5,227
2200 Oxford St Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Berkeley - Berkeley
orange star4.5 • 5,067
64 shattuck sq Berkeley, CA 94704
View restaurantnext
Iyasare
orange star4.4 • 4,948
1830 Fourth Street Berkeley, CA 94710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Berkeley
Albany
review star
No reviews yet
Emeryville
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
El Cerrito
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.4 (140 restaurants)
Alameda
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Martinez
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Belvedere Tiburon
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston