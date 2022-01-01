A map showing the location of Heron Cove New 14843 N park rdView gallery

Heron Cove New 14843 N park rd

review star

No reviews yet

14843 N park rd

Effingham, IL 62401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Wings

$12.00

Pork Nacho

$13.50

Chili Cheese Nacho

$16.00

Goons

$12.00

Shrimp in a blanket

$12.00

WEEKLY Taco

$18.00

Chicken Nacho

$13.50

Candied wings

$14.00

Hummus plate

$20.00

Cali

$12.50

Taquito

$18.00

Salads

House Entree

$13.50

Caesar Entree

$13.50

Side Salad

$7.50

Side Caesar

$7.50

Soups

Chowder

$10.00

Sandwiches

Cove Burger

$14.00

Philly

$16.00

Kylo Ren

$25.00

Pulled Pork

$12.50

Pulled Chicken

$12.50

Po Boy

$17.50

Chx Caesar Wrap

$13.50

American Pork

$15.00

Burger #2

$15.50

Chili Cheese Dog

$12.00

Philly wrap

$16.00

Naan Bahn Mi

$18.00

Entrees

B.A. Prime NY Strip

$40.00

Shrimp Basket

$18.50

Thai Fried Rice

$25.00

Grouper

$32.00

Shrimp Linguine

$28.00

Sofrito Linguine

$34.00

Salmon

$28.00

Sockeye salmon

$32.00

Pork Steak

$26.00

Scallop

$42.00

Risotto

$20.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$30.00

Half Rack

$20.00

Full Rack

$40.00

Mahi Mahi

$32.00

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Steak Pots

$6.50

Slaw

$5.00

Seasonal Veg

$6.50

Side Fries

$5.00

Sauces

BBQ

$0.75

White Snake

$0.75

Quiet Riot

$0.75

Cajun

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Cousin Vinny

$0.75

Baja

$0.75

House

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.75

Actual Riot!HOT!

$0.75

Queso

$1.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids a Dilla

$8.00

Chx Tenders

$11.00

Kids Mac w. Fries

$11.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam

$5.50

Wheatly

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Grey Goose Water Basil

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

New Amsterdam

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Rum Haven

$6.50

Virgin Islands

$5.50

Meyers Rum

$6.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Juarez Silver

$5.50

Basil Hayden

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Tulla Dew

$7.50

Teeling

$10.00

Knob Creek Single Brl/9 year

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Crown

$7.50

Sazerac Rye

$6.50

Seagrams

$6.50

Jameson

$7.50

Benchmark

$5.50

Canadian mist

$5.50

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Michters

$8.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Sm. Batch Taylor

$10.00

Johnny Walker

$12.00

Johnny Blue

$25.00

Weller

$8.50

Yellowstone

$8.50

Ezra 99

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Rumchata

$6.50

Amaretto\Disaronno

$6.50

Baileys

$6.50

Fernet

$6.50

Spiced pear

$6.50

Cocktails

Vodka Tonic

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Loaded Bloody

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$6.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Daiquiri

$7.00

Blue Heron

$12.00

Gimlet

$6.50

Test

$1.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Mojito

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

Rob Roy

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$5.50

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

White Russian

$7.00

Sangria

$8.50

Gin martini

$7.50

Margarita pitcher

$30.00

Rosemary refresher

$12.00

Life Aquatic

$12.00

The Sundowner

$12.00

The Belafonté

$15.00

Fairy Nectar

$15.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$15.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$15.00

John Daly

$8.00

Lake water punch

$12.00

Cadillac Marg

$12.00

Weekend mimosa

$12.00

Negroni

$8.00

Wine

Pinot Noir

$7.50

William Hill Merlot

$7.50

Elouan rose

$9.00

Boen pinot noir

$10.00

Troublemaker

$9.00

Blackstone merlot

$8.00

Substance cab

$9.00

Moscato

$7.50

Andiamo

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Hahn Chard

$9.25

Hahn Chard Bottle

$35.00

Frisk riesling

$7.50

Hahn pinot grigio

$8.00

Clos du bois chard

$8.50

Saint clair sauvignon blanc

$10.00

Martin codex Albarino

$9.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Corking Fee

$25.00

Moscato

$24.00

WH merlot

$28.00

WH cab

$28.00

Bogle pinot noir

$28.00

Frisk riesling

$25.00

Hahn pinot grigio

$27.00

Clos du bois chard

$27.00

Saint clair sauvignon blanc

$34.00

Martin codex Albarino

$30.00

Elouan rose

$30.00

Boen pinot noir

$34.00

Troublemaker

$30.00

Blackstone merlot

$30.00

Substance cab

$30.00

Andiamo

$25.00

Beer

Corona Ex

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Oberon

$5.50

Wizard's Staff

$6.00

Coors lite

$3.75

Bud lite

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Busch lite

$3.75

PBR

$3.75

PBR Coffee

$6.75

Rolling Rock

$3.75

Ultra

$3.75

Miller lite

$3.75

Buy the kitchen a 6 pack

$10.00

Soda

Soda

$2.75

This is it!

Lemon rasp shortcake

$13.50

Chocolate dome

$13.50

Deposit

Refundable deposit

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14843 N park rd, Effingham, IL 62401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Niemerg’s Steak House
orange starNo Reviews
1410 W. Fayette Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
The office pub - 105 E. Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
105 E. Jefferson Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Effing Brew Company
orange star4.5 • 673
221 West Jefferson Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Old Mac's Drive Thru
orange star4.9 • 137
203 North Loda St. Dieterich, IL 62424
View restaurantnext
Muddy Saloon - 10045 N. 300th Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
10045 N. 300th Ave. Wheeler, IL 62479
View restaurantnext
Windsor's Pub
orange star4.6 • 387
1000 Maine St Windsor, IL 61957
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Effingham

Effing Brew Company
orange star4.5 • 673
221 West Jefferson Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Chaser's Grill & Bar
orange star4.5 • 162
1809 Fayette Ave Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Tuscan Hills Winery
orange star4.7 • 115
2200 Historic Hills Dr. Effingham, IL 62401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Effingham
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Sullivan
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Terre Haute
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Bunker Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston