Heroes West Lemont 1015 State Street
1015 State Street
Lemont, IL 60439
Popular Items
Wings & Nachos (Copy)
Six Jumbo Classic Wings
Jumbo Wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery stick and your choice of dipping sauce.
Twelve Jumbo Classic Wings
Jumbo chicken wings, floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrots and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Six Boneless Wings
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Twelve Boneless Wings
Boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut fresh, floured and deep fried, tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Six Grilled Wings
Our jumbo wings grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Twelve Grilled Wings
Our jumbo wings grilled and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot and celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Small Camacho Nacho
Large Camacho Nachos
Zesty, seasoned ground chuck piled over house made corn chips, topped with nacho cheese sauce, lettuce tomatoes, green onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, black olives, and jalapenos. Served with your choice of hot or mild salsa.
Appetizers (Copy)
3 Amigos
Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
6 Amigos
Choice of hand floured and deep fried OR grilled chicken tenders covered with your choice of sauce, served on a bed of lettuce.
Buffalo Rolls
Four house made rolls stuffed with select cheeses and buffalo chicken, deep fried and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Shrimp
Wild caught gulf shrimp, dredged in flour, deep fried, and tossed in buffalo sauce, served on shredded lettuce with a side of ranch or bleu cheese.
Cheese Curds
Beer battered white cheddar cheese curds, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Clams
Crab Cakes
Fresh Baked Pretzels
Fresh from the oven, salted and served with cheese sauce and a spicy mustard.
Fried Mushrooms
Juicy, whole mushrooms sauteed in butter, breaded and fried, served with ranch.
Fried Pickles
Lightly breaded and fried pickle spears. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Large Fries Fresh Cut
Large Fries Waffle
Onion Rings
Potato Skins
Freshly made skins, stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese and smoked bacon, baked and topped with green onions. Served with a side of sour cream.
Ranch Fries
Waffle fries topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar-jack cheese and crumbled hickory smoked bacon, then baked. Ranch dressing served on the side.
Spuds El Grande
Pulled Pork over waffle fries, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, green onions, and your choice of BBQ sauce.
Salads (Copy)
Bob Cobb
This salad features a selection of mixed greens, topped with rows of roasted turkey, tomato, apple-wood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, and crumbled bleu cheese.
Steak Salad
USDA Choice N.Y. Strip, blackened, grilled and placed a'top of mixed greens, with red onions, cherry tomatoes, croutons, and bleu cheese crumbles. Balsamic vinaigrette recommended.
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with crisp lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, jalapenos, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese, topped with taco meat, sour cream, and green onion.
Blue Demon
A grilled buffalo chicken breast over romaine lettuce, topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, green peppers, and hard boiled egg. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, sliced button mushrooms, chopped apple-wood smoked bacon. hard boiled eggs, and croutons. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, topped with house made croutons, fresh grated parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing.
Chop Salad
Assorted crisp greens, grilled and chilled chicken, apple-wood smoked bacon, vine ripe tomatoes, roasted sweet corn, green onions, black olives, artichoke hearts, red bell pepper, crumbled bleu cheese; all tossed with ranch dressing and topped with house made croutons.
Soup & Chili (Copy)
Baked French Onion
Our fresh made soup of the day is always chock full o' the freshest ingredients.
Chili Cup
Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.
Chili Bowl
Our house made chili is packed with fresh ground chuck, chili beans and house seasonings in a zesty broth.
Texas Chili Cup
House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.
Texas Chili Bowl
House made chili topped with cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and green onion.
Sandwedges (Copy)
Buffalo Chicken sandwich
Chicken breast lightly floured and deep fried OR grilled, tossed in our house made buffalo sauce, served on a grilled bun with a side of bleu cheese dressing.
The Barnyard
Grilled chicken breast, topped with cheddar cheese and piled high with pulled, with your choice of BBQ sauce. Topped with our house made cole slaw, served on a grilled bun.
Grilled Chicken
Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a grilled bun with a side of pesto mayo.
The Slocum
Grilled chicken breast, dipped in buffalo sauce, topped with roasted red pepper. Served on a grilled bun with a side of ranch dressing. Goes great with a side of roasted veggies and an extra side of buffalo sauce for dipping.
Rib Eye Sandwich
Eight ounces of lean, cooked to order choice ribeye, served on a toasted French roll, topped with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and sharp Swiss cheese. Served with a side of cole slaw.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
A half-pound of pulled pork, smoked over apple-wood and hickory for 12 hours, and topped with your choice of BBQ sauce, on a grilled bun. Served with a side of cole slaw.
The Mayor
Named after Art Schultz, Sr., the honorable Mayor of Joliet for 20 Years. Slow roasted Prime Rib sliced and piled high on a grilled ciabatta roll. Served with a side of au jus.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled OR breaded boneless chicken breast tenders, tossed in buffalo sauce, rolled with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheddar-jack cheese in a giant flour tortilla and served with a side of ranch.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled and chilled chicken breast with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato, and avocado, all rolled into a giant sundried tomato tortilla and served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Reuben Panini
Marble rye stacked with lean house made corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1000 island dressing.
Turkey Pesto Panini
Sliced breast of turkey with sun dried tomato and basil pesto, topped with mozzarella cheese and served on herbed focaccia bread.
Cheese Panini
American, Swiss, Mozzarella, and Cheddar cheeses on sourdough, grilled on our panini press.
BLT Sandwich
Thick cut apple-wood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, sliced hot house tomato, and served on toasted sour dough bread, with mayo.
Burgers (Copy)
Macon Bacon Burger
Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, choice of BBQ sauce.
Major Macon Bacon Burger
Cheddar, bacon, onion rings, choice of BBQ sauce.
Patty Melt
Cheddar, grilled onions on sourdough.
Major Patty Melt
Cheddar, grilled onions on sourdough.
Veracruz
Pepperjack, grilled jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Major Veracruz
Pepperjack, grilled jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
The “Local”
Made with 1/3 lb grass-fed Haurt Farm Angus ground beef.
The Cure
Two 1/3 pound Hauert Farms burgers, American cheese, and grilled onions.
Build a Burger (Copy)
Smoke House (Copy)
Main Events (Copy)
New York Strip Steak
Hand cut, 12oz USDA Choice, aged for a minimum of 28 days, char grilled.
Ribeye Steak Dinner
Hand cut, 12oz USDA Choice, aged for a minimum of 28 days, char grilled.
Whiskey Glazed Salmon Dinner
Generous 8oz filet of Atlantic Salmon, grilled and whiskey glazed.
Boneless Pork Chops (2)
Two 8oz Premium boneless pork chops, char grilled - hormone free.
Deep Fried Shrimp-Gulf
Jumbo shrimp, lightly floured and deep fried, golden brown, served with zesty cocktail sauce.
prim rib 12oz
prime rib 14oz
Desserts (Copy)
Hot Apple Turnover Alamode
Hot apple turnover topped with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and drizzled with caramel.
Warm Fudge Brownie
A warm brownie with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, drizzled with hot fudge, and topped with whipped cream.
Bread Pudding
Sundae
Cheesecake
Kids Menu (Copy)
Sauces (Copy)
Ranch
Chipotle Ranch
Bleu Cheese
1000 Island
Honey Mustard
Caesar
Vinaigrette
Creamy garlic
Fat Free French
Fat Free Italian
Nacho Chs Sauce
BBQ Mild
BBQ Chipotle
BBQ Hot
BBQ Honey Habanero
Honey Mustard (Hot)
Buffalo
Citrus Soy
Salsa Mild
Sour Cream
Red Sauce
Horseradish Sauce
Horseradish
Giardiniera
Jalepeno
Au Jus
Mayo
Pesto Mayo
Stone Ground Mustard
Spicy Mustard
Cocktail Sauce
16oz Cup Ranch
Sides (Copy)
Fruit Cup - Side
Side Waflle Fries
Side Fresh Cut Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Cole Slaw
Mac & Cheese
Side Sautéed Spinach
Side Fresh Vegetable of the Day
Side Dinner Salad
Side Raw Carrots & Celery
Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Side Potato Chips
Side Corn Chips
16oz Pickles to Go
Side Garlic Bread
Pizza (Copy)
Soda (Copy)
Barqs Cream Soda
Cherry Coke
Coke
Coke Zero
Diet Coke
Energy Drink
Ginger Ale
Green Tea
Hi-C
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Pitcher Soda
Powerade
Root Beer
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1015 State Street, Lemont, IL 60439