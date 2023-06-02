Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hero's

7440 Six Forks Rd

suite 10

Raleigh, NC 27603

Soda / Juice

Soda /Juice

Soda

$1.50

Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Food

Sandwiches

The Godfather

$12.00

sub roll, pepperoni, genoa salami, hot cappy ham, provolone,lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, oil & vinegar

The Stephen

$12.00

ciabetta bread, turkey, honey cured ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato,swiss, country french dressing,

The Frenchie

$11.00

ciabetta bread, roast beef, swiss, sauteed onion, side of au jus

Up in Da Club

$11.00

tasted white bread, turkey, bacon, cheddar, lettuce,tomto

Bill Weasley

$11.00

sub roll, roast beef, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Freebird

$11.00

sub rol, oven gold roasted turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato

Sir Paul

$10.00

sunflower wheat bread, hummus, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, roasted red pepper, pepperjack cheese

Piggy Smalls

$10.00

sub roll, tavern ham, cheddar, lettuce, tomato

BLT&A

$11.00

toasted white bread, bacon, avacado, lettuce, tomato

The Reuben

$13.00

swirll rye bread, corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, homemade 1000 island dressing

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

toasted white bread, cheese of your choice

Philly Steak

$12.00

sub roll, shaved steak, provolone, onions, peppers

Philly Chicken

$12.00

sub roll, shaved chicken, provolone, onions, peppers

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

martin roll, american, lettuce, tomato

Crispy Chickey Sandwich

$10.00

martin roll, american, lettuce, tomato

Combo

$3.50

Hot Dogs

Nathan All Beef Dog

$4.00

martin roll, one dog

Two Dogs

$7.50

Combo

$3.50

Burgers

Smash Burger

$9.00

martin roll, 4oz patty,american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Double Smash Burger

$12.00

martin roll, double patty, american, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Beyond Burger

$11.00

martin roll, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Combo

$3.50

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, crutons

Garden

$9.00

iceberg, romaine mix, cucumber, red onion, tomato

Antipasto Salad

$10.00

romaine, pepperoni, salami, cappy ham, provolone, banana peppers

Wings/Tenders

10 Piece bone in

$17.00

5pc Tender

$10.00

5pc chicken tender

Tender Basket

$13.00

5pc tender & FF

10pc Boneless Wings

$12.00

Combo

$3.50

Starters

Hero's Nachos

$7.00

corn chips, cheese, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce

Cheese N' Chong

$7.00

flour tortilla, shredded cheese

FF

$3.00

crinkle cut FF

Motz Stix

$8.00

Mac n Chz Bites

$8.00

Friday

Miller Lite Btl

$3.50

Deep Eddy Lemon Drop

$6.00

Anniversary

White Claw

$4.00

Truly

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our food, games, patio and live music!

Location

7440 Six Forks Rd, suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (88 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)
