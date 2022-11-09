Heroic Italian Berkeley
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich, Pasta, and Pinsa with a side of wine. We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.
2020 Kittredge Street Suite C, Berkeley, CA 94704
