Heroic Italian

review star

No reviews yet

572 Castro Street

San Francisco, CA 94114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

OMG

OMG

$19.00

Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami, Capocollo, Mortadella, Porchetta, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke spread, Olive spread roasted tomatoes, lettuce, house-made Giardiniera, yellow mustard, Black Truffle Infused mayo and shredded lettuce Mortadella contains pistachios

Genoa

Genoa

$18.00

Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.

Marinetti

Marinetti

$18.00

Fresh Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Aged Balsamic Glaze.

All Day San Francisco

Disposable Utensils

CA State Law. We can only provide disposable utensils upon request.

Disposible Utensils

CA State Law. We can only provide disposable utensils upon request.

Sandwiches

OMG

OMG

$19.00

Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami, Capocollo, Mortadella, Porchetta, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Artichoke spread, Olive spread roasted tomatoes, lettuce, house-made Giardiniera, yellow mustard, Black Truffle Infused mayo and shredded lettuce Mortadella contains pistachios

Polpette

Polpette

$19.00

Beef meatballs (GF) marinated in pomodoro sauce with mozzarella, and caramelized peppers/onions

Godfather

Godfather

$19.00

Herb roasted beef tenderloin with smoked mozzarella, caramelizad onions and and salsa verde.

Quadronno

Quadronno

$18.00

Prosciutto, Burrata, Roasted Tomatoes and Mayo with Italian Black Truffle Infusion.

Marinetti

Marinetti

$18.00

Fresh Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Aged Balsamic Glaze.

Chicken Tetrazzini

Chicken Tetrazzini

$18.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce, with smoked mozzarella.

Genoa

Genoa

$18.00

Warm shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh pesto, warm roasted tomatoes and bufula mozzarella.

Vegan

Vegan

$18.00

Fresh Avocado, Roasted Tomatoes, Caramelized Onion and peppers, House-made Giardiniera & Fresh Vegan Pesto.

Bambino

Bambino

$13.00

A child sized ham and cheese sandwich: Porchetta & fontal cheese.

Buongiorno

Buongiorno

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich made with two eggs, Fontal Cheese, roasted tomatoes, garlic aioli, and our truffle mayo sauce. Choice of Nduja (spicy sausage), Porcheta or Avocado

Pasta

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

Spaghetti Pomodoro with Meatballs

$22.00

Our lovely red sauce with tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

$22.00

Roasted garlicky lemon shrimp with a Calabrian kick with Spaghetti… a side of crostini to dip in the sauce isn’t a bad idea

Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta

Chicken Tetrazzini Rotini Pasta

$20.00

Rotisserie chicken, mushrooms and peas, in a white wine, garlic, rosemary, cream sauce with smoked mozzarella and fresh made Rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico. We sprinkle a touch of garlic infused croutons on top

Pesto Rotini Pasta

Pesto Rotini Pasta

$18.00

Fresh pesto with roasted yellow tomatoes on fresh made rotini from Berkeley's Phoenix Pastifico.

Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter

Porcini Ravioli in Sage Butter

$18.00

Truffle Porcini raviolis in a rich sage brown butter sauce

Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli

Ricotta and Spinach Ravioli

$18.00

Spinach & Ricotta Ravioli with a vibrant Pomodoro sauce and a sprinkle of Parmesan

Pinsa (Roman Pizza)

Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa

Calabrian Shrimp Pinsa

$22.00

Burrata and Fontal cheese, roasted tomatoes and shrimp spiked with sage brown butter, garlic and Calabrian chilis

Vesuvio Pinza

Vesuvio Pinza

$21.00

Meatball and Nduja red sauce pinsa with shredded mozzarella, roasted onions and peppers

Red Sauce Pinsa

Red Sauce Pinsa

$19.00

Rich and flavorful tomato sauce with a hint of Calabrian chili, Mozzarella cheese, spicy salami and a sprinkle of Parmesan

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

Pesto Sauce Pinsa

$20.00

Pesto sauce base with sliced artichokes, roasted tomatoes, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese, giardiniera, and a light drizzle of balsamic glaze.

Salads

Gladiator Salad

Gladiator Salad

$19.00

Chopped Antipasto Salad, Italian Prosciutto, Spicy Salami, Copocollo, Porchetta, Mortadella, Smoked Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Lemon Herb Vinaigrette.

Mount Etna Salad

Mount Etna Salad

$18.00

Warm Roasted Farro and Roasted Vegetables (Cauliflower, Zucchini, Carrots) on a Bed of Seasonal Greens, with Garbanzo Beans and Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Imported Bufala Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Avocado, Balsamic Glaze on Bed of Seasonal Greens with white Wine Vinaigrette.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

A Classic. Shredded rotisserie chicken, parmesan, Imported Anchovy, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Romaine Lettuce and Crostini.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$18.00

An updated classic. 6 roasted shrimp, parmesan, Imported Anchovy, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Romaine Lettuce and Crostini.

Lite Bites

Antipasto Board for 2

Antipasto Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of meats and cheeses imported from Italy. Served with warm Olives and our toasted bread triangles.

Cheese Board for 2

Cheese Board for 2

$23.00

Lovely selection of 5 Italian cheeses, Marcona almonds and fig preserves

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp

Calabrian Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

6 shrimp roasted in garlicky brown butter with a hint of Calabrian chili… comes with a side of crostini for dipping

Beef Meatballs (GF)

Beef Meatballs (GF)

$14.00

4 beef meatballs (GF) in tangy pomodoro sauce. served with 4 pieces of crostini

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

Choose 1 or 2 styles: 1- Burrata, Balsamic Glaze, Sea Salt and Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2- Avocado , Roasted Tomato, Giardiniera Extra Virgin Olive Oil 3- Nduja (Spicy sausage), Fontal, Roasted Tomato.

Crostini with Burrata

Crostini with Burrata

$10.00

Creamy Burrata with balsamic glaze and our famous light and crispy bread served lightly toasted with salt, pepper and choice of olive oils

Crostini

Crostini

$5.00

A loaf of our amazing bread toasted to perfection with your choice of our oils. We toast the bread with oils on them

Burrata

Burrata

$5.00

Our loverly Burrata with a touch of salt and pepper and a drizzle of balsamic glaze

Olives- Marinated

Olives- Marinated

$7.00

Castelvetrano & Kalamata olives marinated with citrus, rosemary and garlic.

Gigantes - Marinated

Gigantes - Marinated

$7.00

Giant white beans marinated in red wine vinegar with green and red peppers

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

Roasted Artichoke Hearts

$13.00

Warm roasted artichoke hearts with roasted sun dried tomatoes, Marcona Almonds and balsamic glaze.

4oz Jar Chillis

4oz Jar Chillis

$12.00

Calabrian Chilis, Garlic and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Seafood Tins from Europe

Stuffed Squid in Ink: Jose Gourmet

Stuffed Squid in Ink: Jose Gourmet

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

Fried Mussels: Conservas de Cambados

$9.00

Hand-shelled then carefully packed in a rich sauce with just a hint of vinegar and paprika, these truly are the best of Galicia. Served with warm crostini

Scallops: Conservas de Cambados

Scallops: Conservas de Cambados

$9.00

Zamburinas are small tender scallops that are a favorite in Galicia in Northwest Spain. They are prepared in a tomato and paprika sauce called 'Salsa Gallega.' Served with warm crostini,

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

Razor Clams in Brine: Conservas de Cambados

$16.00

Harvested in the cold winter months from the pristine waters of northern Spain, the firm texture and rich flavor of these clams make them a true prize to be tasted. Served with warm crostini.

Octopus in Galician Sauce: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna Belly: Conservas de Cambados

$12.00

The Ventresca is taken from fresh-caught bonito from the north coast of Galicia (Puerto de Burela). It is the most tender and juicy part of the tuna, and its delicate layers are carefully canned by artisans. Olive oil is then added for extra flavor that improves with the passage of time.

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

White Tuna: Conservas de Cambados

$11.00

This Galician white tuna is a unique product, processed fresh using traditional methods and packaged in high quality olive oil. This tuna is marinated to reach optimal flavor, managing to satisfy the most demanding palates. Served with warm crostini.

Smoked Oyster: Ekone Co

Smoked Oyster: Ekone Co

Fresh Willapa Bay oysters are steamed and opened, then brined in small batches. The brined oysters are then placed meticulously on stainless steel racks and smoked using maple chips.

Branzino Grigliato: IASA

Branzino Grigliato: IASA

$11.00

Sustainably farmed branzino fished from waters off the coast of Campania are cleaned, gently grilled and hand-packed in tins with mild olive oil. Served with Crostini.

Sardines; Espinilar

Sardines; Espinilar

$10.00

We have never tried a sardine more delicate and mild than those of Galicia. A tender, mild sardine, with the delicate taste of the sea but without any strong fishy flavors.

Snacks/Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Coffee and Zabaione cream on a layer of sponge cake soaked in espresso, dusted with cocoa powder.

Gelato - Strawberry Marscapone

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

Toffee Milk Chocolate Cookie from Hot Cookie

$2.25

We get the Dough from the Castro's own Hot Cookie and we bake the cookies fresh each day in house.

BBQ Potato Chips

BBQ Potato Chips

Sea Salt Potato Chips

Sea Salt Potato Chips

Jalapeño Potato Chips

Jalapeño Potato Chips

Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Potato Chips

Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt Potato Chips

$3.00

Drinks

Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

Tomarchio Organic Limonata (Lemon)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)

Tomarchio Organic Aranciata Rosa (Blood Orange)

San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange

San Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange

Ice Tea- Unsweetened

Ice Tea- Unsweetened

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

Coke

Coke

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$4.00

My daughter doesn’t want we using plastic bottles anymore … so here we are using boxes or reusable water bottles. Saving the planet together

Wine

Wine

Wine is available for purchase from Swirl on Castro Staff: Glasses, half glasses and bottles. We will let them know you are thirsty! Join their Wine Club! It includes access to their spectacular secret garden.

Be Heroic

Its always a good time for Pride.
Be Heroic Hat

Be Heroic Hat

$17.00

Heroic Catering

Catering Packs

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 6

$105.00

6 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.

Sandwiches and/or Salads for 12

$200.00

12 individually wrapped Sandwiches or Salads of your choice.

Roman Pinsas for 6

$110.00

We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients

Roman Pinsas for 12

$215.00

We use them epic Pinsa bases from Montesacro Pinsaria and then add our our fresh ingredients

Antipasto for 6

$130.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Antipasto for 12

$255.00

Imported Italian meats like prosciutto, copa, mortadella, spicy salami, and porchetta, with some burrata and bufula mozzarella. comes with crostini and a few other tasty bites.... we can make this vegetarian by swapping out the meats for a variety of cheeses.

Salad Bowl for 6

$98.00

Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared.

Salad Bowl for 12

$195.00

Organic greens, fresh veggies and house made dressings. Served in a large bowl and meant to be shared. choice of up to 2 styles

Cookies for 6

$12.00

We bake Toffee Milk Chocolate Chip cookies from Hot Cookie daily. So GOOD

Sodas for 6

$18.00

Organic Italian sodas, Coke or Diet Coke

Chips for 6

$18.00

A section of kettle cooked chips

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dedicated to the Modern Italian Sandwich. We only use imported Italian cold cuts and cheeses, organic house made relishes and fresh bread toasted to order. In addition, Heroic Italian features an exciting menu of innovative, Italian salads made with all organic greens.

572 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

572 Castro Street, San Francisco, CA 94114

