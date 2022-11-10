  • Home
  • /
  • Lemont
  • /
  • Heroes West Lemont - 1015 State Street
Main picView gallery

Heroes West Lemont 1015 State Street

review star

No reviews yet

1015 State Street

Lemont, IL 60439

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Wings & Nachos (Copy)

Six Jumbo Classic Wings

Six Jumbo Classic Wings

$10.99

Jumbo Wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery stick and your choice of dipping sauce.

Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings

Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings

$18.99

Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Six Boneless Wings

Six Boneless Wings

$10.99

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Twelve Boneless Wings

Twelve Boneless Wings

$18.99

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Six Grilled Wings

$10.99

Our jumbo wings grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Twelve Grilled Wings

$18.99

Our jumbo wings grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Small Camacho Nacho

$6.50
Large Camacho Nachos

Large Camacho Nachos

$17.00

Zesty, seasoned ground chuck piled over house made corn chips, topped with nacho cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of hot or mild salsa.

Appetizers (Copy)

3 Amigos

$11.00

Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.

6 Amigos

$17.00

Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.

Buffalo Rolls

$9.00

Four house made rolls stuffed with select cheeses and buffalo chicken, deep fried and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Shrimp

$15.00

Wild caught gulf shrimp, dredged in flour, deep fried, and tossed in buffalo sauce, served on shredded lettuce with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Clams

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00
Fresh Baked Pretzels

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$10.00

Fresh from the oven, salted and served with cheese sauce and a spicy mustard.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Juicy, whole mushrooms sauteed in butter, breaded and fried, served with ranch.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Lightly breaded and fried pickle spears. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Large Fries Fresh Cut

Large Fries Fresh Cut

$5.00
Large Fries Waffle

Large Fries Waffle

$5.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$12.00

Freshly made skins, stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese and smoked bacon, baked and topped with green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Ranch Fries

Ranch Fries

$13.00

Waffle fries topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar-jack cheese and crumbled hickory smoked bacon, then baked. Ranch dressing served on the side.

Spuds El Grande

Spuds El Grande

$15.00

Pulled Pork over waffle fries, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, green onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce.

Salads (Copy)

Bob Cobb

$13.69

This salad features a selection of mixed greens, topped with rows of roasted turkey, tomato, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, and crumbled bleu cheese.

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.89

USDA Choice N.Y. Strip, blackened, grilled and placed a'top of mixed greens, with red onions, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and bleu cheese crumbles. Balsamic vinaigrette recommended.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Tortilla bowl filled with crisp lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, jalapenos, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese, topped with taco meat, sour cream, and green onion.

Blue Demon

Blue Demon

$14.00

A grilled buffalo chicken breast over romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, green peppers, and hard boiled egg. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Baby spinach, sliced button mushrooms, chopped apple-wood smoked bacon. hard boiled eggs, and croutons. Served with honey mustard dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$14.00

Assorted crisp greens, grilled and chilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, green onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, crumbled bleu cheese; all tossed with ranch dressing and topped with house made croutons.

Soup & Chili (Copy)

Baked French Onion

$6.00

Our fresh made soup of the day is always chock full o' the freshest ingredients.

Chili Cup

Chili Cup

$4.00

Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.

Chili Bowl

Chili Bowl

$5.00

Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.

Texas Chili Cup

Texas Chili Cup

$5.00

House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.

Texas Chili Bowl

$6.00

House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.

Sandwedges (Copy)

Buffalo Chicken sandwich

Buffalo Chicken sandwich

$14.00

Chicken breast lightly floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, served on a grilled bun with a side of bleu cheese dressing.

The Barnyard

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese and piled high with pulled, with your choice of BBQ sauce. Topped with our house made cole slaw, served on a grilled bun.

Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a grilled bun with a side of pesto mayo.

The Slocum

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, dipped in buffalo sauce, topped with roasted red pepper. Served on a grilled bun with a side of ranch dressing. Goes great with a side of roasted veggies and an extra side of buffalo sauce for dipping.

Rib Eye Sandwich

Rib Eye Sandwich

$18.00

Eight ounces of lean, cooked to order choice ribeye, served on a toasted French roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and sharp Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cole slaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

A half-pound of pulled pork, smoked over apple-wood and hickory for 12 hours, and topped with your choice of BBQ sauce, on a grilled bun. Served with a side of cole slaw.

The Mayor

$15.99

Named after Art Schultz, Sr., the honorable Mayor of Joliet for 20 Years. Slow roasted Prime Rib sliced and piled high on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with a side of au jus.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled OR breaded boneless chicken breast tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese in a giant flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.

Reuben Panini

$15.00

Marble rye stacked with lean house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing.

Turkey Pesto Panini

Turkey Pesto Panini

$14.00

Sliced breast of turkey with sun dried tomato and basil pesto, topped with mozzarella cheese and served on herbed focaccia bread.

Cheese Panini

$10.00

American, Swiss, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses on sourdough, grilled on our panini press.

BLT Sandwich

$12.00

Thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced hot house tomato, and served on toasted sour dough bread, with mayo.

Burgers (Copy)

Macon Bacon Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, choice of BBQ sauce.

Major Macon Bacon Burger

Major Macon Bacon Burger

$18.99

Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, choice of BBQ sauce.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.00

Cheddar, grilled onions on sourdough.

Major Patty Melt

$17.89

Cheddar, grilled onions on sourdough.

Veracruz

$16.00

Pepperjack, grilled jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Major Veracruz

$18.99

Pepperjack, grilled jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

The “Local”

$13.99

Made with 1/3 lb grass-fed Haurt Farm Angus ground beef.

The Cure

$16.99

Two 1/3 pound Hauert Farms burgers, American cheese, and grilled onions.

Build a Burger (Copy)

Build a Burger ITEM

$14.00

Smoke House (Copy)

We provide the freshest, highest quality beef, pork, chicken, and smokey links out of the smoker. We use hickory, oak, and apple-wood for smoking.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$17.00

Full Slab Back Ribs

$18.00

Half Slab Back Ribs

$17.00

Main Events (Copy)

New York Strip Steak

$24.00

Hand cut, 12oz USDA Choice, aged for a minimum of 28 days, char grilled.

Ribeye Steak Dinner

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$26.00

Hand cut, 12oz USDA Choice, aged for a minimum of 28 days, char grilled.

Whiskey Glazed Salmon Dinner

Whiskey Glazed Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Generous 8oz filet of Atlantic Salmon, grilled and whiskey glazed.

Boneless Pork Chops (2)

$16.89

Two 8oz Premium boneless pork chops, char grilled - hormone free.

Deep Fried Shrimp-Gulf

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp, lightly floured and deep fried, golden brown, served with zesty cocktail sauce.

prim rib 12oz

$22.99

prime rib 14oz

$24.99

Desserts (Copy)

Hot Apple Turnover Alamode

$5.29Out of stock

Hot apple turnover topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.

Warm Fudge Brownie

$5.29

A warm brownie with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with hot fudge, and topped with whipped cream.

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Sundae

$3.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Kids Menu (Copy)

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid's Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Sauces (Copy)

Ranch

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Caesar

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Creamy garlic

$0.75

Fat Free French

$0.75

Fat Free Italian

$0.75

Nacho Chs Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Mild

$0.75

BBQ Chipotle

$0.75

BBQ Hot

$0.75

BBQ Honey Habanero

$0.75

Honey Mustard (Hot)

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Citrus Soy

$0.75

Salsa Mild

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Red Sauce

$1.00

Horseradish Sauce

$0.75

Horseradish

$0.75

Giardiniera

$1.00

Jalepeno

$1.00

Au Jus

$1.00

Mayo

$0.75

Pesto Mayo

$0.75

Stone Ground Mustard

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

16oz Cup Ranch

$4.25

Sides (Copy)

Fruit Cup - Side

$4.00
Side Waflle Fries

Side Waflle Fries

$5.00
Side Fresh Cut Fries

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00
Side Sautéed Spinach

Side Sautéed Spinach

$5.00
Side Fresh Vegetable of the Day

Side Fresh Vegetable of the Day

$4.00

Side Dinner Salad

$5.00

Side Raw Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

Side Corn Chips

$3.00

16oz Pickles to Go

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Pizza (Copy)

Pizza 10"

$10.00

Soda (Copy)

Barqs Cream Soda

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Energy Drink

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Hi-C

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$10.00

Powerade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1015 State Street, Lemont, IL 60439

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

DIGS on CANAL - Downtown Lemont
orange starNo Reviews
316 Canal Street Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Wooden Paddle
orange star4.7 • 981
212 Stephen St. Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
118 Stephen Street Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Corner Stone Tavern - Lemont
orange star4.8 • 360
103 Stephen Street Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Next-Mex - Lemont
orange star4.5 • 208
319 Front St Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Pollyanana Brewing Company - Lemont
orange star4.6 • 291
431 Talcott Ave Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lemont

Wooden Paddle
orange star4.7 • 981
212 Stephen St. Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Rosebud Lemont - Lemont
orange star4.5 • 954
12350 Derby Road Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Turnabout Pizza
orange star4.6 • 617
1000 Main St Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Corner Stone Tavern - Lemont
orange star4.8 • 360
103 Stephen Street Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Pollyanana Brewing Company - Lemont
orange star4.6 • 291
431 Talcott Ave Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Next-Mex - Lemont
orange star4.5 • 208
319 Front St Lemont, IL 60439
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lemont
Bolingbrook
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Woodridge
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Darien
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Homer Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Lockport
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
Orland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Downers Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Westmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Lisle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston